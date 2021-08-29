TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly two decades passed since religious sisters taught as part of the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools staff.
That changes when classes resume after Labor Day.
Four sisters arrived from The Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia in Nashville, Tennessee, to teach during the 2021-22 school year. Two have been assigned to Immaculate Conception Elementary School — Sister Magdalena Dudenhoeffer, O.P. (fourth grade) and Sister Anna Catherine Kim, O.P. (third grade). The others — Sister Julia Marie Flathers, O.P. (science) and Sister Chiara Cirenza, O.P. (math and science) — will teach at St. Francis High School. (O.P. signifies Order of Preachers.)
It renews a longstanding tradition of having at least one sister on the faculty that began in 1877 and ended in the early 2000s. It also makes GTACS one of the few Catholic districts in Michigan to have teaching sisters in schools, says Erick Chittle, interim superintendent and St. Francis principal.
Sister Anne Catherine Burleigh, spokesperson for the Nashville Dominicans, explains that the height of religious sisters teaching in Catholic schools in the U.S. was 1965 and that numbers have decreased over the years.
“Since that time, many communities have declined in numbers and many have gotten out of education — a task that is demanding on many levels,” she said via
email. “Some communities have chosen to diversify their apostolates, while others have experienced their sisters getting older without always receiving new vocations.
“Thanks to God’s grace, we have been able to stay focused on Catholic education since our founding in 1860, and the Lord has continued to send new vocations, and thus, more teachers.”
The order just welcomed 13 postulants a few weeks ago; Burleigh says that’s about average for new candidates each year.
Traveling Teachers
The women are part of a community whose mission is primarily teaching. Its approximately 300 members fan out from the mother house to teach in schools around the U.S. and also serve in Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands and Italy, among others. That includes about 34 American locations.
“During the school year, we all travel to the schools where we teach,” says Dudenhoeffer. “We’ll teach during the school year and come back to the mother house in the summer.”
The groundwork for their arrival was several years in the making, says Chittle, who first came to know of the order and meet some of its members while he was working on his Ph.D. at the Catholic University of America. He describes them as universally “joyful and very good educators.”
About five years ago, the district sent a letter with support from then-Bishop of Gaylord Steven Raica asking the order to consider GTACS as a placement for some of its teaching sisters.
“They came for a couple of visits and it was a very good fit,” Chittle says. “Their mission is to help kids know, love and serve Jesus. They said yes.
“What it does is it kind of completes us. Catholic schools have always had priests to deliver the sacraments, lay teachers deliver faith in their own special way and now the kids will see there are priests, there are lay people and there are sisters all living the same mission for the church through the schools.”
Settling In
The sisters arrived just a few weeks ago and are sharing a home near downtown.
“Our convent right now is a house off of Union Street,” Kim said.
The sisters have been out among the parishes attending daily Mass and preparing their classrooms. They’ve also been getting attention while out in the community wearing their habits, which consist of a white tunic, black veil and rosary at the belt.
“People have been very friendly,” Dudenhoeffer said. “Everybody’s been willing to say hi, talk with us and engage with us. I’ve been struck by people’s openness.”
She acknowledges that their presence in the schools will be new for the students.
“We wear our full habit and veil, so that will look funny to them; but part of the joy is our spiritual motherhood,” Dudenhoeffer said. “I think we’ll have to talk about our habits and what we are. I want to let them know we’re here for them, and God brought us together to be part of their story, and I’m excited they’re going to be part of mine.
“That’s what I want kids to know right off the bat.”
While the agreement between GTACS and the Nashville Dominicans will endure as long as the two parties want it, the sisters can’t say how long they individually will remain in Traverse City after this year.
“Our assignments are from year to year,” Dudenhoeffer explains. “I actually taught in a school for six years and another school for only two. It really does depend on the Holy Spirit and the needs of the schools in the community.”
She says the sisters generally don’t mind moving around as they do — it’s actually what they sign up for. And she’s ready to take on northern Michigan weather.
“My six-year assignment was in Minnesota,” she says. “I lived through three polar vortexes. I have not seen lake-effect snow, but I feel very equipped to handle winter.”
Generating a Buzz
Bridget McManus says anticipation for having sisters in school is building in her own home. The mother of soon-to-be six has four children attending Immaculate Conception this year.
“Our daughter Dominica is going into third grade,” she said. “She’s often prayed she’ll get one of the nuns for her teacher.”
While McManus didn’t attend Catholic school, her husband is a fifth-generation GTACS alumnus and they’re “overjoyed” that sisters will be in the classroom.
“One, it’s a great example for the girls and boys,” McManus said. “They have a lot of priests in their life they know and love, but it’s nice for the girls to see what a vocation of a nun would be like.”
Chittle, a father of nine with seven children in the Catholic schools, also said enthusiasm about the sisters’ arrival is prevalent across the district.
“Some are very excited to see the white habits rolling down the hallways, to see them at the games, to worship with them in the churches,” he said. “There’s a general buzz in the Catholic community in Traverse City about the return of the Dominicans.”
