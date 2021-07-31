May through September the mystical blue and gold of the northwestern Lake Michigan coastline provides a cook’s dream of ingredients — just for the picking. Along with springtime morel mushrooms and wild leeks then wild rose hips in late summer and fall, midsummer offers an abundance of grape leaves that twine wildly along the glistening shoreline.
If you’ve only used brined grape leaves from a jar, fresh ones will surprise you. Taste their tart, rich flavor and you’ll understand why Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern cooks have, for millennia, prized the fresh leaves. Early doctors believed grape leaves could stop bleeding and were mildly anti-inflammatory. Modern nutritionists know that grape leaves contain high levels of vitamin A and K, calcium and iron, antioxidants and minerals.
Finding and harvesting wild grape leaves may feel like work, but think of it as a treasure hunt with you as the victor. Start your hunt away from heavily trafficked and areas that might have been sprayed. It’s best to pick the leaves before fruit is visible or when it is small and green. Harvest early in the day if possible.
The most tender leaves are just below the new growth at the top of the vine. The best leaves are medium-sized, about 5 inches wide. The very large, dark leaves are fuzzy and tougher; the small, pale green leaves, though most tender, can be difficult to stuff. Count down three to four leaves from the new growth at the end of the vine, and pick a few leaves. Move to another stem and continue your harvest.
Select young, shiny, smooth, whole leaves with vibrant, light green color and no holes. Snip off leaf flush to the base where the leaf and stem meet. Rinse leaves in cold water, drain and arrange in same-sized stacks of 12 to 25. Around 125 leaves will give you approximately enough for two batches of most recipes.
Fresh grape leaves should be blanched in salty water before using. Gently and loosely roll the stacks and tie with kitchen string. Bring two quarts of cold water and 1/2 cup kosher salt to a rolling boil. One at a time, immerse a rolled stack and cook at a low boil two minutes. Pull out the stack with a slotted spoon, drain and cool. If you have greedily picked larger, tougher leaves, boil them about 4 minutes. Use leaves immediately (they may need to be cooked further to be palatable).
Blanched fresh grape leaves add their unique tart-astringent flavor to many dishes. Greek, Turkish and Lebanese cooks preparedolmades/sarma with rice, minced meat, parsley and spices,wrapped in grape leaves and simmered or baked.Arabic cooks prepare a similar dish cooked in tomato sauce called warak diwali. There are many more variations.
Stuff your leaves with a mix of partially cooked wild, white or brown rice, toasted pine nuts, herbs or currants. Pack stuffed leaves tightly into a baking dish, pour in stock or water and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer or bake leaves until tender. Serve with lemon sauce or a tahini-based sauce.
Seasoned raw ground lamb, turkey or chicken make a quick stuffing for grape leaves to be baked. Alternatively, you may wrap raw boneless, skinless chicken breasts or fish fillets in blanched grape leaves, brush with olive oil and grill; the leaves impart flavor while protecting delicate proteins.
Wild northern Michigan midsummer grape leaves are abundantly available for the intrepid cook. Go get a little wild.
Classic Greek Dolmades
Fig leaves were probably the first leaves that Greeks stuffed, followed by grape leaves. Romaine lettuce, cabbage, chard and collards provide modern Greek and Turkish cooks with leaves for stuffing. The techniques for all are similar and the stuffings often are interchangeable with those for fillo.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 40 to 50 dolmades, 6 to 8 servings
Yields about 4-1/2 C. filling
2 to 3 T. olive oil
1 C. peeled and finely diced onion
Optional: 1 T. tomato paste
1 lb. ground beef
8 oz. lean ground lamb
1 C. short-grain rice like Arborio
4 T. trimmed and chopped dill
1/3 to 1/2 C. trimmed, chopped Italian parsley
Optional: 1 large egg
50 grape leaves, 1 pound jar
16 oz. chicken stock
Avgolemono Sauce or Latholemono Sauce
Heat olive oil in small skillet. Sauté onion over medium heat until soft. Stir in optional tomato paste and cook 1 minute. Cool. In a mixing bowl, mix together beef, lamb, rice, dill, 1 tablespoon kosher salt and parsley. If using, knead in egg. Scrape cooled onion and tomato paste into meat and rice. Season filling with freshly ground pepper (and more salt if necessary). Taste filling before using: fry a small patty. Season highly with salt and pepper.
