Minestrone might just be what made the Roman army so powerful. Through necessity their traveling cooks learned to use the local, seasonal ingredients to prepare this hearty, nourishing soup. Not surprisingly, Italians have three words for soup: zuppa, (simple soups like tomato), minestra (fish soups), and minestrone, a large, substantial vegetable soup (a “hodgepodge”).
Soup is a language everyone can understand. Set out a bowl of it and observe how it makes you feel: warm, satisfied, nourished and connected. Soup is at home in primordial Africa, in European peasant or high cuisine, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, across the Americas and most definitely in Italy.
Italian dishes change from region to region, city to city, town to town, and even house to house. Minestrone is no exception. This soup is part of what is known as “cucina povera” or “poor kitchen.” There isn’t one fixed recipe, instead it varies depending on what’s available in the pantry. Minestrone typically includes seasonal vegetables and lots of leafy greens. It is a thick soup, sometimes with cooked rice or pasta, or with Roman borlotti or cranberry beans and their broth, the classic northern minestrone base. Minestrone’s flexible form comes from simple techniques allied with local vegetables, grains, legumes and meats, accented by different textures and seasonings.
Cooks on the Italian Riviera use fresh basil and other herbs to flavor minestroni. In northern Italy, cooks add rice, but in Tuscany and Umbria, beans take its place. Milanese cooks prefer kidney beans, potatoes, zucchini, savoy cabbage, peas and rice; in Emilia- Romagna cooks use cannellini beans and fresh green beans without rice. Most minestroni are vegetarian, but Romans use beef, beef stock, kidney beans, and pastina. In Abruzzians prepare minestrone with pork, fennel bulb, lima beans, peas, spinach and mint. Southern Italian cooks include oil, garlic, tomatoes, and pasta into minestroni. Some minestroni leave out tomatoes and go all green.
Minestrone-making follows a basic pattern of soffritto, vegetable, stock and starch.
A soffritto is a mix of aromatic vegetables like onion, celery, carrot, garlic and/or tomato that simmer in olive oil until tender. The liquid you choose for minestrone can send it beyond good to great. The most basic use water; if your ingredients are fresh and top notch it’s all you’ll need. Vegetable or homemade chicken stock will boost the flavor, as will adding some chopped pancetta, prosciutto or bacon to the soffritto.
If you are harried and hurried cook the vegetables all together, but if you’ve the luxury of a Sunday afternoon, cook them in stages: the firmest go in first and the tenderest last.
This method ensures that they are all cooked to their perfect consistency and keep their own identity.
The result should be tender vegetables with some texture and lots of flavor.
Every Italian will have different advice and ingredients. Fortunately, Italian cooks will agree on one thing: the vegetables must be fresh and in season. ‘Tis the season for soup right now.
Felicity’s Minestrone Soup
— Adapted from Felicity Cloake of The Guardian
If you make this ahead of time, the rice will swell and absorb the liquid. It’s best to prepare it without rice, then add rice to cook before serving or cook the rice separately, and stir into each bowl with hot soup.
Serves 4
3 T. olive oil, plus extra to serve
1 onion, about 1 cup finely diced
1 large clove garlic, crushed and peeled
2 carrots, about 3/4 cup cut 1/2-inch dice
2 sticks celery, about 1/2 cup cut 1/2-inch dice
1 medium zucchini or yellow squash, 1/2-inch dice
1/2 C. fresh peas or broad (green) beans
1/2 C. diced fennel
3 large leaves Tuscan kale, stem removed and shredded
1-1/2 quarts good quality chicken stock
1 potato, 1-inch dice
1-1/2 C. cooked and drained borlotti or other beans
1 C. short grain or risotto rice
For garnish: Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano or other Parmesan cheese and torn basil leaves
Heat oil in a heavy soup pot over moderate heat. Stir in onion and garlic.
Cook until soft, but not browned, about 5 minutes. Stir in carrots and celery and cook until barely tender.
Stir in remaining seasonal vegetables in order of cooking time (fresh green beans and fennel take longer than zucchini or peas) and soften slightly, no need to cook through. Stir in potato.
Add stock, beans and rice. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer until the potato and rice are cooked, about 15 minutes.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve minestrone with a drizzle of olive oil, a grating of Parmesan and torn basil leaves.
Minestrone
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 11 cups, about 6 servings
4 T. olive oil, divided
1 medium red onion, 1-1/2 cups peeled and finely diced
2 medium carrots, 3/4 cup peeled and medium diced
1 large stalk celery, 1/4 to 1/3 cup medium diced
1/4 t. red pepper flakes
2 t. to 1 tablespoon minced fresh rosemary
14-1/2 oz. can whole peeled tomatoes, 1 to 1-1/2 cups drained and finely diced
1 large potato, 1 cup peeled and medium diced
3 C. cored and diced or thinly sliced Savoy cabbage or escarole
15-oz. can Roman (borlotti) beans or cannellini beans, 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 C. drained
2 C. 1-inch pieces green beans
2 large cloves garlic, 1 tablespoon peeled and minced
1/4 C. thinly torn fresh basil leaves
For Serving
3 to 4 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, 3/4 to 1 cup grated
In a 6-quart pot, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium heat. stir in onion, carrots, celery, red pepper flakes, rosemary and 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onion begins to brown, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in tomatoes and cook until most of the juice evaporates. Stir in potato, cabbage, beans, and 6 cups water (or bean cooking water if available). Bring to a boil and simmer soup 10 minutes.
Stir in green beans and garlic. Reduce heat to a simmer, and cook until green beans are tender, about 10 minutes. Season soup to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Just before serving, stir in basil. Ladle hot soup into bowls and garnish each with cheese. Drizzle each bowl with 1 teaspoon of remaining olive oil.
- Swap zucchini for green beans, Tuscan kale for cabbage, and chickpeas for cannellini beans.
- Borlotti Beans: Soak and cook 1 cup (6-
1/2
- ounces) borlotti beans in place of canned cannellini beans. Use bean cooking water in place of 6 to 7 cups water.
- Enrich: Use 6 to 7 cups chicken or vegetable stock in place of water.
