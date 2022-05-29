TRAVERSE CITY — Fun-seekers looking for a paddle or float down the Platte River may not be able to count on food and ice cream at the end of the trip.
Riverside Canoes owners tried since March to find employees, even looking internationally, co-owner Kyle Orr said. Even that didn’t go as well as hoped — he originally thought he had six cross-border employees but instead it seems only one is coming for the summer-long work and cultural experience.
This week Orr said he needed another 10 to 15 people to reach a typical roster size of around 70. He wasn’t sure if the canoe and kayak livery on the Platte River northwest of Honor to staff its kitchen and ice cream counter.
“That’s a pretty big deal for somebody to go downriver and not be able to get an ice cream cone at the end of the day,” he said.
Competition for seasonal employees, like local teens looking for a summer job or international college students or graduates, is intense, he said. Some of last year’s crew burned out after having to work so hard, he added.
He has raised wages to $15 an hour, plus bonuses and is considering switching to reservations, Orr said.
“I’m anticipating a very busy summer,” he said. “I think people are still going to come, I don’t think gas prices are going to slow it down.”
Whatever the reason, it’s time for business owners, politicians, chambers of commerce — whoever — to figure out why hiring remains such a hurdle.
“If we can’t get a handle on this, I mean this entire northern Michigan economy thrives on tourism, and people have, our guests have expectations,” he said. “And when the majority of the businesses can’t meet the expectations of our visitors, I think they’re going to go somewhere else.”
The post-COVID-19 ‘pivot’
Two years ago, then-Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers joined Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Lansing for a May press conference to announce the northern Michigan economy was reopening for business.
A rush of tourists headed up north to enjoy the three-day holiday weekend, the unofficial start to the summer season.
“Pivot” was the word of the summer of 2020 as businesses in general and the hospitality industry specifically adapted to a whole new way of operating. The pivot of 2020 was followed by The Great Resignation, with some people leaving their jobs and not returning. That led to another issue as businesses were forced to adapt to a staffing shortage that existed before and made worse by the global pandemic.
Two years later, businesses are still adapting to serving local and out-of-town guests as “Help Wanted” signs still dominate marquees throughout the region and companies big and small are still seeking seasonal and year-round help.
Restaurants
Staffing issues proved to be a difficult dish for the restaurant industry as it went through two rounds of indoor dining restrictions, one at the beginning of the pandemic in March and another in November 2020.
John McGee, Glen Harrington, Josh Vinocur and Fletcher Gross co-own Harrington’s By the Bay, Sorellina, Slate, McGee’s 72 and McGee’s 31. In three years, McGee has seen his staffing roster decline by about 25 percent.
“This time in 2019 I had 212 employees,” McGee said. “I think we’re around 160 employees right now.”
That meant some major adaptations in operations, some of them with some tough decisions. Slate in downtown Traverse City closed with the initial shutdown in March 2020 and hasn’t reopened. Sorellina, which shares an entrance at 250 E. Front St., was back open when it was allowed to do so, but hosts customers for fewer days and hours.
“I couldn’t get the staffing levels to produce the product that met our standards,” McGee said of Slate and Sorellina. “And it wasn’t one thing. There were times I had enough front of the house staff, but there wasn’t enough to produce the food. Other times I had enough staff in the kitchen and I didn’t have enough staff to serve it.
“It was just a weird set of circumstances, the ebbs and flows of business these days. The timing was not right.”
McGee’s 31 closed temporarily in November 2021 and is still back open. McGee said its staffing related.
While three of the restaurants owned by the four men have had some issues during the pandemic, McGee’s 72 and Harrington’s By the Bay have flourished.
“McGee’s 72 and Harrington’s both had record years last year,” John McGee said.
McGee said some of that success is due to not having a ton of competition — for diners or employees — in the immediate area.
“I think so,” McGee said. “We also have parking, that’s always a hot topic. They are also stand-alone locations where people are comfortable. And our staff is second to none.”
Some of those staff move between restaurants, depending on demand. McGee’s 72 and Harrington’s also trimmed an hour off closing and opening times.
“You don’t want to burn the staff down,” he said.
West End Tavern was another restaurant that wasn’t open for lunches or seven days a week for the bulk of the summer of 2021. Now that it was purchased by Restaurant Partners Management LLC in mid-May, president Jeff Lobdell and managing partner Scott Parkhurst are hoping to reverse that trend.
“No big changes other than an effort to beef up the staff a little bit,” Lobdell said for a May 12 Record-Eagle story. “Being a little bigger company, we may have a little deeper reserve when it comes to benefits.”
McGee said the group’s downtown restaurants have been slower to bounce back for other reasons. One factor is more people working remotely and not strolling downtown to grab a bite for lunch or an early dinner.
