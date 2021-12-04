If you or a loved one drag your heels when you enter the kitchen perhaps you need a new knife. Quality knife skills require practice, hand to eye coordination and attention to detail, but without a comfortable, sharp chef’s knife you’ll struggle unnecessarily trying to develop them.
So what is the best knife and how do you find it? Why do knives vary from $9.95 to over $100? How do you keep a knife sharp?
Perhaps you inherited a wonderful old chef’s knife from a grandparent. It was sharp, but when you cut tomatoes, it blackened, stained and rusted. Until recently all knives consisted of carbon steel, a soft steel that takes and holds a sharp edge easily, but rusts. To improve durability, manufacturers began to produce knives with an alloy called high-carbon stainless steel. Stainless steel is difficult to sharpen so knives made with only stainless steel tend to be cheaper, thin, very shiny. They are usually hollow ground (with a v-taper that begins in the middle) and near impossible for the home cook to sharpen.
Among kitchen professionals you’ll find many opinions, but most claim a French style chef’s knife with a wide blade that tapers to the tip as their essential tool. Venture to a kitchen store and you’ll find a mind-boggling choice. German companies Zwilling-Wusthop-Trident and Henckels manufacture top quality knives, but Misen, Made In, Mercer Culinary, Victorinox and the Japanese Global, Shun and Miyabi brands produce a range of great knives.
Quality knives have always been drop-forged — the steel heated to 2,000 degrees and poured into a mold — then hammered and tempered (cooled and heated to build strength) many times, thus accounting for their high price. Henckels produces a variant, a blade whose parts have been stamped from three different pieces of steel and fused together in a process they (and many chefs) say produces a superior (and pricey) knife.
Stamping is the cheapest way to produce knives. Machines punch blades from a sheet of steel. They are hand-finished with less work and therefore lower cost. Swiss companies Forschner and Victorinox produce stamped-blade knives.
Which knife is better? Only you and your hand can really say; you must test drive a knife. Beginners tend to favor shorter knives (six to eight inches) with less heft. As with downhill skiis, the shorter the knife the more control (but more work) you have. A larger knife (nine to twelve inches) does more work and, like longer skis, can go much faster, but sometimes with less control.
When you hold a knife in your hand, feel its balance and size. Does it feel heavy and clumsy or like an extension of your hand? If your knife isn’t balanced, you’ll end up supplying the muscle power.
Knives come with different handles. Most common are wood with rivets and hard plastic. Metal and plastic handles are molded so that there is no place for food to catch and fester. Look for blades with a “full tang” where the blade runs through the handle for the best balance.
Whatever knife you choose, when you get it home it’ll be so sharp that you’ll glide through dinner-preparation. Over time the knife will begin to dull and slow, its edge microscopically bent by dicing and chopping. To keep that fine, sharp edge, proper steeling or honing is key. Steeling will bring the bent edge of the blade back and smooth it. With only enough pressure to produce a ring, and with a 20-degree angle between the steel and the knife, stroke from heel to tip of the blade about four times on each side. The more often you hone/steel your knife as you work, the less often you’ll have to sharpen it. Chantry makes a tool that has small two steels set at a V in the proper angle housed in metal. It’s a quick and painless way to steel your knife often.
A dull knife is most dangerous. It forces you to push harder and can result in slips and finger cuts. Sharpen your knife when, after honing it four or five times, it remains dull. You are now faced with the choice of every knife-owner: to sharpen it yourself or to send the knife away. There are many pricey gadgets on the market that profess to make this process easy. Beware: automatic sharpening devices can grind away too much and shorten your knife’s life. The cheapest and safest solution is a good sharpening stone.
Look for an 8-inch-by-2-inch medium grit carborundum stone. Lubricate the stone: soak it in water five minutes and place on a piece of rubber netting or damp towel. Hold the blade at a 20-degree angle to the stone. Beginning from the heel of the knife draw it toward you with an even pressure all way to the tip. Flip the knife to the other side, find the correct angle again and draw the edge along the stone from heel to tip with enough pressure to grind the steel. Continue grinding an equal number of strokes on each side until the knife can easily slash a piece of paper. Now hone it four or five times, wipe away the metal residue and you’re ready to go.
Knives, like any good tool, last longer the better you care for them. If you store knives in a drawer, cover them with knife guards. Or place them in a block or hang on a knife magnet. Keep your knives out of the dishwasher where the constant banging will dull and bend a knife’s edge. Wash your knife and put it away immediately — don’t leave it in the sink for some unsuspecting person to cut herself with. Don’t try to catch a falling knife; get out of its way. Fingers are hard to replace. Use your knife only on food —never as a can-opener or frozen food slasher.
How you hold your knife and fingers can also increase your pleasure or irritation in the kitchen. Hold your knife by simply “shaking hands” with it, or you may feel more comfortable by “clutching up” and placing your thumb and forefinger on either side of the blade above the handle bolster. Avoid placing your index finger on top of the blade: it causes wrist fatigue. Your other hand, holding the food, should be curved into a claw so that the knuckles are pushed forward and act as a guide for the blade. Keep your fingers and thumb away from the knife edge! To cut, push forward and down. You may keep the tip of the knife on the cutting board and glide the knife forward and back in a continuous motion.
To gain good knife skills it’s important to learn efficient methods and practice: dice onions, carrots and celery; slice leeks, green onions and cabbage and mince ginger, garlic and chilies. Use the tip of the knife for slicing into food; the middle third for the bulk of dicing, slicing, shredding and chopping and the heel for chopping down on hard vegetables like winter squash.
Your hunger for good food may call you into the kitchen but a good knife and a few good skills will keep you there working happily away.
Sharpening
Warren Cutlery
6934 Route 9
Rhinebeck NY 12572
845-876-6208
https://warrenkitchenandcutlery.com/pages/sharpening-engraving
They carry a huge array of great knives, and supply and sharpen knives for students at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America. You can send your knives to them and for a modest fee they will sharpen and return them promptly.
Locally
Burritt’s Market
West Front Street
Traverse City MI
231-946-3300
They will sharpen your knives professionally on a whetstone.
Mary’s Kitchen Port
539 West Front Street
Traverse City MI
231-941-0525
Mary’s carries Wusthof knives and many other kitchen items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.