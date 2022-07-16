Summertime is burger time. Of course dogs and brats seem to always hang around the edges of any outdoor summer gathering, but in my house burgers take center stage. When your family is whiny, hungry or just feeling peckish, a grilled burger placates and satiates.
After years of flattening ground beef or turkey into burgers seasoned with salt and pepper, your burgers might be feeling dull and ordinary. In my house the answer is seasoning, seasoning, seasoning.
Restaurant chefs might combine their burgers with exotic ingredients like foie gras, truffles, sautéed morels or shiitakes, prosciutto, beef cheeks and truffles. I tend toward foreign flavors when I go exotic with my burger. Tune in as I have done to the distinct combos of flavor from your favorite global cuisines. Combining ground meat (pork, venison, boar), poultry, fish or legumes with the flavors of a foreign cuisine might just awaken your lust for burgers again.
Choose a cuisine you love and make a list of some of its simple flavor builders. Try, for instance, incorporating Mexican flavors like chipotle chili, cilantro and ground cumin. One and one-half pounds of meat will yield four to six burgers. I like to dice my aromatic vegetables like onion, shallot, green onion, ginger, garlic and carrot small and evenly then lightly sauté. Cool them and fold into meat. Sometimes I toss in a little cooked and cooled rice or quinoa for added moisture and flavor. Add seasoning and salt moderately and taste for seasoning by sautéing a teaspoon of your burger mix.
Often these burgers are so big-flavored I dispense with a bun and serve my international burgers with a side salad that complements their culture and seasonings or naked with zesty sauces, like a Thai dipping sauce with lime juice, cilantro, fish sauce and chiles for a tuna burger and a cucumber, cilantro and yogurt salad (raita) for an Indian curry burger.
The secret to lusty burgers is “fat equals flavor.” Ground meat needs fat to make juicy burgers. Use ground chuck at 80 percent to 85 percent lean and turkey mixed light and dark meat at 93 percent lean. Fresh meat yields a better burger—cultivate your butcher.
Don’t over-handle burger meat; it will become tough. Fold in seasonings gently. To form burgers, liberally wet or oil your hands. It will keep meat from sticking to them. When cooking burgers, flip them once; refrain from pressing down on burgers (and expelling juices).
Be creative. Experiment. Surprise your family and guests this summer with delicious burgers that taste of foreign lands. You will hear the blessed silence of satisfaction.
Korean Burger
Yields 4 burgers
2 T. olive oil, divided
2 T. fresh lime juice, divided
2 t. packed dark brown sugar
1-1/2 lb. ground beef, preferably 85% lean, or ground lean pork or chicken
1/4 C. finely chopped kimchi
2 t. soy sauce
2 to 3 t. finely minced or grated fresh ginger
4 hamburger buns, toasted
1/2 C. coleslaw with mayonnaise
In a small bowl, combine 1 T. oil, 1 T. lime juice, sugar and 1/4 tsp.salt. Stir until sugar dissolves and set aside. Prepare a medium-high (400°F to 475°F) charcoal or gas grill fire, or heat a grill pan over medium-high heat.
In a medium bowl, combine beef, kimchi, soy sauce, ginger, 1/4 tsp. salt with remaining 1 T. oil and 1 T. lime juice. Shape into four thin patties, about 4-1/2 inches across, and make a slight indentation in the center. Cover and refrigerate at least 10 minutes and up to 1 day.
Brush brown sugar liquid on one side of each burger. Grill burgers brushed side down 2 to 4 minutes. Flip and brush remaining side and continue grilling until cooked to desired doneness (135 degrees F for medium rare). Place burgers on buns. Top with coleslaw and bun top.
Thai Curry Burgers
Yields 4 servings
1/2 to 1 T. red or green Thai curry paste
1/4 C. sliced cilantro stems
1 small shallot, peeled and chopped
1 T. peeled and coarsely chopped ginger root
1 to 2 T. fresh lime juice
2 to 3 t. fish sauce
1-1/4 lb. ground pork or turkey or a mixture
Avocado or canola oil, for the grill
4 sesame seed hamburger buns
4 large lettuce leaves
4 slices tomato
Prepare a medium gas or charcoal grill fire. Place curry paste, cilantro stems, shallot, ginger and lime juice into a small grinder and grind to a purée. Alternatively grate or mince vegetables and combine with curry paste and lime juice. In a medium bowl, gently mix the pork, ground paste, mixture, fish sauce and 1/4 t. salt until blended. Form mixture into four 1/2-inch-thick patties.
Brush burgers with oil. Grill burgers until browned, flip once and grill until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the centers of the burgers registers 165 degrees F, 12 to 15 minutes total.
Toast buns cut side down on grill until toasted and warm, 1 to 2 minutes. Place lettuce and tomato on bun and top with burger. A dollop of mayonnaise would be welcome.
