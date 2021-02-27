Maybe you have been dreaming of spending springtime in Italy, but circumstances just don’t allow it. Take my advice and console yourself by cooking real Italian food. I’m not talking the ubiquitous pizza and spaghetti. It’s the rich, pure tastes of Italy I’m after.
Let’s face it: Italian cooks know how to make even a simple meal a celebration. Most of us appreciate the vegetal sting of a good olive oil and the bright vigor of fresh lemon, but what about the umani goodness of Italian salumi: bresaola, pancetta, speck, prosciutto cotto and my favorite, prosciutto crudo? A meal with the addition of a few of these precious provisions will make your feasts easier and more enticing. At the least, they will put you in a better mood.
Italians make more than 100 varieties of cured meats and sausages like mortadella, coppa, guanciale, lardo, salame, soppressata and more. Although pork is the favorite, Italians salt- or brine-, air-dry- and smoke-cure beef, veal, goat, venison, boar, horse and sheep. They often offer these salumi uncooked and sliced as simple appetizers.
Sweet bresaola, made from the lean, tender top round of beef, is salted, air-dried and aged 2 to 3 months until firm and purple. Bresaola originated in the Alps of northern Lombardy.
Similar to unsmoked bacon, pancetta is salt- and spice-brined pork belly meat shaped two ways and dry-aged: rotolada (rolled into a cylinder) or stesa (slab). Pancetta is best cooked before using. Thinly slice rotolada or dice stesa into small cubes and fry as you would bacon. The seasonings for Italian pancetta vary widely: southern Italy produces highly seasoned versions while northern Italy’s version is less so.
Speck, like prosciutto, is a salt- and air-cured and aged pork hind leg. Unlike prosciutto, speck is cold-smoked, which makes it rare among Italian cured meats.
Prosciutto cotto is boiled ham that originated in the northern regions of Emilia- Romagna and Lombardy. Pork legs for prosciutto cotto are boned and brined. Traditionally the hams are oven-cooked in metal pots with spring-loaded tops that compress them into a ham shape.
Prosciutto crudo is made from salted, air-dried, unsmoked pork legs (usually organic). Early Romans discovered the northern salt breezes off the Adriatic gave a special flavor to their cured meat. Several regions of Italy produce excellent hams that vary in flavor and texture depending on the indigenous flora and climate: Parma, Modena, San Daniele and Tuscany.
Prosciutto di Parma is an outstanding ham from pigs that enjoy a diet laced with whey from the making of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. The maestro salatore (salt master) packs the(hind) leg with sea salt on its cut side. The leg hangs several weeks in a cool room to dry. This guards the ham against dangerous bacteria.
Workers hang the legs in cool, humidity controlled rooms 60 to 90 days. When salt curing is done, workers wash the leg, brushed away the salt, slather the cut side with lard and leave the leg to dry and age 12 to 36 months where it eventually loses more than 25 percent of its weight. The process takes place in large buildings that capture and circulate breezes throughout the drying rooms.
Aging time makes a huge difference to flavor. Young prosciutto is bright rosy burgundy, with a soft, moist texture and sweet flavor. Prosciutto becomes drier and firmer as it ages, with a deeper hue, orange veneer and a refined, subtle and complex nutty flavor.To determine the prosciutto’s stage of cure, testers pierce the ham with a whalebone and sniff. When deemed done, the resulting ham is smooth, savory and slightly salty, a delight to enjoy uncooked and very thinly sliced.
For adding flavor, a little bit goes a long way with prosciutto. Experiment with wrapping prosciutto around fish before roasting, adding chopped bits to risotto or vegetable soup, garnishing salads with crisp prosciutto or tossing it raw on hot, boiled potatoes. Pair this quality food with items that enhance, rather than covers its flavor; combine it with something of equal quality like bufala mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, porcini mushrooms, melon or figs.
Prosciutto di Parma and Burrata Crostini
If you can’t find burrata (fresh mozzarella and cream), a soft cheese like goat or Boursin will do nicely.
