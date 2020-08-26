MADISON, Wisconsin — Credit Unions with branches in the region earned 2020 Diamond Award from the Credit Union National Association’s Marketing and Business Development Council.
CUNA’s Marketing and Business Development Council celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories through a series of daily virtual awards ceremonies. There were 1,295 entries for this year’s awards competition.
According to a release, CUNA is “a national network comprised of more than 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals.”
Headquartered in Traverse City, 4Front Credit Union competed among institutions with assets between $500 million and $1 billion. 4Front earned Diamond Awards for Brand Awareness, Cutting Edge, Video (Non-Commercial) — Series and Complete Campaign.
MSU Federal Credit Union, based in East Lansing, competed with credit unions with assets of more than $1 billions. MSUFCU won a Diamond Award for Segmented Marketing.
According to the CUNA website, credit unions earning Diamond Awards and/or Category Best are judged on Strategy, Creativity, Design and Production, Copy and Communication and Results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.