‘I can say with authority that Tucson remains the most unappreciated Mexican foodways in the United States. The food is that great, and it’s that overlooked by the rest of the country,” says food writer Gustavo Arellano, for NPR.
Situated 70 miles north of the Mexican border, Tucson is home to some of the best Sonoran-style (Sonora is the northern Mexican state where this cuisine originated) Mexican food in the country. Tucsonian food reveals a delicious tapestry of Mexican and Native American traditions, a culinary heritage that dates back 4,000 years. In 2015, UNESCO honored Tucson as an American City of Gastronomy for its important culinary traditions.
Out of more than 100 Mexican restaurants in Tucson, more than half serve tacos. They come in various shapes and sizes, encased in corn or flour tortillas, with combinations from traditional to modern. Tacos come in five (or more) forms: soft, hard, street, fry bread and breakfast.
The soft taco is the original taco; the oldest and most widely eaten. Cooks griddle-cook white corn tortillas until lightly charred or steam them until soft. Soft tacos come with regional fillings like charbroiled steak marinated in garlic and olive oil, braised pork or chicken, carne asada (thin strips of marinated, grilled meat) or barbacoa (highly seasoned, slow-cooked meat). Soft tacos are small and tidy, ideal for a quick, satisfying snack. For Baja fish tacos, cooks start with a corn tortilla and fill it with crispy fried or grilled fish and embellish them with finely sliced cabbage, pico de gallo (salsa) and crema sauce with a squeeze of lime. Avocado crema, cilantro, cotija cheese, pickled onion and chili crema are optional tasty toppings.
The hard taco begins with a crisp-fried corn tortilla bent into a U-shape. This Mexican-American taco comes filled with ground or shredded beef and topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, salsa and sour cream. These tacos can crumble and be messy to eat.
Street tacos arrive open-faced in groups of two or three on a plate. The soft corn taco fits comfortably in hand. Taco experts fold and consume it in two bites. Al pastor tacos are popular street food. Lebanese immigrants who emigrated to central Mexico in the early 20th century introduced spit-grilled meat. For al pastor tacos, Mexicans use pork marinated in chillies and spices, slowly cooked on a spit, then sliced and wrapped in a small tortilla. This taco comes garnished with pickled onions, cilantro and sweet pineapple. Street cooks offer many creative combos like lamb with blue cheese, chili-braised duck or shrimp with jalapeño, bacon and queso.
In Arizona, American Indian tribes contributed the open-faced fry bread taco. Fry bread is dough that’s rolled flat and fried in oil until crisp and puffy on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside. Classic toppings are ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Breakfast tacos generally have fewer ingredients and the tortillas often come on the side. Breakfast tacos are not just for breakfast. Though the classic ingredients are scrambled eggs, chorizo, beans, avocado and pico de gallo, they are popular through lunch.
A favorite Tucson taco spot is Boca Tacos Y Tequila. Chef Maria Mazon was born in Tucson and raised in Sonora. She follows her Sonoran roots but her American side loves to experiment. The meals come with a flight of ever-changing, inventive salsas. Boca’s menu includes some delicious taco combinations like lime- and chipotle-marinated and grilled shrimp, roasted cauliflower tossed in a curry sauce with cilantro and orange oil, mole-cooked chicken and a taco dog: a grilled bacon-wrapped hot dog with beans, cheese, pickled onions and tomatoes wrapped in a corn tortilla. Mazon even boldly offers her tacos in raw cabbage shells for those who avoid wheat and corn.
Here’s what all tacos makers need to know. At their most basic, tacos equal tortilla, plus filling, plus salsa. Great tacos are all about combinations. Take a creative tip from the classics or restaurants like Boca Tacos Y Tequila then veer off on your own taco adventures. A taco’s peak flavor and texture is short-lived so eat them immediately.
