TRAVERSE CITY — First comes the workout, then a tanning session. It’s all followed by a nutritional drink to keep the hunger pangs away until dinner.
Interlochen’s Robin Pitkins follows the same schedule multiple times during a seven-day stretch. It’s kind of her vibe.
“I’m here about three times a week; every time I come to the gym,” Pitkins said on a mid-day stop to Mi Vibe Nutrition, which opened in late April at 855 U.S. 31 South. “I tan and then this is my stop. This is my routine.”
On this day, Pitkins went with the combo of an orange pineapple shake, pomegranate tea and a shot of mango-flavored tea.
“It’s very nutritional, very filling,” said Pitkins, who became hooked on a similar place while downstate in St. Joseph. “I can use this as my lunch until an early supper. And the tea is just wonderful.
“This is a wonderful place.”
That’s the kind of vibe owner Raquel Dahl aims to bring to the business just north of Chum’s Corner. Mi Vibe Nutrition specializes in shakes containing 24 grams of protein that come in 35 varieties. Each are around 220 calories.
All of the shakes are dairy free and most are also gluten free.
“It’s a full meal,” said Dahl, who worked in the medical field for five years before opening the business. “You have all the 21 essential vitamins and minerals. They do make you full. You are usually full for at least four hours later.
“It’s a healthier alternative to all the other choices around here that are real quick.”
Mi Vibe Nutrition also offers a wide selection of teas, both traditional and energy bombs. There are 20 flavors of sugar-free syrups made with stevia.
“It’s a natural sugar,” Dahl said. “Your body can recognize it and process it.”
Dahl considers herself a health coach in addition to a business owner. She also offers meal planning tips and future plans include hosting free classes like cardio drumming or high-intensity interval training (HIIT).
“It’s more than just shakes and tea,” said Dahl, sporting a “Be Healthier and Happier. Ask me how.” button on her shirt. “My goal is to help everyone live their healthiest, happiest life.”
Part of Dahl’s emphasis comes on her past experiences of taking care of people, she said.
It’s also based on her personal journey. Dahl said she discovered aloe to help with her own issues, stating it “has been a God-send for me,” calling it “like liquid gold for me.”
“It’s super good for your digestive system,” Dahl said of aloe vera juice. “It’s good for gut health, which is super important because it’s at the center of everything.”
While the shakes and teas are at the center of Mi Vibe Nutrition, Dahl said she would like to see some of the food/snack offerings expand. She discussed frozen drinks for the kids and protein parfaits.
“There’s a million different things you can do with all the products,” she said.
Mi Vibe Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“It’s more like a breakfast and lunch thing,” she said. “But as weather gets hotter and things pick up, I can see this being more than a breakfast and lunch thing.”
Dahl said the first month of operation has gone well. She even heard from a lot of customers when the business was shut down Friday and Saturday so she could attend a family wedding out of state.
“I’m humbled by the excitement and community support,” Dahl said. “They’re grateful to have a different option in the area, a healthy alternative. I’ve had nothing but positive feedback from everyone that’s walked through that door. It’s been cool.”
Mi Vibe Nutrition is part of a larger organization that has stores across Michigan and in other parts of the country, Dahl said. She said each of the stores has control over themselves, even though most have nutrition in their name.
“We’re a big team,” Dahl said. “There are about 100 in the state. It’s nationwide, but it’s not a franchise.
“We have a lot of freedom. It’s just a big team trying to make our communities healthier.”
