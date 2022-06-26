RAPID CITY — Some of Marcie Blumberg Maxfield’s happiest memories of growing up are from summers attending a girls’ camp in Rapid City followed up by spending time with her family in Charlevoix.
The Detroit native now living in southern California wove that aspect of her own life into her debut novel, “Em’s Awful Good Fortune.” It has won a 2022 Independent Press Award, is a finalist in The Foreword INDIES 2021 Book of the Year awards and made the Chanticleer International Book Awards 2021 short list. (Winners of the last two competitions will be announced in June).
Now in her 60s, Maxfield describes the book as a biting comedy about one woman’s journey to reclaim her life.
It didn’t start out that way.
“I originally set out to write a book about living in China during an extreme air pollution event,” says Maxfield, who like her lead character has lived in various parts of the world as she sometimes followed her husband when he had to live abroad for his work. “But at some point, I realized I’m not a scientist and I’m not going to do research because I write very personal work. I decided I needed characters.”
And so emerged her protagonist, Em. The environment remains a thread in the story, but the larger themes are about women and marriage and compromise and juggling dual careers.
“It’s about a tagalong wife — a woman whose husband’s career took off, and in order to keep her marriage together, she had to sacrifice her own career,” Maxfield explains, noting that while she could draw details from her own experiences having lived in places like Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai and Seoul, the story itself is 90 percent fictional.
“It’s grounded in authentic experience,” she says. “I was married to a man who traveled. I am from Detroit.
“She’s seeing all these fabulous places in the world, but in her heart, she’s living in the ‘D.’ Everybody thinks she’s so lucky living in Paris, but she’s given up all these things that are so important to her. The basic outline is true, but it’s highly embellished.”
Maxfield has maintained a marketing career all along, and unlike Em, doesn’t always move out of the country when her husband does. In fact, while she was being interviewed for this article from her home in California, her husband was working in China and on COVID lockdown.
Traverse City emerges when Em, living in China, decides to reclaim her identity by taking her children and heading back to the U.S. during a vacation.
“She doesn’t go home to Los Angeles,” she says. “Her husband wants to go home to Maine where his family is from. But she’s, ‘No, I’m going home to Traverse City. I’m going to take care of myself. I’m going to a place that resonates with me.’
“Traverse City is a very pivotal moment in this book.”
Maxfield spent six summers attending Chippewa Trail Camp for Girls on Elk Lake in Rapid City. She also stayed at Camp Tanuga in Kalkaska one summer.
She says it’s why northern Michigan runs deep in her veins.
“I had two sisters and a cousin and all of us went to that camp,” she says. “Then my dad would come up with the boat and we’d stay the rest of the summer in Charlevoix.”
After graduating from high school, Maxfield attended the University of Michigan, then Wayne State University. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Maxfield met her husband in Boston, though they both ended up leaving. After a long-distance relationship, she joined him California and he embarked on his international career. Like Em, she has two children. In total, she has spent about 10 years overseas, always writing in her spare time.
“I would write poems or songs, but I started taking classes in Paris,” she says. “That’s actually in the book and it’s true.”
About seven years ago, she wrote her first play — composed of monologues she’d written. It won an award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.
“That was really exciting,” she says. “After that, I thought, I’m taking this seriously and I turned toward writing this book. It came out in August of 2021.”
Getting it published wasn’t easy.
“I’m a woman in my 60s, it’s my first novel,” she says. “I tried to get an agent. I didn’t get one, but I was fortunate to find a publishing house called She Writes Press that supports women writers.”
She also feels lucky to have received several writer endorsements, especially one from an author she studied and emulated — Pulitzer Prize-winner Junot Diaz. She discovered one of his books, “This is How You Lose Her,” while volunteering to teach writing classes in youth detention centers and similar settings.
“It blew me away,” she says. “I fell in love with him.”
She sent Diaz her book, hoping he’d read it. He returned a testimonial that included, “Maxfield poured her heart into the writing and it shows: the pages crackle.”
“That is a huge affirmation to somebody who’s coming to a writing career in the third act of her life,” she says.
Over the years, Maxfield has continued to return to the Traverse City area whenever she can.
“I grew up there in the summers riding horses, swimming in the lake, canoeing, sailing, just catching toads,” she says. “I don’t really resonate with the winters — I used to ski up there, but I’m not a snow bunny.”
As an adult, she’s come to appreciate Traverse City for things she says her “adult me” likes: wineries, boutiques, restaurants.
She’s even taken yoga classes here.
“It’s home to me,” she says. “This is where my summers as a child were always spent.”
