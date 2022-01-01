Drive along our northern Michigan peninsula wineries in December and you’ll see skinny brown sticks twist and flail along acres of trellised rows. A tattered blanket of rain-soaked mud or snow covers their feet; the sky is a pale charcoal smear.
Threadbare grapevines look so forlorn in late December that who would guess during the summer these vines metamorphose into profuse life? In autumn their fruit lavishes the world with tall flutes of bubbly that evoke high-spirited dancing till dawn, black silk and glitter, stiletto-heeled pumps, tuxedos and Cary Grant.
From its humble birth in a Benedictine Abbey in Rheims, France, champagne has had a sometimes scandalous, but always divine history. Champagne’s midwife was Dom Perignon, the blind cellar master of the Abbey until 1715. Perignon discovered that if he tightly stoppered wine that had not finished fermentation, the fickle carbon dioxide gas could not escape.
French champagne is a magical but high maintenance mistress. She requires more attention and care than any other wine. Champagne is made from a traditional blend of chardonnay, pinot noir, and pinot meunier grapes, all indigenous to the Champagne region. Workers hand-pick the grape clusters, sorting through them to discard any that are mildewed, broken or unripe. Unlike all other wine, these grapes go immediately to press (but not crush) before their skins can break and lose juice. Workers pour this first-press, known as a cuvee, into temperature-controlled vats. Several weeks later, when natural fermentation has settled down, tasters blend the wines from the different cuvees.
After blending, raw young wine goes on to inhabit curvaceous bottles and receive a “dosage” of rock sugar and yeast. This dosage creates a second fermentation in the bottle. The wine lies in the cellar one to four years. As the wine matures it builds tremendous pressure equal to a bus tire and throws off sediment.
Historically “le remueur,” a skilled worker, gently turned and tipped the bottles ever downward until, after a month or two, the sediment collected on the cork. When the sediment had fallen, it, plus the cork came out. This process once required skilled workers who immersed the neck of each bottle into an icy brine bath, cut the wire holding the cork and let it fly with its lump of ice and sediment. Now machines perform the “remuage” or riddling and disgorgement.
A machine fills the space with another dosage of still wine and sugar and a new cork. The amount of sugar in this second dosage determines if the champagne will be Brut (not more than 1.5 percent sugar), Extra Sec (1.2 to 2 percent), Sec (1.7 to 3.5 percent) and Demi Sec (3.5 to 5 percent). The cheaper the champagne, the sweeter it will be.
Although France is the birthplace of champagne (sparkling wine produced by second fermentation in the bottle) we have one of the finest sparkling wine makers in the country here in Leelanau County. Larry Mawby of L. Mawby Vineyards near Suttons Bay produces bottles of bubbly through the traditional French method known as methode Champenoise. Although Americans may call the sparkling wine they produce “American champagne,” Mawby prefers to call his creations sparkling wines.
Everywhere else in the world “champagne” applies only to French sparkling wines traditionally produced in the Champagne region. French sparkling wines from other regions are called “crémant.”
“Every country has a different name for their sparkling wines,” said Mawby. “In Spain they’re known as cava, in Italy as spumante and in Germany as sekt.”
Mawby advises that you don’t spend your hard-earned cash on a big name to impress. Instead search out small houses and astonish your guests with taste. Whatever your sparkler’s pedigree, it wants slow savoring. Take a tip from Lily Bollinger:
“I only drink champagne when I’m happy, and when I’m sad. Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone. When I have company, I consider it obligatory. I trifle with it if I am not hungry, and drink it when I am. Otherwise I never touch it. Unless I’m thirsty.”
How to Treat Bubbly Wine
Chill, but don’t freeze your bubbly. To open, slant the bottle 45 degrees and loosen the wire around the cork. Drape a napkin over the cork and slowly, gently twist the bottle away from the cork. A great pop informs you of the bubbly’s vitality and rich spirit. The napkin will protect your guests from a faster-than-light-speed cork. Delight in the nutty yeasty aroma of a good sparkling wine. Pour your fizzy into chilled tulip-shaped glasses half full and serve with savory biscuits, nuts, caviar or buttery strudels.
Holiday Salad with Champagne Vinaigrette
Prepare this salad with blood oranges for a festive look.
Serves four
1 heaping T. Dijon mustard
1 T. champagne vinegar
2 T. champagne
6 T. canola oil
6 T. extra virgin olive oil, as needed
1 pomegranate, peeled
1 large juicy pink grapefruit
1 bunch watercress, large stems discarded, washed and dried
1 head Bibb or butter lettuce, cleaned and leaves torn gently
3 T. toasted walnuts, crushed lightly
In a small bowl whisk mustard, vinegar and champagne. Slowly whisk in oils. Season with salt and pepper. Set dressing aside.
Break up pomegranate into its jeweled seeds and set them into a bowl. (You can do this in a bowl filled with cold water.) With a sharp chef’s knife cut off the top and bottom of the grapefruit’s skin. Set it on one of the flat sides. Slice from top around the curve of the fruit to the bottom, cutting away skin and white pith. When you have all the skin and pith removed, section the fruit over a bowl. Slant your knife and make V cuts between the membranes to release the grapefruit sections. Set these aside with the juice. Stir 1 tablespoon of the grapefruit juice to taste, into the vinaigrette — add a pinch of sugar if you like.
Break up watercress and lettuce into a bowl; keep chilled until ready for dinner. Toss greens with a little dressing. Pile greens onto four plates. Divide equally and arrange the grapefruit sections onto each plate. Sprinkle each salad with pomegranate seeds and walnuts. Serve. Pass the extra dressing to each diner.
Orange Champagne Granita
This is a sort of rough sorbet, crunchy but so refreshing.
Serves 4 to 6
1/2 C. sugar
2 1/2 C. fresh orange juice
1 1/2 C. dry champagne
Place a 9-inch-by-13-inch metal baking dish in the freezer for 30 minutes. Combine sugar and 1 cup of the orange juice in a saucepan. Heat it gently until the sugar melts. Remove it from heat and cool. Combine cooled sugar syrup with remaining orange juice and champagne. Pour into the pan you’ve placed in the freezer. Chill until ice forms around the edges of pan, about 30 minutes. Remove pan and whisk ice with a fork to break it up. Place it back into freezer another 30 minutes and repeat every 30 minutes until it is fully frozen, a total of about 2 hours. You may make this one day in advance.
Larry Mawby’s Sparkling Steamed Potatoes
Larry suggests that you try steaming any vegetable this way. He likes to use his rice cooker to steam the potatoes.
Serves 4
1 C. or more leftover good quality sparkling wine or champagne
2 lb. redskin potatoes, scrubbed and diced
Pour sparkling wine into a pot with a tight-fitting lid. Drop in a steamer basket. Bring liquid to a boil. Add potatoes. Steam until fork tender, about 10 minutes.
Pile potatoes onto a plate and season with salt and pepper. A slice of butter would be lovely on top. Or a little dollop of caviar if you happen to have any around.
