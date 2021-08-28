Without question the best way to consume a summer tomato is sun-warm, just off the vine, with a sprinkle of crunchy salt.
Of course, you might want to want to make more of your tomato experience. In that case, Italian cooks have devised a wealth of quick, fresh and bright summer tomato-infused offerings.
The tomato is a perfect marriage of the New and Old World. However, tomatoes didn’t originate as the sweet-tart, voluptuous ruby globes you know. They began life somewhere in the New World between Mexico and Peru as small, wild green balls. In the 15th century the life for tomatoes took a dramatic turn. Christopher Columbus carried them from the New World to Spain, and tomatoes spread to Italy, France and beyond.
Is it a juicy red fruit — or a vegetable? Ever since tomatoes traveled abroad, cooks and botanists have argued about the its classification and whether it was edible. Botanists said fruit and cooks declared it vegetable. Cooks won. Tomatoes are nightshades, part of the Solanaceae family, which includes peppers, eggplant, potatoes and tobacco. To early Europeans this was a family with a dangerous, poisonous reputation. Up until the 19th century the English were suspicious of “love apples” and avoided them. As late as 1845 the editor of the Boston Courier compared tomatoes to rotten potato balls.
When tomatoes arrived from the New World to Italy, France and Spain, European gardeners, botanists and cooks (after they got beyond their initial fears) hybridized, tinkered and transformed them into something enduring: the diverse and deeply delicious tomatoes we know and love today.
Italian cooks were quick to incorporate the tomato into their culinary repertoire. They recognized the beloved tomato’s gastronomic gifts of high glutamic acid content and big-flavored umami (the savory fifth taste). Italian cooks were some of the first to discover how the modest tomato slips into almost any dish to boost its flavor without dominating.
Italian cooks favor key techniques to build flavor. They may be applied to create and enhance many dishes. Cooks diced aromatic vegetables (odori) into a “battuto” then sauté it into a “soffritto.” The soffritto with tomato is a key ingredient in pastas, sauces, stews and soups. Lard was the original choice for sautéing soffritto, but in recent times olive oil and butter have pushed lard off center stage. The magical method of “insaporire” happens when the cook infuses main ingredients — meat or vegetables — with an aromatic vegetable soffritto over heat.
Don’t store your precious gems in the refrigerator. Just leave ‘em out. Cold kills tomato flavor. Now is the time to make pasta sauce, salsa, gazpacho, bruschetta, to roast tomatoes, stuff ‘em or just get out in the garden and eat them sun-drenched in the raw.
Italian Soffritto
This ages-old flavoring method underlies sauces, soups and stews.
Choose aromatic (battuto) ingredients like onions, celery, carrots, minced garlic and tomato or just onions, garlic and tomato. Dice evenly. Diced pancetta (or prosciutto) is a tasty addition.
Heat a skillet over moderate heat with olive oil, lard or a combo of half unsalted diced butter and olive oil until fat is warm. (Add pancetta, if using, and when fat begins to render/melt from it, add onions.) Add onions and cook until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. This step is very important: when onions, which are high in glutamates, cook long enough, they break down and release the glutamates for extra big, savory flavor.
If using, add celery, carrots or leeks and cook until soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and cook until slightly golden. Garlic burns more easily than harder vegetables so it should be added after them, but before wet ingredients. Watch garlic carefully; if it burns, it will become bitter.
Stir in remaining ingredients like chopped tomato or chopped parsley and cook until soft.
NEAPOLITAN TOMATO SAUCES (SUGOS)
Sugoalla marinara (an American name) is known as sugofinto in southern Italy, or as pummarola in Naples. Sugo di pomodoro is a simple southern sauce of tomato, oil, onion, and/or garlic and herbs. Serve these sauce on cooked dry pasta with grated cheese on the side.
Either yields enough for 1 pound pasta, 4 to 6 servings.
