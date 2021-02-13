We steep St. Valentine’s Day in romantic rituals that underline its importance, but when queried about Valentine menu preferences most women emphatically state: “I don’t care what else you have but I want chocolate.”
Women medicate away their blues with it and lovers share it, most of us are addicted to it. We take chocolate any way we can get it: Hershey’s bars, Kit Kats or a cup of cocoa. European religious clerics of the 15th century feared chocolate as the agent of necromancers and sorcerers.
Lucky for us, people ignored them.
Chocolate has long carried connotations of love and dimensions of unearthly delight. Cortez, fresh off the boat in the New World and served his first cup of chocolate, discovered it was an aphrodisiac. In the title of her book and film “Like Water for Chocolate,” Laura Esquivel, hints at two star-crossed lovers’ passion in the analogy of water’s effects on chocolate. Never interfering like cream or milk, water encourages chocolate’s most intense, rich tastes to explode on your tongue.
If you want to create a special Valentine’s Day, do it with chocolate. Make chocolate truffles or an ethereal chocolate mousse. Begin with the best chocolate you can find. Callebaut, Valrhona and Lindt are high quality European chocolates — smoother-textured than our American Baker’s or Hershey chocolate. Scharffenberger and Ghiradelli are very good American-made European-style chocolates.
As with wine grapes, olives for olive oil and coffee, the quality and flavor of a chocolate depends largely on the type of cacao bean, climate and soil. The amount of cocoa butter (the naturally occurring fat in the cocoa bean) and chocolate liquor are crucial. Chocolate producers add differing amounts of cocoa butter (or none) to their chocolate, which affects texture, sweetness and intensity. Cocoa butter, solid at room temperature, melts at a lower temperature than other fats. You’ll know your chocolate has cocoa butter and not other cheaper fats by that creamy “melt in your mouth” feel.
Chocolate liquor is liquid at room temperature. The more chocolate liquor, the softer the chocolate will be and the more tender and chocolaty the mouth feel. Look for the percentage of chocolate liquor on the label on unsweetened, extra bittersweet, bittersweet and semi-sweet and milk chocolate. Then taste-test them. The higher the percentage, the more intense and less sweet the chocolate. However, even with the same percentage different chocolates can vary in sweetness, flavor and intensity. The chocolate liquor in a simple bar of dark chocolate at 70 percent will clue you that the sugar content is about 30 percent; a 55 percent bar contains about 45 percent sugar.
Since chocolate melts at around 90 degrees F, keep your hands away from it when you chop it. To melt chocolate, gently heat finely chopped or grated chocolate in a double boiler over simmering water. To avoid chocolate seizing (turning peanut butter consistency), don’t heat it higher than 120 degrees F and always add any liquid to chocolate (at least 25 percent of the volume of the chocolate) before melting.
Bittersweet or semisweet Callebaut and Valrhona are high-quality favorites, but the market has exploded. When you find one you like, buy chocolate in bulk. High quality chocolate has a longer shelf life. A 5-kilo block, if it doesn’t get eaten first, can improve in flavor up to a year. Store chocolate in a cool, dark, dry place (not the refrigerator), well wrapped and away from strong odors. Given a little time, your chocolate, like a young, passionate lover will smooth and mature.
Valentine Truffles
Chocolate has a natural affinity with sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, clove, anise, hazelnuts, almonds, cherries, coffee, and cream —try any of them in this recipe.
Yields 10 to 12 large or 20 to 24 small truffles
6 oz. dark semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped
2 egg yolks
2 T. heavy cream
1/4 C. unsalted butter, cut into pieces and softened
Flavoring:
One: 3 tablespoons liquor, or liqueur of choice —brandy, bourbon, rum, creme de cacao, Grand Marnier, Cointreau, Tia Maria, Frangelico, or whatever you love
Two:1 T. vanilla extract, 2 T. maple syrup
Three: 3 T. strained raspberry or other fruit purée
1/4 C. unsweetened cocoa powder
Melt chopped chocolate in a double boiler set over simmering water and set aside. Combine egg yolks and cream in small metal bowl set over simmering water. Stir eggs with silicone rubber spatula over low heat constantly until they begin to thicken. Fold eggs into melted chocolate. Stir in bits of the soft unsalted butter along with your choice of liqueur, vanilla or fruit purée. Cover and chill chocolate 4 hours.
Sift cocoa powder onto a plate. With a small ice cream scoop, carve out a dozen equal-sized balls of the truffle mixture and roll them into balls. (Gloves are good here.) Roll them in the cocoa until completely covered. Set truffles on waxed paper in a storage container and chill.Wrap each truffle in red foil and tie with a ribbon. Store truffles in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Bring to room temperature before eating.
Variations
- Form truffles around toasted whole nuts or dried fruit in the center. Try toasted walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts or pinenuts; dried cherries, pineapple cubes, raisins or apricot cubes.
- Grind toasted nuts to a powder and add to the truffle mixture or roll truffles in nuts instead of cocoa.
