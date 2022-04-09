As goldsmith to the Russian czar Alexander, Peter Carl Faberge created intricate gem-encrusted enameled eggs for the czarina Marie and their royal family each Easter. It was no accident that Faberge raised the humble, incredible egg from barnyard to palace. Eggs are the symbol of life and rebirth. Though if you’d ask a cook or starving peasant, even after making 57 of them, Faberge never did surpass nature’s original work.
Eggs have long been the symbol for Easter joy and renewal. Since pagan times this valuable orb has symbolized new beginnings, the spark of creation. After a dark winter hiatus, chickens begin to lay again as daylight lengthens around March 21, the vernal equinox. Easter falls on the first Sunday following the full moon that occurs on or after the vernal equinox, this year on April 17.
Although eggs have been used to fill Easter baskets, bind pigments for icon painting, as humiliating weapons and even hair conditioner, they work their most valuable magic in the kitchen. Birthday and wedding cakes, soufflés, omelettes, pancakes, meringues, popovers, cream puffs, cookies, mayonnaise, hollandaise and egg drop soup are impossible without eggs.
Eggs provide cakes with structure, color and flavor. They aerate and leaven soufflés and popovers and provide crispness and shiny color to cream puffs and the tops of bread. In sauces, eggs emulsify. They hold in suspension two elements that don’t mix well, melted butter or oil and watery liquids like vinegar and lemon juice. Eggs add a rich, smooth, creamy texture to soups and sauces.
To fully appreciate an egg, investigate it. Eggshell color has nothing to do with an egg’s nutrient value; it’s purely identification. A hen’s ear feathers will match the color of eggs she lays. For nutrients, look for eggs from hens that run free to peck at insects. Free-range egg yolks beam bright orange while a commercial egg is pale yellow. Break an egg onto a plate: a fresh egg has a thick shell, high rounded yolk, almost no runny white around the thicker white. You’ll see the yolk connected to the thicker white by two ropy strands called chalazae. The more prominent these are, the fresher your egg.
Inside the shell, at one end, a thin membrane forms an air pocket. The smaller this is the fresher the egg. Place a whole raw egg into a bowl of cold water: the fresh egg will drop to the bottom and an old one will float. The porous eggshell absorbs oxygen. When oxygen displaces the carbon dioxide in the egg, it will spoil. Eggs come from the hen coated with a protective barrier (which egg harvesters remove). Sailors coated the eggs with Vaseline or mineral oil to keep them fresh longer without refrigeration.
Use this knowledge to your culinary advantage: stick a vanilla bean or dried porcini mushrooms in with a bowl of washed eggs, cover and refrigerate. After a few days you’ll find the eggs will have ingested these flavors — delightful in a sweet soufflé or savory omelette. Keep your remaining eggs in their carton for maximum freshness.
Eggs at room temperature are best for all things — they whisk higher and emulsify better. A copper bowl helps whipped egg whites to stay stable for longer, great for making meringues and soufflés. Wash the bowl with white vinegar to remove tarnish and fat. Rinse and dry it well before whisking whites in it.
These egg-full recipes can become the cornerstone of your Easter Sunday brunch or a weekend lunch or dinner. Although humble, the incredible egg can strike can strike terror into the heart of the most capable cook. The big secret to egg-cooking success: acquaint yourself with eggs and cook them slowly.
Chocolate Soufflé
Eggs come in six sizes ranging from peewee to jumbo. All recipes use large eggs unless they state otherwise. If you need to substitute larger or small eggs, whisk your eggs and measure them: one large egg contains barely 3 tablespoons white and 1 scant tablespoon yolk, a whole egg almost 2 ounces or a scant quarter cup.