Neapolitan Sugoalla di Pomodoro
Yields 3 to 3-1/2 cups
3 to 4 T. olive oil
2 large cloves garlic, crushed and peeled
2 lbs. plum tomatoes, 3-1/2 to 4 cups OR 28 oz. canned plum tomatoes, diced
1/4 C. packed Italian parsley sprigs
6 to 8 large basil leaves, torn
Heat olive oil in a 4-quart nonreactive saucepan over medium heat. Add garlic and cook until it begins to color; add tomatoes and parsley. Partially cover pot and simmer sauce 15 minutes; stir in basil. Remove garlic and parsley sprigs if desired.
Pass the sauce through food mill and back into saucepan. Reduce sauce over medium heat until thick. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Sugo Pummarola
Yields about 3-1/2 cups
3 T. olive oil
2 C. finely diced red onion
1/4 C. finely diced celery
1/2 C. finely diced carrot
Optional: 1 T. minced garlic
2 lbs. plum tomatoes, 3-1/2 to 4 C. OR 28 oz. canned plum tomatoes, diced
1/4 C. packed Italian parsley sprigs
6 to 8 large basil leaves, torn
Heat olive oil in a 4-quart nonreactive saucepan over medium heat. Add onion, celery, and carrot to oil and sauté until lightly colored. Add garlic and cook 1 minute. Stir in tomatoes and parsley. Simmer sauce uncovered 20 to 30 minutes, adding water if necessary to keep sauce moist. Stir in basil.
If desired, pass the sauce through food mill and back into saucepan. Reduce sauce over medium heat until thick. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Make it Tuscan Pommarola: Pour in olive oil then layer in onion, celery, carrot, garlic, parsley, basil, and tomatoes. Do not stir; simmer 1-1/2
- hours and pass through food mill. Stir 2 tablespoons butter into hot sauce.
Italian Bread Salad (Panzanella)
There was panzanella before tomatoes: a sixteenth-century poet described the leftover bread salad and it contained only bread, cucumber, onion, basil, and arugula. Though panzanella is made from stale bread, it doesn’t mean that it takes hand-me-down ingredients. This salad, like most of Italian dishes, reflects the quality of its components. The sweeter the tomatoes and cucumbers and the better the bread, the better the outcome. Don’t prepare panzanella if winter tomatoes and commercial soft white bread are all that are available. Summer tomatoes are the star and country bread the support. Toasting the bread adds more flavor.
Yields 6 to 7 cups, 4 servings
4 C. cubed (3/4-inch) day old artisan bread
2 large tomatoes, diced 3/4 inch
1/2 C. packed basil leaves
1-1/3 C. peeled (seeded if desired) and cubed English cucumber
3 to 4 T. thinly sliced red onion, optional
1/4 C. coarsely chopped Italian parsley
4 T. extra virgin olive oil
2 to 3 T. red wine vinegar (I like Eden)
Slice bread and let it dry for a day. Don’t place bread in plastic where it will stay soft and turn moldy. Italian cooks advise drying the bread enough that it crumbles and resembles couscous.
Italians use day-old artisan or country bread for panzanella. They don’t usually toast it. I find that toasting the bread gives it more flavor and crunch. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
Spread bread cubes on half-sheet pan and place in oven. Bake bread until it begins to color, 10 to 12 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and cool bread cubes. Gently crumble bread.
Toss tomatoes and bread into large mixing bowl. Rest them until bread absorbs tomato juices and softens, 10 to 15 minutes. Some recipes call for soaking bread in water briefly, but water dilutes the flavor of the salad. Tomato juices enhance it.
Tear basil leaves by hand. Fold basil, cucumber, onion, and parsley into bread and tomatoes. Drizzle in olive oil and fold into salad. Season salad with salt, freshly ground pepper, and vinegar to taste. Toss gently. Refrigerate salad or leave at room temperature until ready to serve, no more than 15 to 20 minutes.
To Serve: Taste salad again, and adjust the seasonings. Pile salad onto serving plate and serve.
Use other seasonal ingredients, but with restraint — this is a simple salad — don’t overload it.
- Summer Bread Salad: Plums, onion, Italian parsley, arugula and toasted bread.
- Winter Bread Salad: Warm wilted cabbage, steamed carrots, Italian parsley, wilted red onion and toasted-warm bread.
- Roast ingredients for winter bread salad: butternut squash, red bell peppers and zucchini.
