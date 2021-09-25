Buttery and nutty chickpeas (aka Spanish garbanzo, Indian chana and Italian ceci beans) are the wonders of the legume world.
Wild chickpeas arose in the Fertile Crescent around southeastern Turkey and adjacent Syria around 7500 years ago.
Ancient Roman, Greek and Egyptian farmers first cultivated them around 3000 BC. In the 16th century Spanish explorers carried chickpeas to other countries and cultures.
The domesticated form of chickpeas, divided into two groups called desi and kabuli, come in several shapes and 21 different colors (green, black, brown, red and the ever-popular beige). They contain nearly twice the tryptophan of wild chickpeas, which is linked to higher serotonin levels.
Desi, also known as black chickpea, Bengal gram or Kala chana, have small, dark seeds and a rough coat. Desi chickpeas have higher fiber than other varieties and a lower glycemic index. Desi are likely the earliest variety; they look similar to chickpeas discovered at archaeological sites.
Kabuli is a large, smooth-coated and light-colored pea. Most of the chickpeas we purchase, especially canned, are Kabuli. They are unusually nutty, meaty, mild-flavored and cook a bit faster than desi. The name kabuli, literally means “from Kabul.” People thought they came from Kabul, Afghanistan, when they first appeared India and Africa.
Chickpeas are popular everywhere, especially the Middle-East, North Africa, Spain, southern Europe and India. South Indians revere the chickpea as a staple for their vegetarian cuisine. Chickpeas lend themselves to many dishes, most notably the ever-popular hummus and falafel. But these sweet, tender legumes have another purpose you might not know.
Indian and Mediterranean cooks have been preparing foodstuffs with chickpea flour (made from desi type chickpeas) for centuries: pasta, flatbread, pakora (Indian fritters) and French socca or Italian farinata. Socca and farinata area browned, chewy, olive oil-infused pancake available from Nice to Liguria and Viareggio on the Mediterranean coast. Cooks in Genoa sometimes add onion and rosemary. Both cultures prepare this Mediterranean favorite over a wood fire in a copper pan.
The batter is quick to put together — easier even than pancake batter. You can find chickpea flour in a few supermarkets (Bob’s Red Mill sells it), but it’s easily obtained at Indian, Middle Eastern and natural foods stores. You may bake the highly appealing socca in an oven and finish it under a broiler in 20 minutes. Serve it hot or lukewarm. You most definitely must eat it with your hands.
It’s possible for homecooks to make perfectly tasty socca (Nice) and farinata (Genoa) despite what many “experts” might opine. It’s as easy, quick and flavor-filled from an oven as when transported from the wood-burning ovens on the beaches of Viareggio and streets of Nice. With its simple technique and delightful, pure flavor (beware old or rancid chickpea flour) you will most definitely succeed.
Socca (Farinata) with Onion and Rosemary
— Adapted from The New York Times
Yields 4 to 6 appetizer servings
1 C. chickpea flour
1 t. salt
1 t. freshly ground black pepper
6 T. olive oil
1⁄2 medium-sized sweet onion, thinly sliced
1 T. fresh rosemary leaves
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Sift chickpea flour into a bowl along with salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in 1 cup lukewarm water; eliminate lumps. Stir in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover batter and rest it while oven heats (30 minutes up to 12 hours). Batter should be about the consistency of heavy cream.
Place a 12-inch paella pan or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet until hot, 5 to 7 minutes.If using onion and rosemary, stir into batter.
Swirl 3 tablespoons olive oil into hot pan. Pour batter into hot pan and bake until pancake is firm and edges set, 12 to 15 minutes.
Heat broiler. Drizzle top of socca with remaining 1 tablespoon oil.Set socca a few inches away from broiler long enough forsocca to speckle brown, a few minutes. Remove socca from oven. Cool slightly. Cut into wedges. Serve warm.
Chickpea Flour Flatbread (Socca or Farinata)
In France and Italy along the Mediterranean Coast this flatbread is served as snack food near the beach. In Italy it is known as torta de cecina or farinata.
— From “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 3 cups batter, one 13- to 14-inch round socca, 8 to 12 servings
2 C. packed chickpea flour, about 8 ounces, sifted
1 T. kosher salt
2 C. warm water
6 T. extra virgin olive oil, divided
Freshly ground black pepper
Combine chickpea flour, salt, and water in mixing bowl and whisk until smooth. Set batter aside 2 hours up to 12 hours to allow the starch to fully expand and ensure good texture. Whisk 2 tablespoons oil into batter just before using.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Arrange a rack on the lowest setting. Place a 13- to 14-inch round paella or cake pan in oven to heat, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove pan from oven and swirl in remaining 4 tablespoons oil. Immediately pour batter into the center of the pan and gently swirl batter to reach the edges.
Return pan to the lowest rack and bake until batter is set and a browned crust forms, 12 to 15 minutes. Remove pan from oven and loosen socca with the aid of a heatproof rubber spatula. Flip socca. Place pan back in oven to brown the second side, 10 to 15 minutes. remove socca from oven and cool in pan 5 minutes.
To Serve: transfer socca to cutting board while warm and cut into pie-shaped slices. Serve sprinkled with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Add 1/4
- teaspoon ground cumin to the batter.
- Add herbs or other whole or ground spices to the batter.
- Increase recipe by
1/3 to 1/2
- and prepare socca in a commercial half-sheet pan (15-inch by 17-inch). Instead of flipping it to brown the second side, place it under a broiler to cook until speckled brown.
