Steven Soderbergh in a recent Vanity Fair magazine piece and other outlet interviews seemed to show few regrets at his handling of the 2021 Academy Awards ceremony.
Although the format gave some film reviewers fits, he seemed OK with things, including the lowest TV ratings in the Academy Awards history and non compos mentis conclusion that was equivalent to an empty trapeze above a crowd and fade to black, right up there with the immortal ending of “The Sopranos.”
Still, I for one think we should go easy on him. There never has been and never will again be a year like this. The plague of COVID-19, imploding politics and malignant anger throughout the country did not make for feel-good paeans to movies — nor the jokey repartee of a Billy Crystal or Whoopi Goldberg — let alone the wisecracking nostalgia of a Bob Hope. Then again, the seven films nominated were, with some exceptions, sobering to downright hard-hitting with their share of angst and historic truths.
I gave the producers an A-plus for the setting. Choosing Union Station in Los Angeles as a base with cafe tables in that intimate but impersonal nightclub arrangement gave the evening an ethereal dimension in this year of the plague, an apt metaphor for film journeys and the train settings familiar to movie lore. The fleeting enclaves of lights and shadows seemed to reflect how we and the films we make are such stuff as dreams are made of.
Awarding “Nomadland” as best film wasn’t a surprise, although it was by no means better than the other movies. The Chinese director Chloe Zhao is the first woman of color to win and her direction showed a steady hand letting the story and scenes flow, particularly effective using professionals and amateurs at times profoundly. The searching wanderer story line is not new, seen in endless films, comic and serious, as well as countless novels, children’s stories and more —all the way back to Homer’s Odysseus and even before.
But it works very well here as at times an expressionistic pull of the land on these lost proud souls and the lead of Frances McDormand plays before us. McDormand has made something of a specialty playing austere single-minded women and her performance certainly rings true even though the woman she plays has really been a psychological nomad all her life. She captures her hermetic ennui hauntingly with no sign even at the end of having really found her way.
Soderbergh admitted his placing the actor awards at the end rather than best picture was in anticipation of the late Chadwick Boseman’s win for his superb performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” That was a mistake because he didn’t win. Something could have been done as a tribute to Boseman anyway.
Regarding those protesting film writers who wanted more glitz and wonder during the evening, what we saw was an apt reflection of our times. Perhaps the comments of supporting actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn put matters in perspective as she downplayed the vanities of artist competitions and lit up the room with, “Tonight you are all forgiven.”
As for glitz, I don’t think a coda with Lady Gaga on roller skates on a yellow brick road with John Williams’ “Star Wars” score would have worked.
But a bit of blues would have been fine.
