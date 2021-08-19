TRAVERSE CITY — One step to the next.
Cutting a green ribbon Wednesday morning was one step. The ones that followed the grand opening of the Greenspire High School will shape the direction of the charter school for the better part of the next decade.
Creating and offering a high school experience through the Greenspire philosophy has been a goal more than 12 years in the making. The board of education made that objective official three years ago after trustees approved the school’s strategic plan that called for an expansion from serving sixth through eighth grades to include high school freshmen and sophomores. The plan is to expand further and serve juniors and seniors in three years.
Greenspire Head of School and Superintendent Robert Walker along with Erica Walsh, the Greenspire High School head of school, celebrated the ribbon cutting with staff, students and families at Northwestern Michigan College’s University Center building off Cass Road and along the Boardman Lake.
“This is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Walker said. “It’s an amazing achievement, especially when you remember that all of this was done during COVID when things were even more difficult.”
Although an actual Greenspire High School building has yet to be constructed, the district reached an agreement with NMC to house the classes at the University Center. Walker said they have not secured land for a permanent location yet, but that process starts “as soon as the first student walks through those doors on Sept. 7.”
The Michigan Department of Education awarded a $650,000 grant to Greenspire in June 2020 to develop the high school program. Walker said the decision to add a high school built on Greenspire’s philosophies was a response to community demand. Enrollment for the high school is capped at 75 this year — 50 freshmen and 25 sophomores. Enrollment is currently at 66, and the eventual expansion should move the maximum to 200 students.
Greenspire staff works to offer hands-on activities, independent learning, smaller class sizes and “more personalized attention and investment in each student,” Walker said. A respect for the environment is also key in the education model.
Walker said continuity is going to be important for the students and families, which is why several of the middle school teachers have moved to the high school. Katie Tomczyk is one of those teachers.
Tomczyk soon will change her last name to Butera after her wedding last weekend. Fortunately, her students won’t have to adjust to her change in name because all of the students at Greenspire feel comfortable enough to refer to the adults by their first name. That is part of Greenspire’s philosophy on relationship building with the children.
Tomczyk, who teaches physical education and health, spoke with two incoming freshmen Wednesday during the grand opening. The conversation boosted her spirits as the first day approaches.
“To feel their excitement makes it even more meaningful and joyous,” she said.
Walsh feels that joy, too. Her previous experience at Old Mission Peninsula School as well as Conner Creek Academy East and the Michigan Collegiate High School has the new head of school ready for the challenge of building a high school from the ground up.
The decision to start with just freshmen and sophomores will allow the school time to establish itself within the community through branding, marketing and word of mouth, Walsh said. She has seen the method work before, and she believes it will work again.
“I’ve been in this game a while. This is what I was made to do,” she said. “Education has so many pieces that are falling through the cracks. A school like this has the vision to actually see through what is really good for adolescents.”
