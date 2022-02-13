BOON — Tom and P.K. Harrison imagine who their son Alex might have become.
The young man’s 16-year-old image is frozen in time, etched into an engraving atop a giant rock along the walking path nestled next to the shoreline along a portion of Lake Cadillac.
Had Harrison’s life continued instead of ending on Feb. 7, 2009, he’d be a fully-fledged adult, 29 years old, with the world at his fingertips.
The child with an IQ of 150 compares to Sheldon Cooper, a scientist-savant character from the show the “Big Bang Theory.” Like Cooper, Harrison possessed a sophisticated, dry sense of humor that routinely left people perplexed, his parents said.
“You were Alexed or you were Harrisoned,” said P.K. Harrison. “Or, if it was this joke that was way up here and you had to think about it and then you walk away and then you went, ‘oh now I got it.”’
A paper he submitted so befuddled one of his teachers that she demanded to see his notes and a rough draft. Alex obliged. The teacher apologized.
Alex was also skilled with words, and fueled by a heart full of compassion, his parents said. More evidence in Alex’s note on a birthday card he gave his dad.
“I return the gift of love, I just do not voice it, for you, if you so desire I will work on that,” it read.
Then there was the time the Harrisons visited an orphanage in South Africa housing children with HIV.
“Would those children die?” Alex asked his mom. Streams of tears followed her response, she said.
The Harrisons said their son endured unrelenting bullying that led to his death by suicide. They subsequently became staunch anti-bullying advocates and launched a variety of different outreaches.
Suicide is the second leading cause of death for teenagers in the United States and in Michigan, according to the latest data.
Isolation brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic did not help.
Nationwide, in March of 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported a 31 percent increase in mental health related emergency room visits among those in the 12-17 age range, compared to 2019.
The data also demonstrated a 50 percent jump in what appeared to be suicide attempts for girls ages 12-17 in early 2021, compared to the same time period two years prior.
If isolation is a culprit for mental distress, connection may be the life-saving salve to buffer the more painful parts of the teenage experience.
In Suttons Bay, the LIFT Teen Center aims to provide a nurturing and validating space for young people who need a place to belong, said LIFT Founder Rebekah TenBrink.
“It’s really easy for especially the kids that aren’t involved in sports or any sort of clubs to kind of slip through the cracks,” she said.
When TenBrink and her husband moved to the area, they noticed activities for young people were limited. The couple invited kids into their home for activity nights, but then had to pivot when their son was born. So too, began LIFT.
The center is now housed inside both the Friendship Community Center. LIFT also partnered with Suttons Bay High School to offer programs for middle school and high school students.
“It’s (LIFT) just become this hub for teens to come and know that they are seen, heard and loved,” said TenBrink.
TenBrink started LIFT to pay it forward, paying homage to the mentoring adults who threw her a lifeline when she was a young person who felt like she was drowning.
“I don’t think that I would still be here if not for a couple of key adult mentors in my life,” she said. “I know the power that it holds to be a mentor and how impactful that can be.”
To help cement bonds with LIFT teens, TenBrink harnesses her teenage experiences.
“I had someone say to me once, ‘I have not seen an adult relate to teens as well as you have,’” she said. “I put myself in their shoes. I remember what it feels like, and while the climate of the world today is very different, you never forget how it feels to be depressed and full of anxiety.”
The center provides a social fortress for LIFT teen Dylan Kitchen, 16. At LIFT, he found an emotionally safe space to connect and practice in-person social skills, he said.
“People like me, we probably mostly have our friends online,” he said. “I guess these programs, they kind of help us, kind of build new bonds with people. That’s what I really like about it.”
Also keenly aware of the importance of supportive adults in a teenager’s life is Annie Langworthy, the facilitator of Teen Impact, a 15-week intensive life skills program in Cadillac intended to buoy young people who may otherwise fall through the cracks.
“When you have something to say, it’s nice to have someone who’s just willing to listen and not judge you or say they don’t have time for you or any of that because I have time. That’s what I’m here for,” said Langworthy.
The Teen Impact program began several years ago as a partnership between the MDHHS and the Cadillac Area YMCA where the program is currently held, she said.
“When someone is having a problem they’ll bring it up to the group and everybody will kind of chip in. We have a very strict no-judgment zone. It doesn’t matter what you did, it doesn’t matter what you said, we’re going to help you through it,” she said.
Langworthy said she’s witnessed Teen Impact kids stop self harming and watched kids overcome suicidal feelings while in the program.
Just like at LIFT, at Teen Impact, connection is transformative.
“I had a few that have really come out of their shell and have made those relationships with other people and I’m not worried about them anymore,” said Langworthy.
Through her son’s experiences, P.K. Harrison may better understand the depth of pain that may accompany adolescence.
Her message for despairing teens poignantly encapsulates something she might have said to her beloved son whose abyss of an absence remains.
“You’re the only you in this world. Nobody else can be you. If we lose you, you’re not in this world anymore and we need you in the world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.