Yields 6 servings
2 T. soft unsalted butter
Sugar as necessary
7 oz. (weight) good semi-sweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped
4 T. rum, Framboise, orange juice, water, or Grand Marnier
4 egg yolks
1/4 C. sugar
8 egg whites, room temperature
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Butter six eight-ounce ramekins and coat with sugar; set aside. Set up a double boiler with 2 inches of water in a saucepan. Bring it to a simmer. Pour chocolate and water or liqueur into a bowl that will fit on the top of the saucepan. Set the bowl over simmering water and stir with a rubber spatula until it melts. Remove the bowl from the heat and set it in warm spot.
Beat yolks in another bowl until frothy. Add 2 tablespoons sugar and beat until egg yolks form a ribbon when you lift the beater from the bowl and the mixture drips back into the bowl. Fold beaten yolks into the melted chocolate.
Pour whites into a very clean bowl. Make sure there is absolutely no yolk in the whites. If the bowl or whites contain any fat, the whites won’t whip to their fullest volume. Beat whites. When they are risen but still soft, add remaining sugar slowly. Beat until the whites are stiff. Pull whisk up from the egg whites slowly. Does the peak stand straight up and then fall a wee bit? Stiff peak. Does it plop down? Soft peak. With sugar it is hard to overbeat whites—but without sugar beware of overbeating. They will slide around the bowl, separate and look dry when you over beat them.
Spoon batter into the prepared ramekins. Level the top with a knife and run your finger around the inside edge of the ramekin. Place ramekins on a sheet pan and into the oven. Bake until soufflés rise and are firm-ish when you tap them in the center, about 25 to 30 minutes. These may be served slightly wet in the center — if they come out of the oven too wet, quickly place them back in to bake a bit longer. Soufflés are great served with fresh or frozen raspberries.
Classic Zabaglione with Strawberries
4 C. washed and sliced strawberries
4 egg yolks
1/4 C. sugar
1/2 C. Marsala or good red wine like Barolo
Fill four bowls or glasses with the sliced fruit. Set up a double boiler. Heat water until simmering.
In the bowl of the double boiler, off the heat, whisk yolks and sugar together until light. Stir in wine and place the bowl over the simmering water. Whisk mixture over the heat constantly—don’t let up—until it becomes foamy and triples in volume.
Spoon zabaglione into glasses filled with fruit and serve immediately. Or serve it as a sauce over cakes, strawberry shortcake or apple pie. You may want to vary the alcohol: try Calvados for apple pie and Champagne for chocolate cake.
Spring Hash with Poached Eggs
Yields 4 servings
3 to 4 T. butter or olive oil, or a mixture
1 C. finely diced onion
1/2 to 1 C. finely diced forest leeks or 1 cup white and tender green diced leek
3 cloves garlic, minced—omit if using forest leeks
1 C. sliced fresh morels or shiitake mushrooms (no stems)
2 C. asparagus sliced into one-inch lengths
3 heaping C. diced and steamed red-skin or new potatoes
4 C. cubed, cooked chicken breast
1/2 to 3/4 C. chicken broth
3 to 4 green onions, washed, trimmed lightly; white and green finely chopped
Coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley
Salt and fresh pepper
4 to 8 poached eggs — see instructions below
Heat butter or oil in a large skillet over moderate heat.
Add onion and leeks and garlic. Cook until soft. (Throughout the cooking, when foods begin to stick, add a few tablespoons broth.) Stir in mushrooms and asparagus and a little broth; cook until tender.
Add potatoes, chicken and remaining broth. Heat the hash through and stir in green onions and chopped parsley. Remove hash from the heat. Season with salt and pepper. Keep mixture warm and poach the eggs (see below). Divide hash onto four plates, make an indentation in the center of each. Top hash with hot poached eggs and more chopped parsley.
Turkey Hash: Substitute diced turkey for the chicken and diced cooked sweet potatoes for the potatoes.
Perfect Poached Eggs
Bring a deep skillet of water to a boil. Meanwhile, crack the eggs into cups. When the water boils, add a tablespoon or two of wine vinegar and a teaspoon or two of salt. Slide the eggs in clockwise beginning at the “12 noon” position.