“During COVID people avoided downtown,” McGee said. “Many of us are creatures of habit and the habits have changed and they haven’t come back to the volumes they were.”
Realtor Dan Stiebel, associate broker at Coldwell Banker Commercial, said in 2019 a lot of businesses were looking to build because there was a shortage of commercial office space in Traverse City.
“Now there’s in excess of 100,000 square feet available in Traverse City,” Stiebel said.
Seasonal housing
When employers do manage to find seasonal staff there is still the question of where to house them. The Sleeping Bear Gateways Council Housing Exchange aims to answer the question by creating a website where those people who have homes, apartments or rooms available for the summer can sign up as hosts. The exchange targets Leelanau and Benzie counties.
Member employers looking for housing can go on the exchange to find what they need. The site is set up so employers and hosts can communicate directly, rather than having the nonprofit Gateways Council facilitate the rentals, said Elise Crafts, the project manager for the group’s Seasonal Workforce Housing Initiative. A community development consultant, Crafts founded Statecraft, a planning consulting company, about four years ago.
The membership fee for employers is $50 per year, which gives them a first look at available properties.
The housing exchange program is based on a 2020 study done by the Gateways Council that asked employers about the demand for seasonal workforce housing and identified the employers with the greatest needs.
Responses were garnered from 62 businesses in Leelanau and Benzie, finding that the greatest need for housing is in Glen Arbor, followed by Thompsonville and Frankfort/Elberta.
Also looked at was an informal cooperative by the National Park Service, which reached out the community for seasonal housing for several employees during the during the pandemic when bed capacity was cut in half because of social distancing. Housing was found for every employee that needed it, Crafts said.
This is the first year for the program, which launched in March after a publicity campaign that included networking, social media and direct mailings aiming at finding hosts. Crafts said they quickly found that employers begin looking for workers in January.
“That was a big lesson learned right away, that we launched three months too late,” Crafts said. “Regionally we know there’s demand, but the timing was off.”
The exchange has founding housing for three people this year and has four employer members — Cherry Republic, Storm Cloud Brewing, Black Star Farms and Crystal Mountain.
Mike Rivard, president of the Sleeping Bear Gateways Council, said the response was less than they had hoped for, but next year will launch the exchange at the beginning of the year.
“We’ll remain optimistic and try it again next year,” Rivard said.
The program is funded by Rotary Charities, the Grand Traverse Community Foundation and by a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant.
The next phase of the initiative will focus on work campers, those who live in RVs while working seasonal jobs. Rivard said two properties are being looked at in Leelanau and Benzie that could be used as an RV site for work campers.
“It solves two problems — bringing in seasonal workers and they have their own housing,” Rivard said. “A long-term goal is to increase the ability to hire and accommodate work campers.”
Another phase will look at developing new properties to house seasonal workers, which is something that will be tackled in the future, Crafts said.
“No one has to tell anyone how difficult it is to develop housing, let alone seasonal housing,” Crafts said.
Summer camps
While child care remains in high demand in and around Traverse City, some local summer camps and programs have struggled to find qualified staff since the beginning of the pandemic, which has resulted in changes in hiring practices and, in some cases, scaling back programming.
As previously reported, Traverse City officials to cancel their summer day camp program for 2022 due to a lack of applicants for staff roles. City officials received just two applications to fill the camp coordinator and counselor roles, despite nearly doubling the coordinator’s hourly wage and increasing counselors’ hourly wages by more than 20 percent.
After challenges with staffing last year, Traverse City Area Public Schools scaled its summer camp offerings back from three last summer to two this year, said Coni Taylor, associate superintendent for labor relations and legal services. The school district will offer the same number of summer classes.
This year, TCAPS advertised its summer positions through social media and increased wages for summer staff with grant funding, which has helped to fill all staff positions, Taylor said.
Dave DeLuca, CEO of the YMCA Hayo-Went-Ha camp, said YMCA capped the number of camper registrations earlier than usual to accommodate their smaller staff size last year. This year, hiring has been a bit easier, but camp directors still had to use recruitment sites and be more flexible when it came to applicants’ summer availability when they did not have to before, DeLuca said.
Before the pandemic, YMCA had a steady stream of former campers returning in the summers to take on staff positions, but that pipeline was interrupted after both camp programs were canceled in 2020, DeLuca said. Another possible reason for the drop off in applicants is the local competitive pay, DeLuca said.
“I think that when McDonald’s is paying $21 an hour, it’s hard for us to compete with that,” DeLuca said.
At Interlochen Center for the Arts, recruiting staff for this year’s summer programs has been “significantly better” than last year, said Tifini McClyde-Blythe, associate vice president of human resources. McClyde-Blythe said Interlochen began advertising through job fairs, offering cash for employee referrals, using visa-sponsoring organizations and expanding on-campus housing for staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.