Yields 12 servings
12 baguette slices, 1/2-inch thick
3 T. extra virgin olive oil
Optional: clove of garlic, halved lengthwise
8 oz. burrata cheese, drained
6 thin slices Prosciutto di Parma, halved crosswise
1/2 C. fresh basil leaves
Preheat oven to 350° F. Place bread slices on a large rimmed baking sheet. Brush both sides of each slice lightly with oil. Bake until golden brown, about 15 minutes, turning once. Remove from oven and rub each slice with garlic clove if desired.
Halve burrata cheese; then cut into 1/2-inch thick slices. Top each crostini with a piece of burrata, basil and top with prosciutto. If desired, season with salt and freshly ground pepper and drizzle with olive oil.
Tuscan Onion Soup (Carabaccia)
Author Nancy Harmon-Jenkins says that this 14th century recipe for onion soup is much like what is prepared in Tuscany now. It’s a good example of how the simple, deeply satisfying cooking of humble farmhouse cooks has persisted over centuries.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields 2 quarts, 6 to 8 servings
2 oz. pancetta, 1/3 cup finely diced
2 to 4 T. olive oil (you’ll need more with prosciutto)
1-1/4 C. trimmed, finely diced carrots
1-1/4 C. finely diced celery
1/3 C. finely sliced, packed Italian parsley leaves and tender stems
8 C. peeled and finely slivered or sliced red or yellow onions, 2 pounds
1/2 C. dry white wine or dry Marsala
6 C. homemade chicken stock or broth
Four 1/4- to 1/2- inch thick slices ciabatta or country bread, toasted
1/3 C. freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Garnish: chopped Italian parsley
Heat pancetta and oil in large saucepan over medium heat. Cook until meat begins to brown and melt, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in carrots, celery, and parsley and cook until soft, 5 minutes.
Stir in onions, lower heat, and cover pan. Simmer onions until soft, 30 to 45 minutes. Check onions every 10 to 15 minutes. If the liquid has evaporated and onions start to brown, add 1/4 cup water. The onions should not brown, but reduce to a soft, lightly colored mass.
Uncover pot and pour in wine. Turn heat to up to high and cook onions uncovered until wine evaporates, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour in stock and simmer soup partially covered 20 minutes. Taste soup and season with salt and pepper.
To Serve: Place 1/2 slice toast in each bowl, sprinkle with cheese and parsley and ladle hot soup over top. Serve immediately.
Northern Italian Kale and Prosciutto Rustic Tarts
Yields 8 tarts
Pastry
1/2 lb. cold unsalted butter
2-1/2 C. unbleached all-purpose flour
1/2 t. salt
2 t. sugar
ice water
Filling
2 heads kale, leaves stripped from stems
2 to 4 cloves garlic, minced
2 T. extra virgin olive oil
18 oz. shredded Pecorino or other Italian cheese (ricotta okay)
9 oz. finely diced prosciutto
Pastry: Dice butter into small cubes and toss into a food processor or a bowl. Pour in flour, salt and sugar. Pulse or cut butter into flour until it resembles cornmeal. Pour processor contents into a bowl.
Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in a little ice water; toss to mix evenly. Add only enough ice water so that dough comes together. You don’t want a wet, tacky mass. Less water is better than too much. Press dough into a flat disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 30 minutes or overnight.
Filling: Bring a large pot of water to a boil. When it boils furiously, immerse the kale leaves; boil until they are tender, about 3 minutes. Drain well. Dice kale into 1/2-inch squares. Gently squeeze out excess moisture, toss kale with a little olive oil, salt and garlic and set it aside.
Divide chilled dough into eight 2-1/2 ounce pieces. Roll each into a ball. Sprinkle a little cornmeal on a workspace and roll a dough ball out into a 4- to 5-inch circle—not so thin that it falls apart.
Pile 1/4 cup kale in the center of dough circle; leave a 1 to 2-inch border all around. Sprinkle with one tablespoon prosciutto and one-ounce cheese. Lightly wet the border. Bring border up and pleat it around filling then press it all in by cupping your hands around it and pressing in. Repeat with remaining dough balls.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Place tarts on a sheet pan and chill 20 minutes. Place into oven and bake until golden, about 25 to 30 minutes. Devour warm or room temperature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.