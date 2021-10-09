A special “partnership” of foods is key to a vividly memorable and fulfilling dish. Partnerships infuse dishes with style. The familiar combinations of tomato, mozzarella cheese and oregano (pizza); potato and leek (soup) or chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers (s’mores) are examples of partnerships that work.
More than 30 years ago, I discovered a treasured partnership at Noble Fish (a market and sushi bar) in Clawson, Michigan. Among the many sushi and sashimi offerings, my all-time favorite has been the Tijuana Roll. It’s an inside-out roll filled with yellowtail (yes raw), pickled jalapenos and avocado. Rice, dotted with sesame seeds and cilantro leaves, graces the outside of the roll. Over 30-plus years, my spouse and I shared this prized roll with friends and family … most particularly with my parents who resided nearby.
Recently when I called to order a carry-out (my husband makes regular trips there) I discovered that Noble Fish is no longer making Tijuana Rolls. I felt a sense of loss out of proportion to the news. (After all, I can make my own. I am skilled at sushi-making.) I actually cried. When I told the story to a psychologist friend she said that memories associated with smell and taste are much more potent and long lasting.
Smell and taste pass through the olfactory nerve concurrently with our associated experience. Our sense of smell activates our amygdala. This part of the limbic system is where the brains stores and processes emotion and emotional memory. Later we can experience a memory aroused by that specific smell/taste more profoundly, especially if it’s a rare and particularly distinct association. For example, a beloved holiday dish that you eat once a year can evoke greater emotion than a dish that you enjoy often.
Rachel Herz, PhD, author of “Why You Eat What You Eat,” says, “The tie between smell and emotion is so strong that sometimes we don’t even know what the memory association is, but we are overcome with a feeling of warmth and goodness — or the opposite, repulsion — by a single smell. We can remain in that ‘feeling scape’ without any clear knowledge of the content of the past experience, and this is unlike any of our other senses. Smell (and flavor) is tied to emotional memory more than any other sense, and food smells are particularly powerful and drenched in nostalgia. We can really experience autobiographical feelings and emotions when we are eating foods from our past.”
That seems to have happened to me. I associated my trips to visit my beloved and long-deceased parents with visitations to my favorite sushi bar, where I (and we) had the periodically repeated Tijuana Roll. My grief roiled to the surface at the idea of losing a comforting experience that tied them to me.
It occurs to me that all the times we were disappointed when we tasted a dish a friend raved about may be because our friend’s dish was seasoned heavily with his or her fond memories. Regardless, I am sharing my beloved Tijuana Roll.
Partnerships are everywhere and they invite improvisation. Query friends for their favorite combinations. Search through cooking magazines and menus or borrow from restaurant meals and dinner parties. Keep a journal of favorite partnerships. When a cooking rut hits, pull them out to spark a spontaneous creation. (The Tijuana roll ingredients make a great salad.) Partnerships transform everyday techniques into surprising and original meals and they are strong and flexible enough to metamorphize into something new … and memorable.
Japanese Sushi Rice
For 1 cup sushi rice use 10 fluid ounces water.
Yields 5 to 6 cups cooked rice
2 C. dry short-grain sushi-type rice
18 fluid oz. cold water
Sushi Seasonings:
3 T. unseasoned rice vinegar
2 T. sugar
2 t. kosher salt
Rinse rice in strainer or swish rice in pot with cold water and drain; repeat until water runs clear. Drain rice. The right size and weight of pot is crucial, so choose appropriately. Ideally rice should fill no more than about 1/3 of the pot. Soak rice 15 to 30 minutes in cold water and drain.
Pour rice and measured cold water into small saucepan. Bring to a boil. Cover pot, lower heat to a simmer and cook rice exactly 15 minutes. (You may also use a rice cooker.)
Turn off heat, do not disturb rice. Pour 1 to 2 tablespoons water in around the edges of the rice. Listen for the crackling sound that means the rice needs more water. Don’t overdo adding water or the rice will be soggy. Allow rice to steam, sit and “settle” 10 to 15 minutes before disturbing. It will firm up and break less easily. Rice should be tender at center and chewy.
Rinse wooden hangiri or pan with cold water and drain. Leave the drops; do not dry pan. Turn cooked, hot rice out into wooden hangiri or pan.
