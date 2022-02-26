It seems to me that unless you’re a health foodie or of Eastern European descent, it’s likely that beets do not figure much in your meal plan.
Yet, American novelist Tom Robbins, thinking of beets, turned rapturous. In “Jitterbug Perfume,” he wrote: “The beet is the most intense of vegetables. A radish, admittedly, is more feverish, but the fire of the radish is a cold fire, the fire of discontent not of passion. Tomatoes are lusty enough, yet there runs through tomatoes an undercurrent of frivolity. Beets are deadly serious. An old Ukrainian proverb warns, ‘A tale that begins with a beet will end with the devil.’” Robbins replies: “That is a risk we will have to take.”
Beets inspire farmers and cooks as well as novelists and proverbs. Eastern Europeans toil in endless fields, planting, weeding and digging rows then washing mountains of these red bulbous roots. Beets have always seemed a peasant food, earthy, dirty and bothersome, staining hands and reddening other vegetables beyond recognition. However, Ukrainians proudly declare beet soup their national food and boast that they’ve created the largest number of beet soups of any cuisine — more than a dozen. Perhaps this points to their naked courage when facing hardship (they need it now) … or maybe just to their undying love of beets.
Many Russian cooks claim borscht as their invention, but it’s a dish they gained through their occupation of Ukraine. Russia’s attempts to claim this quintessentially Ukrainian dish mirrors the increasingly hostile Russian historical trend of stealing Ukraine’s rich real estate, and of the oppression of Ukrainian language, politics and its independence. On July 12, 2021 Russian president Vladimir Putin wrote a treatise justifying why Russia should annex Ukraine, which began saying that Russians and Ukrainians are one people, a single whole. Ukrainians don’t agree. In 1991, Ukrainians voted overwhelmingly for independence from the USSR, one of the first Soviet republics to do so. The Soviet Union broke up soon after that.
My Ukrainian relatives agree that for the squeamish it’s easier not to peel beets before steaming or boiling them: they bleed profusely. Instead, scrub them lightly and trim the top greens away. (Save the delicious greens for another dish.) After boiling or steaming the beets, peel them.
You can do so much more with beets than make soup. Though few Ukrainians I know roast beets, I love how roasting intensifies their sweet, earthy flavor. Trim the tops and tail away from small to medium scrubbed beets. Oil and wrap them in a foil packet with a sprinkle of water. Place packets on a sheet pan and place in a 375 degrees F oven. Roast until tender enough to pierce with a fork; peel and slice. Alternatively, if you’re feeling courageous, peel and dice beets into 1/2-inch cubes. Toss them with extra virgin olive oil and salt, spread out into one layer on a sheet pan and roast in a 400 degree F oven until tender.
You can grate beets fresh into salads, stir-fry them with a bit of bacon, braise them with garlic and olive oil or dice them very small and toss them into a rice pilaf as it cooks for pink rice. (Overcook this vegetable and its jeweled hue will fade into murky brown.
Beets originated from a wild sea beet found growing around the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts of Europe and North Africa. These ancestral vegetables were small, thin and light-colored, closely related to chard and sugar beets. The garnet red beets we recognize came to Ukraine from Byzantium at the time of Kyivan Rus (840 to 1240) and to England in the 17th century. Home cooks and chefs were delighted: they boiled beets, put them in soup, salads, pickled them, fried thick slices and baked biscuits with them.
It seems that genetically programmed beet-eaters, like me, favor the red or Roman beet. But there are beets for all tastes.
Look for the milder flavored white, yellow and the candy-striped Chioggia beets. Smaller, firm beets with no bumps or holes have best flavor and texture.
Their greens should be crisp and bright. Trim away greens when you bring your beets home and store separately — otherwise they leach nutrients from the mother bulb. Beets keep at least three weeks stored in plastic bag and refrigerated.
Eat a beet or prepare a pot of borscht in solidarity with my Ukrainian ancestors. They will thank and applaud you.
Beet Tips
- Slice warm steamed beets and toss them with olive oil and red wine vinegar. This will marinate and help preserve the beets.
- Finish steamed beets with a dollop of sour cream and dill or parsley.
