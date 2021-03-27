The Persian New Year (Nowruz) celebrates nature’s renewal and rebirth in the new year. This nonreligious holiday traces its history through the centuries to the ancient Mesopotamian civilization and the Persian Empire. Nowruz arrived on Saturday, March 20. Its festivities continue for two weeks.
Nowruz heralds the first day of the 2021 Spring Equinox, when day and night are equal. Its rituals blend traditions shared by people of all faiths in many countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Tajikistan, a few of the Asian republics of the former Soviet Union, those descended from Persian and Iranian ancestors and Kurds in Georgia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey. In this way Nowruz knits together people and promotes peace between diverse communities.
Something we all badly need.
On the Tuesday before Nowruz Iranians traditionally make a small bonfire in their yard or garden, which, as a symbol of purification, celebrants jump over. This ritual symbolically cleanses the jumper of challenges of the past year and prepares him or her for the coming year.
Iranians also set up an altar in their homes called a “Haft-Seen,” which translates from Farsi as seven S’s. Family members put seven meaningful items on the altar that, in Farsi, begin with the letter S. These items often symbolize qualities each person wishes to summon for the coming year. For instance, apples (seeb) for good health, wheatgrass (sabzeh) for rebirth and renewal, germinated wheat pudding (samanu) for transformation and community, Persian olive (senjed) for love, fertility and thoughtful action, vinegar (serke) for wisdom, garlic (seer) for medical wellness, sumac (somaq) for good conquering evil, candles (sama) for light, painted eggs for fertility and a gold coin (sekke) for abundance and prosperity.
As always, food is at the center of this celebration.
Yasmin Khan, a London-based human rights activist and author of “The Saffron Tales: Recipes from the Persian Kitchen” says, “Cooking is probably the easiest and most fun way to celebrate the new year. I really recommend that people give some Persian recipes a go. As well as being delicious, they’re healthy and vibrant with all the herbs that are packed in them.” Indeed, Persian recipes feature surprising (and delicious) amounts of fresh herbs.
As a preparation to the New Year, Iranians spring clean or “shake down the house.” This shifts the energy, promotes a sense of renewal, new life and rebirth. Yasmin Khan says, “I think this is a beautiful kind of nonreligious festival that everyone can join into and that we can all relate to. It’s a time where we really try and let go of any difficulties that we’ve had in the past year and try to start the new year with a clean slate.”
Khan says that the first meal of the Persian New Year is always fish served with rice filled with dill, parsley and chives and a cake-like frittata called kookoo sabzi that is loaded with cooked fresh herbs. Green vegetables and fresh herbs figure prominently because they embody spring. Iranians rarely eat vegetables alone as side dishes. Instead, cooks turn them into stews, stuffed vegetables or a salad, combining them with legumes, rice, meat, or cheese.
You can build some bridges of understanding though your kitchen. Although the Persian New Year is in full swing, jump over that bonfire and hop in any time to celebrate this culture’s joy-filled spring-time rituals.
Done well, Persian food is some of the most delicious you’ll encounter. Eide shoma mobarak (Happy Nowruz)!
Herb Frittata (Koo-koo Sabzi)
A kookoo, also spelled koo-koo-ye, kuku, or kou-kou, is a Persian egg cake similar to an Italian frittata. Iranians make many variations with a variety of flavorings and cooked ingredients ranging from savory or sweet-sour chicken, lamb, or turkey, zucchini, cauliflower, eggplant, lima bean, potato, and pistachio, sometimes with the addition of the fruity-sour dried barberry. This deep green koo-koo sabzi, flavored with herbs, is the most popular.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields an 8-inch cake, 3 cups batter
1/4 C. olive oil, melted butter, or ghee, divided
2 C. finely lightly trimmed, chopped green onions, 10 to 12
1 C. chopped, trimmed Italian parsley
1 C. chopped, trimmed dill
1 C. finely sliced cilantro
1-1/2 C. beaten eggs, about 7 large
1 t. turmeric
1 t. baking powder
1 t. kosher salt
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Heat a 12-inch sauté pan or skillet over medium heat. Clean and chop green onions and herbs. Heat 3 tablespoons oil or butter. Add green onions, parsley, dill, and cilantro and sauté until herbs cook down, 2 to 3 minutes. Scrape herbs (about 2 cups cooked) into mixing bowl; set aside to cool.
In a mixing bowl: Whisk eggs with turmeric, baking powder, salt and pepper until smooth. Stir in cooled herbs. Pour 2 tablespoons oil into 8-inch cake pan. Coat bottom and sides evenly. Line cake pan with parchment and oil both sides. Pour egg-vegetable mixture into cake pan and place pan in oven. Bake until eggs are fully set and top golden, 45 to 50 minutes.
To Serve: Cool koo-koo until warm. Run a knife around the edges of the koo-koo and invert onto a plate. Remove parchment. Invert again onto a serving platter so browned side is up. Cut koo-koo into wedges and serve warm or at room temperature.
- Lettuce or Spinach: Substitute chopped romaine leaves or spinach for part of the herbs.
- Herb and Berry: Add
1/4 cup chopped walnuts and 1/4
- cup dried currants or dried barberries to beaten eggs.