Tortillas
Tortillas form the backbone of a taco so buy the best. Flour tortillas are sturdier, but corn tortillas impart a delightful nutty flavor and scent. Heat corn or flour tortillas until soft and flexible: preheat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Place a tortilla in the skillet and cook until steam wafts off. Flip and cook until steam rises again. The tortilla should be very soft; it may have browned spots. Wrap warmed tortillas in foil or a heavy cotton towel. Alternatively, heat tortillas on top of the grate of a gas stove over low heat.
Fillings
Vegetables make memorable taco fillings. Experiment with steamed, mashed, grilled or roasted zucchini, mushrooms, kale, squash blossoms, potatoes, Swiss chard, seasoned black beans, poblano chilies, cauliflower, bell peppers, onions, chickpeas, butternut squash and pumpkin.
Animal proteins like grilled steak, chicken or fish, shrimp, braised pork or beef shoulder shine in tacos. Prepare extra grilled or roasted meat or seafood for next day taco use. Chorizo, as a garnish, makes everything taste better.
Salsa
Salsa is as necessary as the tortilla. Fresh tomatoes, tomatillos, chillies, onions, garlic or avocados are essential ingredients; the broiler and blender are vital. Broil or grill the vegetables and pulse in a blender or food processor. Mexican cooks often combine and cook salsa and a meat or vegetable filling. For instance, braise chicken and onions, tomatillos and chillies together and season with cilantro and lime. Guacamole and crema count as salsa. Hot sauce, not technically salsa, gives the option of a top flash of intense heat.
Taco Construction
Small tacos are easier to eat than large tacos; always consider proportion of taco to filling. Ideally, each bite has all the components. A slim taco is a satisfying taco, easier to handle gracefully — you’ll just need to eat more of them. Two tortillas stacked together may work better for wet fillings that soak through one. Another way to keep juicy tacos from falling apart is to place cheese on the bottom first and warm protein on top. The protein will warm and melt the cheese. Additional toppings are fun and can separate a good taco from an exceptional one. Try pickled red onions, pickled jalapeños, shredded cabbage, finely sliced radishes, queso fresco, avocado or cilantro.
Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
— Adapted from Nick Kindelsperger for the Chicago Tribune
Yields about 1 cup
8 oz. tomatillos, husked, rinsed
1 to 2 serrano or jalapeño chillies
2 small cloves garlic, unpeeled
1/2 small white onion, peeled and large diced
1/2 t. salt
1/2 small bunch cilantro, stems and leaves lightly chopped
Optional: fresh lime juice
Place tomatillos, chillies, garlic cloves and onion on a foil-lined baking sheet. Place under a hot broiler and cook until tomatillos are blackened on top, about 6 minutes. Flip tomatillos and chillies; blacken on the other side, about 5 minutes.
Remove baking sheet from oven; cool vegetables. Stem and seed chillies; peel garlic. Transfer tomatillos, chillies, garlic, onion, salt and cilantro to a food processor or blender. Pulse-process until chunky-smooth. Taste, and season with more salt and lime juice if necessary. Pour into a serving bowl.
Fried Potato Tacos
— Adapted from Nick Kindelsperger for the Chicago Tribune
Yields 12 tacos
1 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled, cubed into 1/2-inch pieces
1 t. salt
12 6-inch corn tortillas
1 C. vegetable oil
Roasted tomatillo salsa
1/2 head red cabbage, shredded or very thinly sliced
1/2 C. queso fresco
3 limes, quartered
Heat saucepan fitted with a steamer and water over high heat until boiling. Add cubed potatoes and steam until until tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Transfer potatoes and salt to a bowl and mash until smooth with a fork or potato masher.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Warm tortillas for a few seconds on each side until pliable. Spoon 2 tablespoons of mashed potato into each tortilla. Fold each tortilla over; press firmly to close.
Heat oil in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Fit one layer or stuffed tortillas into skillet, about three. Cook until lightly browned on the bottom, 1 to 2 minutes; flip and brown on the remaining side, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer tacos to a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining tortillas. Immediately serve tacos topped with salsa, cabbage, queso fresco and a wedge of lime.
