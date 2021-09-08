DEARBORN — With school returning throughout the state, AAA — The Auto Club Group issued a reminder to be cautious on the roads with an increase in traffic.
AAA specifically reminded motorists to slow down, eliminate distracted driving and obey traffic laws not only when passing bus stops, but in neighborhood and school zones. The reminder is part of AAA's "School's Open Drive Carefully" campaign.
A recent AAA survey of Michigan drivers found 53 percent drive through a school zone and 46 percent encounter a bus stop "on their daily commute or regular driving route," according to a release. The same survey reported 40 percent admit to exceeding the speed limit and 32 percent use a hand-held cell phone in school zones.
Advice and tips for drivers and pedestrians is available at https://tinyurl.com/AAASchoolsOpen.
