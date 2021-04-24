Whether you spell it larb, laap, larp, laab, or lahb, this Southeast Asian dish is the epitome of fast, fresh big-flavored food, ideal for warm weather dining. Pronounce larb, laap or laab with a short A sound, as in l-a-a-b. The name comes from an old word meaning “to finely chop.”
Laab is fundamentally a minced meat salad that Thai and Laotian cooks serve in lettuce or cabbage leaves paired with fresh vegetables, tender leaves, herbs or sticky rice. The technique or laab likely originated in Yunnan province of Southwest China and migrated south. This dish has become the unofficial national dish in Laos and is very popular in the northern (Lanna) and northeastern (Isan) regions of Thailand.
Ingredients, preparation and the way cooks combine spices and herbs vary greatly from region to region and town to town. Depending on the region, the minced meat may be raw or cooked, and might be beef, buffalo, pork, chicken, duck or fish, like catfish. Animal fat, skin, organs and blood may be included along with simple or complex flavorings with up to 20 spices and more than 30 herbs in various combinations.
There are two forms of Thai laap: Lanna and Isan. The Lanna form, Laap Muang, blends meat with dry spices called naam phrik laap for a mildly spicy, pungent, salty and aromatic dish without lime juice or ground roasted rice. Laap Isan is spicy, salty and a bit tart, with a delicate nuttiness from ground roasted rice.
All recipes for Laap Muang’s naam phrik laap call for scrupulous preparation of each ingredient before pulverizing them into a smooth paste with salt. Fresh (Javanese long pepper and Thai bird’s eye chillies) and dry chili peppers char or pan-roast until almost burnt. Garlic, lemongrass and cilantro roots pan-roast until fragrant. Mature galangal and mature ginger sun-dry then pan-roast. Cooks may roast, pickle, boil or use raw shallots. Fermented shrimp paste and dry spices like coriander seed, Szechuan peppercorns, cumin seed, fennel seed,black peppercorns, nutmeg, mace, cinnamon, star anise, clove, dill seed and cardamom pan-toast on low heat to release flavor and aroma.
Thai cooks season Laap Isan with ground chili powder, lime juice, fish sauce and ground roasted rice that also acts as binder, but usually no other dry spices. Mint, cilantro, green onions and finely sliced chillies, as well as other herbs, participate enthusiastically in the dish.
You may want to experiment with this simple dish by following its technique, but tailor the ingredients to your tastes. A slimmed down version might include shallot, cilantro stems, minced ginger stir-fried with meat, seasoned with lime juice and fish sauce and garnished with more cilantro. It is a dish full of larger-than-life flavor for a reduced amount of fuss.
Northeastern Thai Stir-Fried Minced Meat “Salad” (Laab or Larb Isan)
In Northeastern Thailand, classic laab is made with finely chopped grilled (medium-rare) sirloin, and shredded duck breast, roast chicken, turkey, or grilled fish also show up. To make an authentic-tasting laab, season it to eye-popping strength with lime juice, fish sauce, roasted rice powder, chilies, and lots of herbs.
Yields about 3-1/4 to 3-1/2 cups, 4 to 6 servings
1-1/2 lb. trimmed pork or 1-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast
2 T. freshly squeezed lime juice, more as desired
2 T. fish sauce, to taste
4 to 5 t. fragrant coconut or vegetable oil
Aromatic Vegetables:
1/3 C. finely diced shallots, 3 to 4 small
3 to 4 t. minced garlic, 2 to 3 large cloves
2 to 4 t. finely sliced bird’s eye chilies, 3 to 6 chilies
2 T. peeled and minced gingerroot
Optional: Zest of 1 lime or lemon
Finely sliced or chopped stems from 1 bunch cilantro
Seasonings:
1 T. Thai Roasted Rice Powder (see recipe below)
3 T. freshly squeezed lime juice
1 T. palm sugar or maple syrup
1/2 to 3/4 C. coarsely sliced cilantro
1/4 C. torn mint leaves or 1 cup torn Thai basil leaves
Steamed sticky or jasmine rice
Lettuce leaves
Dice pork or chicken into even 1-inch cubes and pour into food processor with lime juice and fish sauce. About 30 to 35 one-second pulses should take meat down to 1/8- to 1/4-inch pieces. Or chop meat by hand and toss with lime juice and fish sauce.