Turn off heat and cover the pan or lower the heat to a bare simmer and leave the pan uncovered. Never allow the water to boil. Check the eggs after about 3 minutes. Slide a slotted spoon under the first egg at “12 noon” and lift it out. Press the top with a finger. If the white is set and the yolk is still soft it’s soft-cooked. If you want the egg harder cooked, place it back into the hot water and keep testing until it presses firmer.
Blot the egg on the slotted spoon and slip it onto toast or a plate and serve. If you want to prepare these ahead for a party, plunge the cooked eggs into a bowl of ice water to stop them cooking. Keep the poached eggs up to two days in the refrigerator. To reheat them, plunge the cold eggs into simmering water for a minute to heat through, blot and serve.
Perfect Hard-Cooked Eggs
If you follow this process you’ll never again see the sulfurous green yolk that results from overboiling a whole egg. The eggs will be tender and unctuous. Place large eggs (not your freshest) at room temperature in a saucepan large enough to hold them in one layer. Cover them with cold water by one inch. Bring water to a boil over moderate heat. As soon as the water boils—remove the pot from the heat and cover it.
Begin timing. For a soft egg leave eggs 3 to 4 minutes. A medium cooked egg will take between 5 to 7 minutes. A hard-cooked egg will take 12 to 13 minutes.
Empty the pot of hot water and refill it with cold water—and slightly crack the shells. Leave them in the cold water a few minutes then shell them, starting at the end with the air pocket. Unshelled these cooked eggs will last 3 days refrigerated.
Scrambled Eggs Fit for a Czar or Czarina
Four servings
4 large eggs
2 t. unsalted butter
4 T. finely chopped shallot
1 T. sour cream
1 T. sliced chives
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
2 oz. caviar
Toasted black bread cut into triangles
Bring a saucepan with 2 inches of water to simmer. Set a stainless steel or glass bowl over the pot; add the butter to it. When it melts, stir in the shallot and cook until tender.
Meanwhile, whisk eggs in a separate bowl. Pour them through a sieve into the melted butter and shallot. Gently stir eggs as they cook with a rubber spatula. You may increase the heat from low to moderate. When eggs are thick and creamy but not solid, about 10 minutes, remove pan from the heat.
Stir sour cream and chives into eggs. Season with salt and pepper. Pile 4 plates with the egg mixture, top with caviar and serve with toast.
Sauce Mayonnaise
You may prepare mayonnaise by hand with yolks only or with a food processor with whole eggs. This recipe is by hand. The yolks are cooked slightly to kill any dangerous bacteria.
Yields approximately 2 cups mayonnaise.
2 large egg yolks, room temperature
1 to 2 T. fresh lemon juice or wine vinegar
2 t. Dijon mustard
1 to 1-1/2 C. avocado or other mild flavored oil in a measuring cup with a pour spout
Set up a double boiler by filling a small saucepan with 2 inches of water.
Bring it to a simmer over low heat. In a bowl that will fit over the top of the saucepan, whisk egg yolks, lemon or vinegar and Dijon. Whisk and simmer the egg mixture until it slightly thickens and remove it from the heat.
Make a base for the bowl (so it doesn’t move) with a damp kitchen towel wound into a circle. Set the bowl into the center of it. Begin whisking and adding the oil in a very thin stream. If you add the oil too quickly you’ll overwhelm the egg mixture and “break” the mayonnaise. Whisk rhythmically until the oil is almost gone. Salt the mayonnaise to taste. Is the mayo still sour? Add more oil. Is it bland? Stop adding oil and whisk in more of your chosen acid. If the mayonnaise is too thick you may thin it with water.
- For Aioli good with vegetables and fish: prepare one cup mayonnaise with half extra virgin olive oil and 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic.
- For Sauce Remoulade good with shellfish, meat and poultry: to 1 cup mayonnaise, add 1 tablespoon each minced small cornichons, capers, anchovy paste and parsley.
- For Sauce Suedoise good with ham, pork or goose: to 1 cup mayonnaise, add
1/2
- cup thick applesauce and 2 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.