Persia’s Delicate TouchIranian chef and author Najmieh Batmanglij remarks in “The New Food of Life, Ancient Persian and Modern Iranian Cooking” that a “feeling for the delicate touch” called letafat has influenced all of the arts from textiles, copperware, pottery, miniatures, poetry, calligraphy and classical literature, and not the least, Persian cuisine.
Persian Raw Vegetable and Herb Platter (Sabzi Khordan)
A platter of fresh herbs and raw vegetables served with lavash (flatbread) and panir or feta cheese accompany most Persian meals; diners help themselves before, during, and after the meal. A bite-size piece of bread is wrapped around herbs, vegetables and cheese, and eaten as a refreshing breakfast or snack.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 4 servings
8 trimmed red radishes
8 large green onions
Sprigs of mint, basil, tarragon, Italian parsley and cilantro, as desired
1 bunch watercress, 6 to 8 cups large stems removed
1/2 C. shelled walnuts
For Serving: Arabic flatbread or lavash and cubed feta cheese
Wash vegetables and herbs and blot dry. Quarter radishes and trim green onions. If green onions are very large, halve lengthwise. Remove mint, basil, and tarragon leaves from stems. Trim large stems from parsley and watercress. Soak walnuts in warm water 15 to 20 minutes, and drain.
To Serve: Arrange ingredients with flatbread and cheese on a large platter. Serve as a first course appetizer or for palate refreshing between course nibbling.
Sabzi Polo (Persian Herbed Rice)
The star of Persian polo or pilaf is the tahdig, the buttery layer of toasted rice, thin slices of potato or lavash flatbread placed on the bottom of the pan and carefully cooked brown and crispy at the bottom of the pot. Cut a circle of parchment and place on the bottom of any pot for a nonstick surface.
— Recipe adapted from Naz Deravian and Melissa Clark
Yields 8 servings
3 C. white basmati rice
10 C. packed mixed soft herbs, like parsley, cilantro, dill, chives and tarragon
1-½ C. packed mint leaves
½ C. packed basil leaves
Optional: 5 stems fresh fenugreek, leaves only
8 T. butter or ghee, more as needed
2 t. olive oil
¼ heaping t. saffron, grind with a mortar and pestle
2 to 4 pieces thin lavash or 1 to 2 redskin or yellow potatoes, very thinly sliced
Rinse and stir rice in a strainer until water runs clear. Pour rice in a bowl and stir in 2 cups cold water and 3 to 4 tablespoons kosher salt. Rest rice 1 hour.
Place herbs into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse-chop, in batches if necessary, until coarsely chopped. You should have about 6 cups; set aside 3/4 cup of the chopped herbs to use as garnish.
In a large pot bring 12 cups water and 1/4 cup salt to a boil. Drain rice and add to pot. Stir once very gently; return to a boil and cook until the grains are about halfway cooked, 3 to 5 minutes. Skim away foam. Drain rice, rinse with cold water and spread it out on a rimmed baking sheet.
In a medium pot, melt 4 tablespoons butter; set aside. In a shallow (10- to 11-inch diameter) 6- or 8-quart pot, melt remaining 4 tablespoons butter and olive oil over low heat. (If pot is not nonstick, cut a piece of parchment, smear a little butter on the bottom of the pot and press parchment circle into bottom then add remaining butter and oil.) Swirl pot so melted butter covers entire surface and sides of pot. If not, add more butter. Sprinkle a small pinch saffron and large pinch salt over butter and swirl around. Place lavash or thin potato slices so they cover the bottom and halfway up the sides of the pot in a single fish scale layer, overlapping only slightly where needed. (You may tear lavash into pieces.)
Sprinkle a third of the rice over the lavash or potatoes. If rice is clumpy, break apart. Top with half of the chopped herbs. Repeat with another layer each of rice and herbs, mounding layers in a rounded shape. Top with final third of rice. Poke several holes in rice to allow the steam to escape. Pour reserved melted butter and 2 tablespoons hot water over rice. Cover and raise heat to medium. Cook 10 minutes, until steam is visible around the edges of the lid. (Don’t leave. The tahdig can burn quickly.)
Reduce heat to medium-low. Lift lid and cover pot with a clean, non-fluffy kitchen towel. Return lid to pot and cook 10 minutes. Reduce heat to very low. Place a heat diffuser under pot and cook 20 to 30 minutes, until rice is done and tahdig is golden brown. (You may carefully lift the edge of the rice with a spatula to check.) If you don’t have a diffuser, watch the pot carefully so the tahdig doesn’t burn. If you smell burning, turn the heat off and let the pot sit off heat until rice is done.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine remaining saffron and 1 tablespoon hot water. When rice is done, transfer 1 cup rice to saffron mixture, toss to color the rice yellow and set aside. Taste rice for doneness. If needed, gently fold in more salt.
To serve: Loosen sides of rice from pot and fluff in the saffron rice. Place a platter over pot and invert; remove parchment. Alternatively, spoon half green herb rice onto a serving platter, taking care to not disturb the tahdig at the bottom of the skillet. Add half the reserved fresh herbs. Repeat the layers of rice and herbs. Top with saffron rice. Lift out the tahdig, break into pieces and serve on the side.
