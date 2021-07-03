Summer weather calls for quick-to-prepare dishes with bright, refreshing flavors. If you’ve taken a trip to Mexico or South America, you probably encountered a dish that hits all the right notes: ceviche. Ceviche is a mixture of diced raw fish or shellfish marinated with acidic lime or lemon juice. Depending on the region you visit, you may find it enhanced with chilies, onions, salt and fresh herbs like cilantro. Found primarily on the seacoast, this uncomplicated, elegant dish inspires countless interpretations. As with any simple dish, high-quality ingredients and skillful preparation deliver extraordinary results.
Ceviche is raw fish,but it’s not sashimi or sushi. Both do use the same high quality seafood. Ceviche isn’t a specific recipe, it’s an ancient method. Depending on who you listen to, ceviche originated in Ecuador or Peru and thrives around the coastal Pacific Ocean. The basic idea consists in “cooking” fresh fish using a natural acid. Depending on where you eat ceviche you will find ingredients varying from the Peruvian or Ecuadorian classics.
Peruvian ceviche contains five ingredients: saltwater fish, salt, sour lime juice, small red onions (cebolla paitena) and ajies or hot peppers for flavor. Peruvians often add slices of sweet potato, corn or lettuce as garnish. Peruvian cooks advise us to use only the freshest fish, preferably from cold ocean (not fresh) waters as they tend to have firmer meat, and to avoid oily fish. Always keep fish very cold (not frozen) until used.
Ecuadorian ceviche uses seafood similar to Peruvian ceviches: corvina (a seabass), dorado (like mahi-mahi) and black clams plus red onions and the same variety of limes, called limon sutil, which are very acidic and work quickly. Ecuadorians serve ceviche with the marinade juices making it soupier. Typical sides are tostado (type of corn nut) or Andean popcorn, chifles (thin plantain chips), patacones (thick green plantain chips) and popcorn. Some add ketchup and/or mustard to their ceviche and serve hot sauce on the side.
Form a relationship with a fishmonger to get the best seafood possible. Fresh fish have clear, rounded eyes, red gills, no strong fishy smell and firm, bouncy flesh. Prepare the seafood the day you purchase it. James Peterson, author of “Fish and Shellfish,” recommends that unless the fish or seafood has been frozen (most sashimi-grade fish has been) or is certifiably free of parasites, freeze it at least 24 hours. Thaw slowly overnight in the refrigerator.
Keep everything that will touch the ceviche scrupulously clean, especially hands and cutting board. It’s fine to blanch seafood in slowly boiling water several seconds to kill bacteria on the outside surface. Refrigerate seafood immediately (and always during marination).
When preparing ceviche remember flavorings from the onion family, fresh herbs and fruits or vegetables like mango, papaya, coconut, tomato, cooked squash, corn, avocado, coconut, jicama or bell pepper. Since seafood is the star don‘t overdo ceviche with too many ingredients. Keep it to the fundamentals, plus no more than one more extra ingredient.
Cut seafood into precise, even cubes about 1/3- to 1/2-inch thick. Mexican cooks sometimes coarsely grind the fish. Small cuts assure even marinating within 10 to 30 minutes. Use very acidic citrus (lemon or lime) to assure proper denaturing of seafood protein. (The acid doesn’t cook the seafood, it relaxes the protein strands.) Seafood flesh will go from soft and transparent to firm and opaque (white) when done marinating. If seafood is cut too large it will take too long to marinate and the outside will become mushy and strongly acidic tasting.
Can you smell the soothing, salty-sweet sea breezes? If you choose to prepare ceviche it will surely invite them into your kitchen.
Marinated Raw Seafood (Ceviche)
Use contrasting colors, textures, and flavors when creating ceviche: tuna, coconut, lime, cilantro and roasted red bell pepper or shrimp in roasted tomato purée with jicama, lime and basil. Depending on the freshness of your fish, the size of its dice and how firm its meat, marination can take several minutes or more. Red snapper, sole, pompano, scallops, shellfish, squid, sea bass, Chilean sea bass, Gulf shrimp, sashimi-grade tuna or yellowtail, salmon, halibut and flounder are suitable. Leave seeds in the chilies for a spicy ceviche.
— Adapted from “Discovering Global Cuisines” by Nancy Krcek Allen
Yields about 2-1/2 cups, 4 servings
8 oz. skinned sea bass fillets, diver scallops or halibut
1/2 to 2/3 C. freshly squeezed lime juice
1 to 2 T. stemmed, seeded and finely diced serrano chili
4 T. finely chopped green onions
1/4 C. finely sliced cilantro
1 small avocado, 1/2 to 3/4 cup peeled and finely diced
For serving: Tortilla chips or warm corn tortillas
Dice fish into 1/3- to 1/2-inch cubes to yield about 1 cup. Toss fish into nonreactive bowl with lime juice, chili, green onions and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover bowl, and refrigerate fish until firm and opaque, about 20 minutes. Drain off most of the lime juice and discard. Fold cilantro and avocado into fish. Season to taste with salt.
To Serve: Divide ceviche, and pile into 4 small bowls or martini glasses. Serve with tortilla chips or warm tortillas.
Stir in 1/4
- cup finely diced and drained tomato with the cilantro and avocado.
- At Frontera Grill, chef Rick Bayless serves ceviche dosed with tequila and topped with a garnish of microgreens.
- Make the Chips: Slice corn tortillas into 6 to 8 wedges and deep-fry until golden.