Swirl oil in 11-inch skillet and cook aromatic vegetables over medium heat until tender, golden, and sizzling, 1 to 2 minutes. Add meat and cook, breaking it up with a spoon, until slightly pink, 3 to 4 minutes. Season meat with roasted rice powder, lime juice, and palm sugar or maple syrup, and cook until slightly thickened, about 1 minute.
Toss meat into serving bowl with cilantro, mint or basil. Taste and re-season meat with salt, fish sauce, chili, palm sugar, or fresh lime juice.Serve larb with cooked long-grain or sticky rice or scoop into lettuce leaves. Garnish with more roasted rice powder if desired.
Thai Roasted Rice Powder
Use this powder as a seasoning or condiment on top of cooked food.
Yields 3-1/2 tablespoons
Select an 8-inch sauté pan or skillet (no nonstick). It should accommodate rice in one layer. Heat pan over medium-low and pour in rice. Shaking pan periodically, cook rice until it transforms from white to golden-brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Pour rice onto a plate to cool. Grind rice in two batches in clean coffee/spice grinder until its texture resembles sugar. Keep refrigerated in sealed container.
Larb Muang Moo (Northern Thai-Style Chopped Pork Salad)
Lanna Thai larb, similar to Isan larb, starts with minced meat, but from there, it diverges into blood and offal. The hot-sour-sweet balance of Isan-style larb is gone, replaced by a spicier, darker dish, with bits of lean pork, chunks of fat, chewy bits of liver and a rich, thick sauce flavored with ground spices and pork blood. Hand-chopping the pork is key for the best texture. Dry pan-roast the spice mix before grinding and blooming in hot oil for maximum flavor. Leave out pork offal and blood if squeamish and substitute an extra 1/4 pound lean pork.
— Adapted from J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
Yields 4 servings
2 small dried hot chilies, stemmed
1/4 t. whole coriander seed
1/4 t. whole Sichuan peppercorns
1 whole long pepper, stemmed
1/4 t. whole cloves
1 star anise pod
1 (1/4-inch piece) mace or 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2-inch cinnamon stick
1 pod green cardamom
1/4 t. whole black peppercorns
2 T. vegetable oil
6 small cloves garlic, smashed, skins removed or peeled and finely sliced
1/2 lb. lean pork loin or shoulder, chopped by hand into pieces no larger than 1/4-inch
1/4 lb. mixed pork offal such as kidney, liver, or tripe, chopped by hand into 1/4-inch pieces
1/4 C. finely sliced fresh cilantro leaves and fine stems
1/4 C. fresh pork blood, optional
Fish sauce
Cooked, hot short-grain, sticky or long-grain rice for serving
Combine dried chilies, coriander seeds, Sichuan peppercorns, long pepper, cloves, star anise, mace, cinnamon, cardamom, and black pepper in wok. Stir-fry over medium heat, tossing constantly, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar and pestle or a spice grinder and grind into a fine powder.
Wipe out wok and swirl in the oil. Heat over medium heat until shimmering, but not smoking. Add smashed garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until golden brown and crisp, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove garlic with a slotted spoon and set aside on a plate lined with paper towel.
Reheat garlic oil over high heat until shimmering. Add pork and pork offal and cook, stirring and tossing constantly, until barely cooked through, about 1 minute. Add spice blend and cilantro and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add pork blood if using and cook, stirring, until thickened, about 30 seconds.
Season mixture to taste with salt and fish sauce. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with reserved fried garlic. Serve immediately with rice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.