If you’re tired of the ubiquitous pizza, barbecue and coleslaw at picnics and potlucks, you might shake things up and start the season with a savory, crisp-crusted pissaladière (pe-sah-lah-de-AIR).
Pissaladière hails from the south of France where they know a few things about rustic, festive dining. A cross between a northern Italian focaccia and southern pizza, pissaladière is a sort of well-behaved tart native to Nice in France’s Provençal region. Romans likely introduced Provençal cooks to this “white pizza” with its distinctive onion-olive-anchovy topping.
When French cooks took inspiration from Italian cooks they translated it into something sophisticated yet still earthy and satisfying. Instead of pizza’s tomato sauce and substantial cheese or focaccia’s billowy, olive oil-infused crust, pissaladière’s medium-thick, crisp, yeasted crust is topped with a tender, sweet mass of cooked onions; umami-packed anchovies, tiny black Niçoise olives and sometimes sprinkled with fresh thyme, rosemary or dried herbes de Provence.
The word “pissaladière”comes from a classical fermented and seasoned anchovy condiment/paste known as “pissalat,” a sort of Provençal caviar. Provençal for salted fish is“pèi salat.” It is related to the hugely tasty, ancient Roman garum and Vietnamese fish sauce. The indispensable features of an authentic pissaladière is a dough first brushed with the pissalat then topped with a creamy marmalade of onions cooked in olive oil. Pissadella, the Ligurian version of pissaladière, often contains bits of tomato.
Italians and their technical food labeling committees agree that authentic pissaladière may be prepared without pissalat. In the absence of this provincial product, anchovies may simply be arranged atop the onions.
Though it is typically street food, pissaladière makes an ideal appetizer or warm weather picnic food and may be eaten hot or at room temperature. For an elegant and refreshing picnic, serve it with assorted simple, portable“crudités” —salads like steamed asparagus remoulade, grated carrots with walnut oil, walnuts, lemon and dill or steamed potatoes with a mustard vinaigrette and parsley. With these as your offerings you’ll be the star of any picnic or potluck.
Savory Provençal Tart (Pissaladière)
This dough is wet and sticky, but don’t knead in too much flour or the dough will become tough. This technique yields a light, crisp crust. For an even lighter crust, refrigerate dough and let it rise overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.
From “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 15-inch-by-17-inch commercial half-sheet pan
Dough (Yields about 20 ounces)
1 C. lukewarm water
1 T. active dry yeast
4 T. olive oil, divided
about 10-1/2 oz. all-purpose unbleached flour, 2-1/3 cups, more for pan
1-1/4 t. salt
Topping (Yields 2 cups)
4 T. olive oil
7 C. halved and sliced 1/8-inch thick onions, 2 pounds
3 to 4 oz. anchovies in salt or oil, rinsed anddrained, halved
3/4 C. pitted black Kalamata or Niçoise olives
Mix together water and yeast; rest 1 minute. Stir in 3 tablespoons olive oil. Pour flour and salt into a 2-quart mixing bowl and mix together. Make a well in the center and scrape in water-yeast-oil mixture. Stir with a rubber spatula to form a soft, sticky dough. Beat dough lightly until smooth, 1 minute. Clean off dough from spatula back into bowl. Cover bowl tightly with plastic wrap and allow dough to rise in warm spot until doubled in bulk, 1 hour.
Heat a 5- to 6-quart pot over medium heat with olive oil. Add onions and cook until they noticeably sizzle. Lower the heat, cover the pot, and simmer onions until very soft, 30 minutes. Check onions, and stir, every 5 to 10 minutes. onions should be very moist, not browned. Uncover pot, raise heat slightly, and cook onions until excess moisture evaporates, 5 minutes. Onions should be moist but not wet. Scrape onions into a large mixing bowl to cool.
Preheat oven to 450 degrees F and set a rack on the lowest level. Spread 1 tablespoon olive oil remaining from dough on 15-inch by 17-inch half-sheet pan. Sprinkle evenly with 1 tablespoon flour. Set aside.
With an oiled rubber spatula, scrape dough away from edges of bowl to form an even ball. Scrape ball in one piece, without folding, onto oiled pan. Lightly flour hands and top of dough, and pat dough into the pan. If dough resists, let it rest, covered with plastic wrap, 5 minutes, and proceed.
Press dough firmly and evenly into bottom and sides of pan; pierce at 2-inch intervals with fork. Spread onions evenly over top of dough. Arrange anchovies and olives evenly over onions.Bake pissaladière on bottom rack of oven until crust is golden and crisp and onions are still moist, 25 to 35 minutes. Cool on baking rack.
To serve: cut pissaladière into bite-sized squares.
Alternatives
- Brush dough with Red Boat Vietnamese fish sauce before brushing with oil and topping with onions and anchovies.
- Arrange thinly sliced disks of ripe plum tomatoes on top of the onions before baking.
- Chop the anchovies and mix them with the onions after cooking.
- Arrange crisscrossed anchovies and olives artfully into 1-inch “squares” before baking. Cut and serve the small pissaladière squares as cocktail hors d’oeuvres.
Pissalat
Pinch of fennel seeds
1/2 t. dried or 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
Pinch of ground cloves or nutmeg
3 oz. can anchovy fillets, drained
3 T. olive oil
Freshly ground black pepper
Place fennel seeds, thyme and clove or nutmeg into a mortar. Grind with the pestle. Add anchovy fillet and grind to a paste. Slowly add olive oil and grind well until it becomes a workable semi-liquid, paste-like consistency. Season with a little black pepper. Set aside 30 minutes before using. Store in refrigerator tightly sealed.
