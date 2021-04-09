The outstanding film, “The Father,” with Anthony Hopkins, is one of several about dementia and Alzheimer’s disease showing the reality of this terrible and still unfathomable affliction. It’s preceded by a number of well-acted and commendable dramas on the condition: Actress Glenda Jackson returned after a long hiatus to play a woman stricken with the disease, along with performances by Julianne Moore, Julie Christie, Laura Linney and Donald Sutherland, Judi Dench, and Gena Rowlands and James Garner in the searing ending to the film, “The Notebook.”
The Hopkin’s film, nominated for an Academy Award, breaks new ground about the internal struggle within a family and the disease. Besides Hopkins, there are few great elderly actors who could have managed the role — Ian McKellen and certainly the late great Christopher Plummer come to mind. The film approaches the disease from a time lapse and existential point of view in the head of the main character, Hopkins, as he sees his world sinking in both fantasy memories and a gathering jumble of days.
Set in London in a shadowed and luxurious flat, Hopkins seems at home as he listens peacefully to classical singers and wanders about amiably. This changes as his daughter arrives. Played hauntingly by Olivia Colman, we soon find through her that nothing is as it seems and this continues until an inevitable ending as profound as I have ever seen on film. The illusions before this conclusion are conveyed from the minds and images of other family members, living and dead, and through Hopkins we see these lives played out in a compelling beginning, middle and end.
Other artists and celebrities define this plague of mind and continue to give testament to its reality — Glen Campbell, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and now, Tony Bennett.
The endlessly cheerful troubadour Bennett has recently allied with other artists to present wonderful albums celebrating the best of jazz and pop in American music and during one of these sessions he realized something was wrong. In a recent magazine interview, one of his guest singers, Lady Gaga, devastated by her love and devotion for Bennett, pays homage to the crushing sadness she and loved ones felt as the bits of music and lyrics still faded in to bring Bennett back and forth in time.
In a recent long interview about the impact of “The Father,” Hopkins said that, after a stunning career of contrasting roles, this was definitely his favorite. He tells us his own story about mortality and that he was happy he still had the ability to make the film work, blending his own experience to that of the film character and the fact it showed him his whole life and talent have really just been a kind of dream and an accident he still can’t comprehend. He quotes from his favorite poem on mortality, T.S. Eliot’s “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock,” its bitter disillusion frequently on his mind through indelible passages:
“I have seen the moment of my greatness flicker,
And I have seen the eternal Footman hold my coat, and snicker,
And in short, I was afraid.”
It’s a fitting corollary to the film and the ultimate robbery of mind that this horrid disease leaves us with. Only a dream of love remains and it must be enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.