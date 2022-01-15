According to microbiologist and researcher Kiran Krishnan and auto-immune expert Dr. Datis Kharrazian, variety is not only the spice of life, a variety of vegetables are the answer to a long, healthy life because they nourish our microbiome, which in turn supports our immune system.
When we hear “microbiome,” the digestive and respiratory systems come to mind, but the microbiome is the sum of genetic material of all microbes: bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses, that live on and inside the human body. The microbiome and the immune system are different components of the same human ecological system. The bacteria in the microbiome help digest food, regulate the immune system, protect against disease-causing microbes and produce beneficial substances like vitamins B12, thiamine, riboflavin and vitamin K.
The microbiome acts as the eyes and ears of the immune system and, like a referee, provides signaling to the immune system so it knows when to react and when not to react. Krishnan asks you to imagine a stadium (the microbiome) with only one guard (immune cell) for every 200,000 spectators (beneficial microbes). The guard relies on the spectators to be on the lookout for trouble and to inform him. Stronger numbers and variety of microbial spectators informing the immune guardian cells mean the immune system can respond faster and better to protect the body by targeting only specific troublemakers before they get out of hand.
Krishnan estimates about 80 percent of the U.S. population has gut dysbiosis (an imbalance of microbes and leaky gut) which often results in chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, obesity and autoimmunity. A compromised respiratory and digestive microbiome, with weak or small amounts of beneficial microbes to alert immune cells, allows more time for the bad actors (pathogens like flu and COVID) to build their numbers. The spectator microbes signal so slowly that by the time the immune guardian cells respond, their response is highly damaging to not only the pathogens, but to all our cells (think blast furnace or nuclear bomb), and can result in severe illness or death.
The immune system is one of the only components of the body that continuously adapts to its environment, inside and out.
“As your environment changes, your immune function, your immune capabilities, restrictions, actions, all of that change,” says Krishnan.
To safeguard and improve your microbiome Krishnan advises six strategies:
- Eat more diverse vegetables and fruits. A diversity of plant-based food feeds a larger and more diverse array of beneficial microbes and supports their increase.
- Fast at least once a day for 12 hours. Digestion consists of three steps that take about 12 hours; certain beneficial microbes only proliferate during these steps.
- Get outside daily. When possible open windows and doors. The air carries beneficial microbes to the respiratory and digestive systems so breathe in clean outdoor air deeply.
- Manage stressors. Invite peace. Stress releases hormones like cortisol which signal bad organisms to act and release toxins.
- Get a pet. Pets increase microbial diversity. (And pets comfort and entertain us.)
- Play in the dirt. A Finnish study found that children in daycares who played in dirt and the forest developed healthier and more diverse microbiomes and increased their killer T-cells.
Dr. Datis Kharrazian believes that gut health is the foundation of our body’s health. Our diets impact digestion, the quality of our gut microbes and the strength of our immune system. In his “3D Immune Tolerance Program,” Kharrazian offers a way to easily diversify our intake of vegetables, prebiotics and fruit to increase the growth and variety of beneficial gut microbes.
Dr. Kharrazian’s Microbiome Mashup (A Vegetable Probiotic)
Finely chop at least 21 different kinds of organic produce (small amounts will do … they add up quickly), toss together and freeze. You don’t need to eat a lot, maybe a teaspoon daily to start and work up to 3 or 4 tablespoons. Alternatively, chop vegetables and purée in a blender or food processor. Place 3 to 4 tablespoon-size servings in a silicone mini-muffin tin or on a parchment-covered sheet pan and freeze. Drop the frozen vegetable pucks into a freezer baggie.
Toss one a day into a serving of smoothie, soup, hot water, stir-fry, sauté, braise, warm salad, roast or stew.
When the choices of produce are abundant prepare two different collections and rotate them.
You may use any organic vegetables, even frozen. I like to lightly steam sweet potatoes and quick dip-kale in boiling water to increase digestibility but it’s not necessary. Beware of adding fruit; keep it minimal and low-glycemic, like a bit of apple or pear or a few red grapes. Do add leaves from celery, fennel, radishes, beets and turnips, stems from broccoli, cauliflower, chard, kale and collards.
You may add fiber (a “prebiotic” that feeds beneficial bacteria) like ground psyllium, ground flax seed, hemp seeds, chia seeds, seaweed, shirataki konjac noodles, garlic, Jerusalem artichokes, jicama, dandelion greens, onion family, broccoli, Brussels sprouts or asparagus.
