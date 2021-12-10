It was not a happy time. The two men brought together at first in a forced friendship now understood too well it was a time of terror beyond nightmares in the free world of 1941.
Yet it was Christmas. And this Christmas visitor would be the most important guest for a century. Winston Churchill was the guest. And as a filmmaker he knew how to make the most of it.
Come again? Filmmaker? Most of Winston Churchill’s adult life was a performance since his early adventure writings and war years, always making the most of things, whether justified or not. He also turned his writing to film scripts and made contact with Alexander Korda and the Korda family. Churchill would eventually make enough from films of his books for financial security, thanks to Korda. But beyond that was Churchill’s own film work and knowledge, as revealed in the John Fleet documentary, “Churchill and the Movie Mogul” (2019).
Churchill wrote and functioned as an assistant producer for Korda and wrote numerous scripts in addition to teaming on a strategy presenting hit films about England and the empire. It was an integral and sometimes controversial part of his creative life.
Korda was no lightweight. He can rightly be called, more than Alfred Hitchcock or Michael Powell, the father of British international films, most of them hits.
A Hungarian immigrant arriving in England in the 1920s, he seems to have embraced all things British and with the 1933 Academy Award winner, “The Private Life of Henry VIII,” followed up and soon wooed Hollywood with a string of British historical, often shamelessly propagandist, films from “Fire Over England (1937) to “The Four Feathers” (1939) and eventually “That Hamilton Woman (1941). With their other films, Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh were sometimes starred, noticed by American movie chief David O. Selznick who cleverly cast her as Scarlett O’Hara in his film, “Gone with the Wind.”
Korda and Churchill’s films were resented by some but not the box office public. All of this was in the air just before Churchill’s December 22, 1941 Christmas visit, then dissipated after the Pearl Harbor attack on Dec. 7. Churchill and Korda were well aware of this and made the most of his Christmas visit. His very arrival was cinematic. A storm-tossed 10-day crossing followed by a flight to Washington in time for a symbolic tree lighting at the White House with President Roosevelt opened matters. That set the tone for a press conference and then his historic address to Congress whose thundering applause blew away any criticism. It cemented the British partnership with the United States for good.
Churchill’s friendship with Korda and movie sense were clearly evident during the visit. He even took time to watch a movie with Roosevelt as he did in England throughout the war as well documented in Erik Larson’s social history, “The Splendid and the Vile.”
This was not the bumbling and grunting Churchill so often badly done by actors, but a vibrant, clear-voiced and animated performer who knew where the camera was and how to use it.
The controversies among historians and writers will continue forever regarding Winston Churchill. But there is little doubt his connection to film often saved the day for him.
And for Americans the 1941 Christmas visit ranks with his finest hours.