Rinse brined grape leaves or fresh grape leaves. Blanch firm or fresh leaves in boiling water until flexible. Tender fresh or brined leaves take 1 to 2 minutes and tough fresh leaves 3 to 4 minutes. Cut away stems. Lay leaves shiny side down. Blot dry. The longer you blanch grape leaves, the less time they need to simmer in the pot.
Place 1 to 2 teaspoons filling for small leaves or 1-1/2 to 2 tablespoons for large leaves, on the base, near the stem. Shape filling into cigar shape. Fold leaf sides over filling neatly, then roll from bottom up. Don’t roll too tightly: uncooked rice swells. Arrange dolmades, seam side down, snugly in round casserole, pot or deep skillet in two layers.
Pour hot water or stock and fresh lemon juice if using, in around the sides of the casserole. The liquid should barely cover dolmades. Cut a circle of parchment to fit casserole and place over dolmades. Weight with an inverted plate that is slightly smaller than the casserole. Bring liquid to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer dolmades 45 minutes. Rest dolmades off heat 20 to 30 minutes. Remove the plate.
To serve you may:
• Serve stuffed grapes leaves plain, warm or at room temperature.
• Drain off as much liquid as possible and use part to prepare an Avgolemono Sauce. Pour hot sauce over dolmades in pan and shake to distribute. Serve.
• Cool dolmades to just warm, and transfer with slotted spoon to platter. Prepare an Avgolemono or Ladolemono sauce, and pour over dolmades on platter.
Lemon & Olive Oil Sauce (Greek Ladolemono)
This lemon vinaigrette is a natural partner for grilled, fried, or poached seafood. Olive oil, fresh lemon juice, oregano, and salt are its most basic Greek form. The mustard plant and seed came to Greece around the same time as grapes, before 1000 BCE, to flourish between rows of grapevines and grains. Turks use this sauce without mustard and oregano, but with parsley.
Yields 6 fluid ounces, enough for 2 to 3 pounds seafood
1/4 C. freshly squeezed lemon juice, about 1 large lemon or 2 smaller
Optional: 1 T. Dijon mustard or 1/2 to 1 teaspoon ground mustard powder
1 T. crushed, dried oregano or 1/4 cup minced Italian parsley
4 fluid oz. extra-virgin olive oil
Whisk together lemon juice, optional mustard, and oregano or parsley in a small bowl.Slowly pour and whisk oil into lemon mixture in a thin stream. Season sauce with salt and pepper. Whisk sauce before serving.
Egg-Lemon Sauce (Greek Avgolemono)
This sauce, a light and fluffy savory whisked custard-like sabayon or zabglione, is the most loved Greek flavoring. It goes especially well with cruciferous vegetables and strong-flavored meats. Turks and Greeks use it over all kinds of stuffed dolma. Two cups will thicken and embellish 3 to 4 pounds grilled or roasted meat, fish, vegetables or meatballs, 40 dolmades, 20 stuffed cabbage or soup or stew for 6 to 8.
Yields 2 cups, 6 to 8 servings
1 C. hot meat, fish or vegetable stock or stewing broth drained from a dish
3 large whole eggs or about 6 egg yolks, 5 liquid oz.
1/4 C. freshly squeezed lemon juice, about 1 large lemon or 2 smaller
Bring stock or broth to a boil and remove from heat 1 minute before using.
Whisk whole eggs or egg yolks in stainless bowl (that will set over simmering pot of water to create a double boiler) until pale and frothy. Whisk in lemon juice.
Slowly whisk in hot stock or broth to temper eggs. Place bowl over (not in) simmering water or pour back into saucepan that held broth. Simmer sauce over very low heat. Whisk sauce until visibly creamy and thickened, 6 to 10 minutes, and immediately remove from heat.
To Serve: Taste sauce and season with salt, if necessary. Use sauce immediately or keep warm 30 minutes in thermos or warm spot. Chill overnight and bring to room temperature or warm gently in double boiler over simmering heat.
