TRAVERSE CITY — Saying “ ‘not in my back yard’ is not a solution,” interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said Tuesday, pushing back on criticisms that recent measures taken by the city to ban alcohol, trim trees and add lighting and security cameras are designed to roust people living at the Grand Traverse Commons homeless encampment known as “the Pines.”
Some residents of the Pines, as well as some leaders in the non-profit community, have criticized these actions by the city as heavy-handed.
Expressing concern about tree trimming near 11th St., Sakura Takano, the CEO of Rotary Charities, recently wrote to Geinzer that the tree trimming “is being perceived as a way to ‘flush out’ the people who are camping there in an undignified way.”
Geinzer strongly disputed claims that the city’s goal is to make the residents of the Pines so miserable that they will leave, saying, “If the goal was to push people out of there, we could have done that a long time ago.”
“We do have people actually telling us to push people out,” he added. “We’re caught in the middle.”
Geinzer called a news conference Tuesday in the Governmental Center to respond to the criticism.
Flanked by city Fire Chief Jim Tuller, acting Police Chief Matt Richmond, police social worker Jennifer Holm, City Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht and city Public Services Director Frank Dituri, Geinzer discussed the difficult — and sometimes extraordinary — steps that the city has taken this summer to address the plight of the approximately 70 homeless residents who are living in the Pines and many of the nearby residents and businesses who simply want them gone.
After city commissioners passed an alcohol ban on July 18, the city awarded a $15,250 contract to Parshall Tree Service to lop off the bottom 5 feet of pine branches along the men’s and women’s trails.
Meanwhile, all the homeless people have been pushed from the women’s trail, on the north side of 11th Street, to the men’s trail on the south side of that street, city officials said.
Next up: The installation by Traverse City Light & Power of a dozen light poles along the men’s trail, and the installation by the city of a pair of security cameras.
All of these measures, city officials said, are being taken to protect the health and safety of the residents in the Pines and the public by giving emergency responders easier access, reducing the risk of fire from many low-hanging dead pine branches, and preventing assaults and other crimes that have occurred with alarming regularity after sundown.
The city is choosing not to enforce an ordinance that prohibits camping on public parkland because the statute is “legally questionable,” given the fact that homeless residents have nowhere else to go, Trible-Laucht said.
However, she said, the city wants to protect the safety of homeless residents — who are disproportionately the victims of crimes — and the public by enforcing other ordinances that protect people and property.
“My philosophy is compliance,” Trible-Laucht said. “I have a deep understanding that people, especially the homeless, don’t have $100 to pay a ticket” for consuming alcohol in the park.
Richmond said his officers have yet to issue a citation for consuming alcohol in the Pines, but said his department needs the ban as a tool to deal with chronic troublemakers.
Richmond said Traverse City police have answered 118 calls to the Pines since the beginning of the year. Only the Law Enforcement Center and Munson Medical Center have received more calls. He said many of the calls were for assaults and fires.
City officials stressed that homelessness is a community problem, saying they are incapable of solving it alone.
Given the fact that so many people are living at the Pines because the city’s homeless shelter, Safe Harbor, is closed in the spring and summer, Geinzer said the city has been discussing with Safe Harbor officials how they might operate a shelter that is open year-round.
“We need an alternative to the Pines,” Geinzer said. “We need another solution, a better solution. Let’s have this be the last year of the Pines.”
