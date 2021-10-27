DEARBORN — Those looking to travel for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons should make plans before Halloween.
Nearly half of Michigan residents have started by the end of October to make travel plans for the holiday season. A new AAA travel study found that 46 percent of state residents book their holiday trips before Nov. 1, according to a release.
“Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks.
“We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate.”
The survey found that 41% of Michigan residents “plan to take a vacation of 3 days or more during the 2021 holiday season” while 10 percent are undecided, according to the release.
Of Michigan residents without travel plans for the holidays, 36 percent said they are staying home because of COVID-19 fears.
AAA, which will release its full Thanksgiving travel forecast Nov. 9, said flight delays and cancellations are more common in the final two months of the year.
“We’ve recently seen numerous flight delays and cancellations, and even more are possible during the holidays,” Haas said in the release. “So if you’re planning a flight, you may want to consider travel insurance.”