- If you have hard water, keep beets’ bright color with a little vinegar in the cooking water.
- Microwave: Place five scrubbed beets about 2 to 2 ½ inches in diameter in a covered microwaveable dish with ¼ cup water and cook on high 10 to 11 minutes.
- Serve cooked beets on composed salads with sliced potatoes. Toss with a dressing made with caraway seeds, shallots, vinegar and oil.
- Purée cooked beets with butter, salt and dill.
Braised Grated Beets
Serves 4
4 medium beets, washed, peeled and coarsely grated
4 T. butter or extra virgin olive oil
Fresh lemon juice
Fresh dill or flat leaf parsley, lightly chopped
In a deep, covered skillet, heat fat over medium heat. Add beets and coat them with the fat. Sprinkle in lemon juice and a little salt. Cover beets, lower heat and cook them until tender, about 10 minutes. Check beets to see that they don’t burn. If they look dry, add a spoonful of water or wine.
Season beets with salt and pepper and more lemon juice, to taste. Sprinkle with dill or parsley and serve. You may add sliced beet greens to the cooked beets at the end of their cooking time and cook them until wilted.
Grate cabbage, carrots, parsnips or other root vegetables and cook (separately) in the same way but with different seasonings. Arrange them on a large platter side by side.
Red Flannel Hash
— Adapted from Marian Morash’s “The Victory Garden Cookbook”
Serves 4 to 6
1 large onion, finely diced
4 T. butter
2 C. diced corned beef (one pound)
3 C. diced cooked potatoes
2 C. diced cooked beets
4 T. heavy cream
3 T. chopped Italian parsley
4 T. extra virgin olive oil
8 to 12 poached eggs
2 slices bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
Heat half the butter in a large skillet. Add onion and sauté it until golden and tender. Mix onion in a bowl with the corned beef, potatoes, beets, cream and parsley. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat the skillet with the remaining butter and the olive oil. Press the hash mixture into the pan and cook over medium low heat until the bottom forms a crust. Flip the hash and cook gently another 20 minutes. Serve with poached eggs and garnish with bacon. Morash says to pass the ketchup.
Mom’s Barachky (Beet and Horseradish Relish)
My Ukrainian mother serves this on Easter morning with hard-boiled eggs and fresh-baked paska-bread. It’s also great with ham or buttery scrambled eggs.
6 medium to small beets, trimmed and scrubbed
8-oz. jar grated horseradish in vinegar, drained
1/4 C. white wine vinegar
Boil or steam beets until their skins slip off or a fork pierces them easily. Peel the beets and cool enough to handle. Finely grate the beets into a bowl and mix in drained horseradish. Taste mixture and add more vinegar and salt to taste. You may add a pinch of sugar, but if your beets are good, my mother says you won’t need it.
Clear Borscht
— Adapted from The Vegetarian Epicure Two
Serves 8 to 12
1 oz. dried porcini mushrooms
1-1/2 C. boiling water
2 medium organic potatoes, scrubbed and diced
3 cloves garlic, peeled
1 large turnip, peeled and diced
4 medium organic carrots, scrubbed and diced
2 medium stalks celery, diced
1 leek, sliced, washed well, diced
1 bay leaf
10 C. cold water
1 ½ lbs. beets, trimmed and scrubbed
2 to 4 T. fresh lemon juice or wine vinegar
sour cream for garnish
fresh dill for garnish
Cover dried mushrooms with boiling water. When they are soft, remove them, reserve soaking water for soup broth. Wash mushrooms and dice. Set them aside.
Combine potatoes, garlic, turnip, carrots, celery, leeks, bay leaf and water. Bring broth to a simmer and cook gently 1 hour or until vegetables are tender. Cool 30 minutes. Strain broth and compost the vegetables.
Peel and finely dice or julienne the beets. Add beets, mushrooms and their soaking liquid (but not the last bit that might be sandy) into strained broth. Bring soup to a simmer and cook until the beets are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, salt and pepper to taste.
Serve warm or chilled with a dollop of sour cream and chopped dill.
If you have fresh, tender beet tops, finely slice them and add them after you remove the soup from the heat.