- Add a teaspoon of cinnamon to the cocoa or to the truffle mixture.
- Substitute a tablespoon of hazelnut, peanut, or almond butter for part of the butter.
- Roll chilled truffle mixture out to 1/2-inch thickness in the cocoa and cut out into heart shapes. Prepare a raspberry, mango, or caramel sauce. On a large plate, float the truffle hearts in a pool of the sauce. Garnish with whipped cream and fresh raspberries or toasted pecans.
West Tenth Street Brownies
— Adapted from chef Nick Malgieri
Yields a 9-inch-by-13-inches-by-2-inch pan, about 24, 2-inch brownies
16 T. (2 sticks) unsalted butter
3 oz. unsweetened chocolate, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
4 large eggs
1/2 t. salt
1 t. vanilla extract
2 C. sugar
1 C. all-purpose flour, sifted
1 C. chocolate chips
1 C. coarsely chopped pecan or walnut pieces
A 9-inch-by-13-inches-by-2-inch pan, buttered and lined with buttered parchment or foil
Set a rack in the middle level of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Off the heat add chocolate. Let stand 2 minutes, then whisk until smooth. If all the chocolate has not melted, return the pan to very low heat and stir constantly until chocolate melts.
In a large bowl, whisk eggs with salt and vanilla, just until mixed. Whisk in the sugar in a slow stream, then whisk in chocolate and butter mixture. Switch to a rubber spatula and fold in the flour. Set batter aside until it has cooled to room temperature (test it with your fingertip). Fold in the chocolate chips and nuts.
Scrape batter into prepared pan and smooth the top with a spatula. Bake brownies until a toothpick or a small knife inserted in the center emerges clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Cool completely on a rack.
Wrap and refrigerate pan so that the brownies firm, at least 4 hours, but overnight is best. This also makes them easier to cut. Transfer the whole cake to a cutting board and slide a long knife or spatula under it to loosen the paper or foil then pull it away. Use a ruler to mark, then cut the brownies into 2-inch squares. For up to several days, store brownies between sheets of parchment or wax paper in a tin or plastic container with a tight-fitting cover. Freeze for longer storage.
Chocolate Mousse
— Adapted from chef Nick Malgieri
4 servings
6 oz. chopped semi-sweet chocolate
4 T. water (part of this may be a liqueur or vanilla if you desire)
1 C. whipping cream
2 egg yolks
3 T. sugar
1/2 t. instant coffee or espresso into 4 tablespoons boiling water
Place chocolate and water in a bowl over simmering water and melt. Whip cream to soft peaks and refrigerate.
Whisk egg yolks and sugar in another bowl with espresso and water. Place bowl over the simmering water and whisk hard until eggs lighten and thicken, about 4 to 5 minutes. Remove bowl from heat and continue to whisk eggs until cool.
Fold eggs and melted chocolate together. Then fold in whipped cream in 3 batches. Spoon this into wine glasses. Top with shaved chocolate or extra whipped cream. You may also want to layer the mousse with fruit like raspberries or strawberries as with a parfait. Cover glasses with plastic wrap and chill.
Milk Chocolate Mousse Cake
New York pastry chef Nick Malgieri is the author of many cookbooks and of this recipe. Check out “Chocolate: From Simple Cookies to Extravagant Showstoppers.”
Yields 8-inch cake, about 12 servings
3/4 C. water
1/4 C. sugar
8 T. (1 stick) unsalted butter
18 oz. milk chocolate, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
7 large eggs
2 T. dark rum, or other liqueur
1 T. grated orange zest
Chocolate shavings, for finishing
One 8-inch diameter x 2-inch deep round cake pan, buttered and the bottom lined with a disk of buttered parchment or wax paper, set inside a small roasting pan
Set a rack in the middle level of the oven and preheat to 325 degrees F. In a medium saucepan, combine water and sugar. Place over medium heat and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve all the sugar crystals.
Dice butter into 8 pieces and add to pan, continuing to cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Remove pan from heat, add chocolate and swirl pan to submerge chocolate entirely. Allow to stand for 2 minutes to melt the chocolate.
Meanwhile, whisk eggs with rum and orange zest in a large mixing bowl. Whisk chocolate mixture smooth, then whisk it into the egg mixture. Pour batter into the prepared pan and add warm water to a depth of 1 inch in the roasting pan. Set pan in oven and bake cake until well risen and firm in the center, about 1 hour.
Remove roasting pan from oven and carefully remove cake pan, using a wide spatula to lift it out of the larger pan. Cool on a rack in the pan.
Wrap and chill cake in pan. To unmold, set pan over low heat for a few seconds to melt butter between pan and paper lining.
Insert a small, sharp paring knife between cake and side of pan and run knife around inside of pan to loosen cake.
Invert cake to a platter and remove paper if stuck to cake. Sprinkle cake lightly with chocolate shavings. To serve, cut in thin wedges.
Store cake loosely covered at cool room temperature for up to 6 hours. Wrap and refrigerate leftovers. For advance preparation, wrap cake in pan and refrigerate 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.