If you’re a jam and jelly-maker you know well the substance that causes angst and anxiety: commercial pectin. Pectin thickens fruits that contain little or no pectin into jam and jelly. (If you’re concerned about your health, pectin is a beneficial fiber can enhance digestion, relieve constipation, maintain healthy blood sugar levels and possibly balance LDL cholesterol.)
Pectin seems to be an inconsistent friend, though. When it works, it’s often a surprise, and when it doesn’t it provokes shame and apology. This water-soluble fiber comes from the cell walls of fruits like apples, quince, cranberries, Concord grapes, sour plums, citrus peel, currants, gooseberries and tomatillos. Pectin content may vary greatly between plants or the same plant over time. As fruit ripens and softens, enzymes disintegrate the cell wall and break down pectin.
This is why gelling with pectin can render jam and jelly-makers jumpy with anxiety.
Commercial pectin comes in two varieties: HM (high methoxyl) and LM (low methoxyl). Two subsets of HM pectin are rapid set and slow set. Rapid-set works best to suspend solid ingredients within a jelly; slow set is best for clear jellies made from clarified fruit juices like grape. LM pectin is best for low- and no-sugar jams and jellies or no-cook freezer preserves.
Pectin molecules in raw, uncut fruit have an alkaline negative charge, which causes them to repel each other and to bond with water. Dicing and simmering fruit releases fruit acids. This acid neutralizes some of the negative charge and causes the pectin molecules to gel better. Preserves thickened with HM pectin and sugar attract water molecules. The pectin chains move closer to form a loose, gel matrix. Fruit preserves thicken into a firmer mesh-like network that embraces the liquid and dissolved sugar as they cool. This gummy-gel matrix is called jelly. In chemistry, it’s called a sugar-acid-pectin gel; sugar and acid are required to bond and gel the molecules in HM pectin. Calcium binds LM pectin, sugar and acid together and is called a calcium gel. LM pectin packages come with calcium powder, added separately from pectin, to activate the gel.
Although jam and jelly-making is essentially a straightforward chemical process, plenty can go wrong. You weigh and dice fruit and simmer it with pectin and sugar. Without the proper ratios of acid, sugar or calcium and pectin, the preserves may be soupy or gummy-thick. For a bit of hand-holding the “Ball Blue Book of Preserving” is a solid guide for any home preserver.
If your preserves are soupy it may be you’ve used too little acid. Low-acid fruits, such as peaches and pears, usually require a little added citrus juice to gel properly when using HM pectin. Too little pectin can also be the culprit: low-pectin fruits, like apricots, require extra added pectin to gel properly. If there is not enough sugar with HM pectin, the sugar-acid-pectin matrix will be too weak to hold the liquid.
Runny soft-spreads may be re-cooked to achieve a firmer set by stirring 1-1/2 teaspoons powdered pectin, 1 tablespoon water and 2 tablespoons sugar into each cup of unset soft-spread. Bring mixture to a hard boil for 30 seconds and ladle hot into clean jars if canning or chill if not.
If preserves are too stiff you’ve probably used too much commercial pectin for the type of fruit. Different fruits contain different amounts of natural pectin; you’ll need to add different amounts of commercial pectin to achieve the right consistency. Strawberries require two times more pectin to gel than tart apples. Some high-pectin fruits, like cranberries, won’t need any added pectin. Cooking preserves too hot or for too long at low temperature will evaporate water, and throw off the pectin-liquid ratio and over-thicken the preserves.
If you are uncomfortable around jams, jellies and canning start with the recipe below. It’s a quick and easy soft-spread: cook/stir it together in the afternoon, chill for two hours and it’s ready for dinner or dessert.
Quick Refrigerated Stone Fruit Preserves
You may substitute unpeeled plums or nectarines for peaches. Great with grilled meats, quesadillas, crostini, burgers, goat cheese, warm brie or a charcuterie platter.
Adapted from “Southern Living Magazine”
Yields about 3 cups
4 ½ C. peeled and diced peaches, about 3 lb.
1 ½ C. sugar
3 T. fresh lemon juice
1 (1.75-oz.) package powdered fruit pectin
In a 4-quart microwave-safe glass bowl stir together ingredients very well.Microwave at HIGH 8 minutes (mixture will boil). Stir mixture.
Microwave at HIGH until thickened to the texture of pancake syrup, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool mixture completely, about 2 hours.The mixture will thicken to soft-set preserves after it chills.
Serve immediately or chill preserves in an airtight container until ready to serve. Refrigerate up to 3 weeks.
Nectarine-Ginger Preserves: Substitute unpeeled nectarines for peaches. Stir 1/3 cup minced crystallized ginger into nectarine mixture.
Balsamic-Plum Preserves: Substitute balsamic vinegar for lemon juice and unpeeled plums for peaches. Stir 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh basil into warm preserves.
Peach-Pepper Preserves: Substitute fresh lime juice for lemon juice. Stir 1 minced jalapeño pepper and 1/2 red bell pepper, finely diced, into peach mixture.
Tomato-Peach Preserves: Reduce peaches to 2-1/4 cups. Stir 2-1/4 cups seeded and diced plum tomatoes into peach mixture. Increase second microwave time to 12 to 16 minutes or until thickened. Stir 1-1/2 tsp. minced fresh rosemary and 1/2 tsp. freshly ground pepper into warm preserves.
