Robert Morse passed away recently. He might be remembered as the founding partner Bertram Cooper in the brilliant television series “Mad Men” that ran over seven seasons from 2007 until 2015. His role was infrequent but crucial.
It’s unlikely any film or series will ever portray male chauvinism at its worst as indelibly as “Mad Men.”
The title, probably short for “Madison Avenue Men,” revealed as much social history as drama. It ended seven seasons of unstinting honesty showing office sexual relationships during the last century as seen in an advertising agency clotted with testosterone.
What “The Sopranos” were for secrets of organized crime and “Breaking Bad” the drug world, “Mad Men” was for women trying to survive a certain kind of man, the apex corporate male predator of modern office life.
Nothing ever showed toxic truths as well. Early films of Jean Harlow and Barbara Stanwyck come to mind and of course Billy Wilder’s “The Apartment” but they don’t even come close.
Women as product were shown as something on a shelf, to be used and abused by lead actors Jon Hamm and John Slattery and colleagues in or out of the office structure.
That brings us to Robert Morse as Bertram Cooper, founding partner and elder of the company. Did this avuncular and disarmingly eccentric, shoeless little guy have a clue to what his macho minions were doing? Oh, yes.
But he went along as the profits sailed in, available only when a bottom line threat was imminent: with that oh-so dignified way to handle an ugly situation, even show a bit of brahmin compassion.
To me he was Puck — Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” love jester — whose savvy quote “Lord, what fools these mortals be” addresses the endless folly of humans while at the same time nurturing it. No responsibility taken, just like the Morse character — a sly psychologist of the ad game with women as collateral damage should they venture into his den of iniquity.
It’s ironic that Morse became a major star during the years the series shows — the impish delight of the smash musical, “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.” Add dozens of other roles (I saw him as superb in the bio-play “Tru”), and awards, yet still that defining 60s “How to Succeed” character touches his “Mad Men” presence but with infinitely more finesse.
That gets us to that song and dance finale with Morse flagging the closing season. His character dies (watching the Neil Armstrong moon landing) and the next day his apparition appears suddenly to stunned leading man Jon Hamm in the hallway, flanked by pretty secretaries wearing that sexually patronizing flight attendant (then stewardess) style garb so ubiquitous in the ‘60s. Morse sings and dances to the 1927 and later postwar happy tune, “The Best Things in Life Are Free.”
He slides through those last steps after he finishes the central line of the song: “And love can come to everyone, the best things in life are free.”
The irony is razor sharp. But so is the poignancy. Morse seems to say, “After all this have we learned anything?” Apparently he has if only too late. And just maybe the same applies to the men in his company as they stumble on to the ‘70s. But don’t count on it.
It is a sad and profound coda to the worst behavior of an era — too often still with us.
