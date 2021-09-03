Some edifices haunt. Detroit’s Michigan Theater was built with attitude in 1926 on Bagley and Cass, site of Henry Ford’s first workshop of 1892. The Michigan’s huge shining columns and endless ornate flooring greeted you with the sense of a European palace rather than a movie house.
The opulence didn’t stop there as one climbed the seemingly endless stairways under the arched ceilings and glistening layers and braided proscenium, all extravagant eye candy for an audience — then there was the movie, sometimes an afterthought once you were seated.
And now it’s a parking garage.
Detroit’s Michigan Theater was the foundation for the 13 floors of the Michigan Building and its decades of wonder long forgotten except for the survivors who were lucky enough to see a movie there. And places like it elsewhere.
Except for the still surviving Fox and a number of lesser competing glories of Detroit’s downtown and surrounding area used for music and theater now, the Michigan has met the fate of countless palace movie venues throughout the country as told in the recent (2019) April Wright documentary, “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of Movie Palaces.” It shows the sad ends, whether made into drug stores with crazy glitz ceilings to rubble from the wrecking ball.
With narration and interviews by those who remember it, especially film writer/journalist Leonard Maltin, this story of the now bizarre movie palaces built from the 1910s through the 1940s seems a fantasy today. But at one time it defined the ultimate of what “going to the movies” could be. Thousands of seats and settings that ran from Art Deco to baffling conglomerate greeted anyone who could pay a modest ticket price and feel like royalty for a few hours.
Who did this? The builders of many of these palaces were dreamers themselves in the best sense. Money was not the main objective but transporting to a beautiful world competitive with the best opera houses and orchestra halls in Europe and elsewhere was paramount. It brings to my mind the recent piece by New York Times film writer A.O. Scott about the trickle of movie houses coming back but back to what he implies in the current ocean of movies streaming and via endless in-home services? It remains to be seen whether or not current viewers will ever revert to even a shadow of the old ways of community film watching, let alone the elegant sensibilities of a true palace theater.
A few are still around. Radio City Music Hall in New York still exists, as does L.A.’s Pantages and other grand old buildings reflecting the best of the old days and nights of dreams. Movies will always reign in the lively arts for better or for worse despite the fact there’s no going back to conventional viewing. But the glory that was the true movie palaces and the grandeur of those moments still haunts.
Look for those mentioned that are still around by streaming the April Wright documentary. If you have a little movie adventure in you, go once or twice to one of these old glories instead of home caves or a warehouse theater.
Arrive early and take it all in, then watch a movie. In the cinema arts, nothing else can touch it.