Vietnamese Bánh Mì Burgers
This burger take on Vietnamese bánh mì sandwiches is topped with pickled carrots and daikon radish, cucumbers, cilantro, ham, chilies and mayonnaise and served on crusty French rolls.
Yields 4 burgers
1 small carrot, peeled and cut into 1/8-inch thick matchsticks (about 3/4 cup)
1 small piece daikon radish, peeled and cut into 1/8-inch thick matchsticks (about 3/4 cup)
Kosher salt
3 T. granulated sugar, divided
1/4 C. white vinegar
1 lb. ground pork or dark turkey meat or bison
1-1/2 T. chili garlic sauce
1/2 T. fish sauce
1/2 T. fresh lime juice
Avocado or vegetable oil for brushing burgers
4 crusty rolls, such as French baguettes, split
Mayonnaise
1/4 medium English cucumber, peeled and sliced into 16 1/8-inch rounds
Pickled jalapeños
1/2 C. loosely packed cilantro with tender stems and leaves
4 thin slices of ham
Place carrots and daikon in a medium bowl and sprinkle with 1-1/2 t. sugar and 1/2 t. salt. Toss vegetables until softened and they bend easily, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse under cold water. Gently press down on the carrots to drain.
In the same bowl, combine 2 T. sugar, vinegar, and 1/4 cup lukewarm water. Stir to dissolve the sugar. Fold in vegetables to the pickling liquid so they are covered. Rest them 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine pork, chili garlic sauce, fish sauce, lime juice and remaining 1-1/2 t. sugar. Shape burgers into the long shape of baguettes or into four 4-inch wide, 1/2-inch-thick patties. Rest at room temperature 15 minutes.
Prepare a gas or charcoal grill or a grill pan at medium-high heat. Brush and oil burgers and grates. Press a thumbprint in the center of each burger and then place on grill. Grill first side until grill marks form, about 4 minutes. Flip and continue to cook until an instant-read thermometer reads 165°F, about 3 minutes more. Transfer burgers to a plate. Place buns on the grill and toast until grill marks form on both sides, about 1 minute per side.
Spread a small amount of mayonnaise on the upper and lower halves of the buns. Lay 4 cucumber slices on bottom of bun, a quarter of the carrot pickle, 4 jalapeño slices, a few cilantro leaves, a burger and top with a slice of ham. Place remaining half of the bun on top. Repeat with the other three burgers and serve.
Indian Curry Burgers
This recipe calls for pan-frying the meat patties in coconut oil, which imparts a haunting deliciousness. You may also grill them. Serve these burgers with naan bread and homemade herb or fruit chutney or cooling raita to enhance the Indian flavors.
Yields 4 burgers
1 lb. ground beef, bison, venison or lamb or a combination
1 t. grated ginger
2 t. grated garlic
1 small bunch cilantro, stems and leaves finely sliced
1 medium green jalapeño chili, seeded, stemmed and finely chopped
1/2 C. cooked and cooled rice
1 t. ground coriander
1/2 t. cumin powder
1 t. garam masala or commercial curry powder
1 T. freshly squeezed lime juice
Coconut oil for sautéing
4 burger buns
1 large onion, sliced into rings and grilled or sautéed
2 large tomatoes, sliced
In a large mixing bowl, place meat, ginger and garlic, cilantro, green chilies, cooked rice, spice powders, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon salt and lime juice. Mix thoroughly to blend ingredients. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Divide meat mixture into 4 portions and form into patties. Place patties on pan and set aside at room temperature.
Heat 1/4 to 1/2-inch oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When hot, add patties (do not overcrowd the pan) and cook on both sides until done to your likeness, 3 to 5 minutes a side.
While patties are cooking, lightly toast buns on a grill or in a toaster oven. Place a cooked patty on each bun and top with onion and tomato. Season with salt if desired, and serve.
Middle Eastern Spiced Lamb Burgers with Feta
For juicy burgers, don’t overcook.
Yields 4 burgers
1 lb. ground lamb
1/4 C. peeled and minced onion
1 clove garlic, peeled and minced
Zest of one lemon
2 T. chopped fresh parsley
2 T. finely sliced fresh mint
1 t. ground cumin
1/2 t. ground coriander
1/4 t. ground cinnamon
4 seeded buns or pita breads, sliced in half
1/4 to 1/2 C. crumbled feta cheese
4 slices tomato
4 large leaves lettuce
In a large bowl, add ground lamb, onion, garlic, lemon zest, parsley, cumin, coriander and cinnamon. Season with salt and pepper. Mix together until thoroughly combined and form four individual patties.
Heat grill or a grill pan if cooking indoors. Place burgers on grill and cook 4 minutes, flip and cook an additional 4 minutes for a medium-rare burger with an internal temperature of 160 degrees F. Cook an additional minute for well done.
Toast or grill buns until lightly golden brown (optional). Place a crumbled feta on bun, top with cooked burger, tomato and lettuce. Top with bun and serve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.