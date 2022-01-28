Clarinet and trumpet were king in early jazz backed by big piano, trombone and rhythm. Saxophone was a buzz in, out and at times sounded like a zombie lurking in a boiler room or a troll trapped in somebody’s abandoned laundry tub. The alto sax and soprano called like a lost duck in search of a quack.
There were exceptions (Merci, Mr. Ravel, for the 1928 sax bits in “Bolero”), but things didn’t improve a lot for the sax in the 1920s. Sidney Bechet’s virtuosity on the soprano sax was more an extension of his cutting clarinet than the saxophone. What we got perpetually was that goofy sweet solo trapped in cafe society soirees, a syrupy call in a prison of melody.
Then it changed. Rapidly. I think what did it was the blend.
About 1930, groups, and then full bands formed using four and more saxophones to “blend” against the blast and cut of the brass and I feel it led to more advanced passages from all sections, especially revitalizing the sax players blowing with and above the melodic line, enhancing both rhythm and voicing.
It made for breakouts using both the alto and tenor and baritone sax, noted by great arrangers so sax players never had to look back again. The best New York bands embraced this — from Chick Webb at the Savoy Ballroom to Cotton Club orchestras like Jimmie Lunceford and Duke Ellington, or Count Basie, influencing Benny Goodman and the Dorseys.
It was all a part of the swing era in popular music, that time of fat sonorities and dance rhythms that changed the face of pop music for good and put the saxophone in its center. Swing was the music of movement backed by jazz figures that made everyone dance, in or out of their chairs.
Arrangers like Fletcher Henderson, Benny Carter, with Sy Oliver and of course Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington kept the blend going, validating great solo sax men like Willie Smith, Johnny Hodges, Ben Webster and Benny Carter himself. It brought in other greats who jumped out of the blend with brilliant flashes, players like Coleman Hawkins and Lester Young and this spread to soloists from bands as different as Glenn Miller or Harry James to Artie Shaw. The lid was off and the keys freed for good.
What followed was a sound renaissance when it came to the sax. These early soloists made it possible for the bop and post-bop virtuosos like Charlie Parker and Cannonball Adderley, or style makers like Stan Getz, the Kandinskys, Dalis and Picassos of the glistening instrument.
The gates opened for lightning rods like Arnett Cobb, Illinois Jacquet and masters like Paul Desmond, Sonny Rollins and John Coltrane. Looking for a player one likes is an easy search, whatever the source.
This sax freedom influences all music today, Latin, rock, blues and every style of pop and opens new dimensions every year. For the listener at home or in a club, there’s nothing like a sax lead, riding the riff of an alto or tenor sax coming across a room cutting into a mood, any mood.
It opens an emotional conversation that little else can and it lasts. In a large ensemble, or an intimate sextet, the blend is reflected from decades past and it becomes you.