Stir together sushi seasonings in a small saucepan. Heat until dissolved. Cool in bowl set in an icebath. Drizzle and fold sushi seasonings into rice with wooden or rubber spatula. Take care not to break, mash, stir or squash rice.
Fan and fluff rice occasionally until it is room temperature, 10 minutes. (This drives away excess moisture and stops the cooking.) Cover rice lightly with damp cotton towel. Use rice the same day, within 2 hours. Refrigerated rice becomes hard. Microwave or steam before reusing.
Tijuana Roll Ura-Maki (Rice Outside/Nori Inside Roll)
Make this combo your own: Use smoked or baked salmon, canned tuna or steamed shrimp in place of yellowtail or, instead of sushi, make a tossed rice salad with the ingredients.
Yields 8 inside out rolls
2 C. sushi rice, cooked
4 whole sheets good quality nori (sea vegetable), halved, see recipe
9 to 12 oz. raw yellowtail (Hamachi) or other favorite fish
1 large ripe avocado or 2 medium
1 jar pickled jalapeños
2 T. toasted sesame seed
8 large fronds cilantro
Set up work table with ingredients for use: rice and each roll’s ingredients. Group them together in small bowls or on plates. Set up a bowl of warm, lightly vinegared water for hands (even if wearing gloves), and clean, dry cotton towels. Everything should be meticulously clean.
Equipment to have on hand: cotton towel dampened with water-diluted vinegar, bamboo rolling mat completely covered with saran wrap, cutting board, and very sharp knife.
With clean, dry hands or gloved hands: Place rolling mat on workspace so that the bamboo slats run parallel to the edge of the table. Look at a sheet of nori. Notice the lines on it. Notice a shiny and a rough, dull side. Always lay the shiny side facing rolling mat.
The shiny side of nori goes on the outside.(To cut nori in half, fold it in half parallel with the lines on it and cut with either scissors, or bend it back and tear gently.)
Cover rolling mat completely with saran wrap, and seal. Lay 1/2-sheet nori onto it. Cover nori completely, edge to edge with rice 2 to 3 grains thick. Sprinkle on toasted black sesame seeds and cilantro leaves.
Inside-out roll: Pick up a corner of the rice-covered nori and flip it so that the nori is now on top and its longest side is parallel to the counter edge and rice-covered side is on the bottom. Lay filling ingredients along the bottom third of nori (don’t over-fill) and roll up, taking care not to get mat stuck while rolling. Roll mat and bottom third of nori and rice up and over filling, like a wave, keeping the feeling and intention of a rounded shape. Don’t flatten maki. This requires a firm but light touch. Continue to roll maki, gently but firmly, in baby steps, pulling the mat out as it catches.
When rolling is finished, press mat lightly around the rounded form of the maki, and down lightly on seam, to seal and shape roll. Remove mat and slice roll into 6 or 8 pieces. Let a sharp knife, slicing back and forth gently, do the work. Refrain from pressing knife.
Wipe knife on damp cotton towel after each cut. Set slices with cut side up decoratively onto a plate with a small bit of shoyu, a small pyramid of wasabi and a small mound of gari (pickled ginger).
To make regular rolls: Lay one sheet of nori for a “trainer-maki” or one-half sheet of nori for a hoso-maki onto mat, longest side parallel to table edge. Place open bag of nori sheets into a ziploc bag and seal tightly. Air and water are enemies of nori. Wet nori becomes slimy nori.
Lightly moisten hands in vinegared water and blot excess on towel. Pick up a handful of rice. With a light touch, begin to cover nori with rice. For “trainer-maki,” leave 1/3 to 1/4 of the nori sheet empty at top (it’ll be too much rice otherwise).
For hoso-maki, leave 1/4 inch clear at the top. Press a few rice grains along the top to act as glue to hold the edge in.
Don’t press and mash the rice. Rice kernels should remain whole, not flattened. Layer rice no more than about 2 to 3 grains of rice thick — better too little rice than too much. Leave a small “trench” near the bottom third of hoso-maki, parallel to the edge of the table or counter.
Moisten hands and dry them. Place thin strips of ingredients along trench. If using a half sheet of nori, don’t overfill. The perfect maki is a balance between rice and filling. Use neither too much nor too little of each. If necessary, place a few grains of rice on the top edge of rolls made with large sheets of nori to seal.
