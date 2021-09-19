TRAVERSE CITY — Medication-assisted treatment is more humane and ethical when it comes to getting someone off drugs.
So says Dr. Robert Heimer of the Yale School of Public Health, the featured speaker at a recent Traverse City event sponsored by Harm Reduction Michigan and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
For those not ready to quit, there are needle exchanges and overdose-reversing kits — both of which save lives, he said.
Heimer has made a career of studying IV drug use and the effectiveness of programs such as syringe exchanges in preventing HIV and hepatitis infections, take-home naloxone kits that can prevent death in an opioid overdose and MAT, which uses medications such as methadone and buprenorphine to sustain early recovery and prevent overdose.
In Grand Traverse County there were 22 drug-related deaths in 2020, with 68 percent involving opioids — fentanyl, heroin, morphine, oxycodone, hydrocodone and hydromorphone.
An estimated 93,331 people dyed from overdoses across the U.S. in 2020, with 69,710 involving opioids — a 30 percent increase from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Effective treatment for Substance Use Disorder is needed more than ever, Heimer said. Failing that, it’s society’s job to keep people alive until they opt for treatment.
“What are we going to do to treat it?” Heimer asks. “What are we going to do to reduce the harm in such a way that allows them to reintegrate and become more productive members of their community?”
Harm reduction programs are necessary, as mitigating the negative effects of addiction can improve the lives of those with SUD, Heimer said.
Harm Reduction, located at 733 E. Eighth St., has had a needle exchange program in place for about three years. So far this year 3,120 people brought in their used syringes and picked up clean ones from the Traverse City office and at the nonprofit’s other locations around the state, many of which are only open one day a week, said Director Pam Lynch.
The agency also provides or refers people for MAT, outpatient therapy and peer recovery support, Lynch said, and gives out naloxone overdose reversal kits — 45,000 so far this year. Reversals are tracked, with 483 reported this year, but those numbers are likely low, she said.
“Because of the criminalization of the disease they don’t want to call 911,” Lynch said. Kits come along with instructions to call 911 if someone is overdosing, in addition to administering the naloxone and doing CPR if needed, she said.
“There’s really a lot of overdose reversal that takes place that never makes that system. There are plenty that don’t get reported.”
Fear of seeking medical attention for someone overdosing because it may alert police to their illegal drug use prompted Michigan’s Good Samaritan law, enacted in 2016. The law prevents drug possession charges against those that seek assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.
Education is a big part of reaching using addicts, especially those who are not yet ready to call it quits, said Tayler Curtis, a health educator with Harm Reduction who helps run the needle exchange.
“A lot of these people have scars, whether it’s physical, sexual or psychological,” said Curtis, who has been clean for about four years. “These drugs are like body armor for them.”
Some addicts come in just because they need someone to talk to, he said. Many may not understand microorganisms and the diseases they cause, or even care, he said.
“We need to get out there and do more outreach and education in a way they can understand it,” Curtis said. “What we’re really trying to do here is save lives. That’s the most important thing.”
SUD is characterized by physiological dependence that includes tolerance and withdrawal, but also by an obsessive mental craving for the drug. An addicted person is unable to stop and continues to use despite legal consequences or the harm they are doing to themselves, their families and their jobs.
Heimer says that not everyone who uses an addictive drug will need treatment. For a lot of people, drugs work, he said.
“There’s social drinking, going to a concert, socializing with friends and getting a little high. All of these things are positive experiences.”
But about one in 10 people who use addictive drugs will develop moderate to severe SUD and will need help, he said.
Detoxification, which is very painful, remains the first line of treatment, though it is the least effective, Heimer said.
It is also unethical because craving the drug leads to higher relapse rates, he said, citing data that shows 90 percent of people who were detoxed relapsed within 6 months. There is also a three-fold greater likelihood of overdose death following detox, he said.
Heimer makes the case for medication-assisted treatment, though MAT is a misnomer, as the medication is the treatment, he argues.
Methadone has been in use for more than 50 years as a legal substitute for drugs such as heroin and morphine. Another, buprenorphine, has shown promise and is fast becoming standard treatment that goes hand-in-hand with counseling and behavioral therapies.
Susan Connor-Herrera, residential clinical director for Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City, said MAT is used more and more.
“If MAT is not offered to clients who meet criteria, they’re not being provided something that could potentially be a turn-around in their recovery,” Connor-Herrera said.
But the treatment is not accepted by everyone, she said.
“Clients continue to struggle with acceptance in some peer support communities, as well as with families where there is still an attitude that someone is not really in recovery if they’re on MAT,” she said.
Connor-Herrera said the length of time someone is on MAT could be short term or it could be several years, but therapy has to be part of that long-term treatment.
She feels a person should stay on MAT at least through early recovery, which is at least one year.
“That first year they’re integrating new habits, building their recovery network, building their employment,” she said. “MAT can help stabilize somebody so they can create those habits.”
What does success look like? Connor-Herrera sees it as somebody staying alive and engaged in recovery in whatever way that looks for them.
“There are people who I know would not have been able to make it through that first step of the process without MAT,” she said.
Lisa Anderson, a substance abuse prevention specialist with Up North Prevention, said she’d like to see more funds spent on prevention of SUD.
“A lot of the money available to address this problem goes to treatment after there’s already a problem rather than prevention,” Anderson said.
And a lot of the money spent on prevention is aimed at youth-based programs, which is something she disagrees with. School-based programs are short-sighted, especially as SUD often has its onset in young adulthood.
“They go at that point from experimental to active use,” Anderson said.
She also gets frustrated with how people with SUD are treated differently than those with heart disease or cancer.
“We can’t use philosophy or morality to address medical conditions,” she said.
A February report by the Record-Eagle showed that of the $160 million in federal funds received by Michigan since 2017, when the opioid crisis was declared a national emergency, more than $50 million had not been spent on schedule. The MDHHS at the time said the unspent funds had been allocated to grantees, though Harm Reduction was not one of them, Lynch said.
Most of the grant money goes to 10 Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan regions in Michigan, she said. Anything not spent goes back to the state, at which time Harm Reduction is given the opportunity to apply for a grant through a viral hepatitis program.
Much of Harm Reduction’s funding comes from donations and private foundations such as Bloomberg Philanthropies that have kept it afloat and allowed it to expand, Lynch said. This year the nonprofit was approved for $93,000 in grant funds that will be used to expand programming and reach more people.
