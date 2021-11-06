The Michigan woodlands and Great Lakes that delight us here in northern Michigan aren’t just a pretty playground. If we look deeper, we see what once was the land where many notable groups of Native Americans called the Anishinaabe used to gather. These consisted of several Algonquian tribes: Algonquin, Ojibwe, Odawa, Potawatomi, Mascoutin, Oji-Cree and Mississaugas. They depended on this land for its fertile soil and abundant array of wild plants and animals to sustain them as food and medicine.
Although the Anishinaabe’s numbers are precious few, their culture, influence and languages still live on. The Ojibwe considered the plants and crops as gifts from the great creator spirit Gichi Manidoo. They revered the spirits of birch and maple trees and wild plants. Ojibwe gave tobacco offerings before peeling birch trees for wigwams, baskets and canoes and harvesting maple syrup from maple trees. Woodland tribes carefully fished, hunted beaver, rabbit, muskrat, raccoon, deer, elk, bison and black bear for meat and skins. They harvested nuts, wild fruit, greens, berries, onions and wild rice. Some native Americans farmed corn, squash, shell beans and pumpkin.
November is Native American Heritage Month, a yearly period that past presidents set aside to celebrate and honor the diverse and rich history and traditions of our Native American cultures. In creating this month of remembrance, those presidents called upon us to educate ourselves and those around us about the past and present challenges Native Americans have encountered. Native American Heritage Month asks us to commit, for 30 days, to support remaining Native American tribes and to never forget their losses, sacrifices and suffering.
It’s fitting that the month of November was chosen to be the Native American Heritage Month. So many of the foods that Native Americans cultivated with their sophisticated agricultural practices and reverence for Mother Earth are what we include in our autumn meals — squash, shell beans, corn/hominy, maple syrup, wild rice, turkey, cranberries, venison, duck, elk, bison, dried berries, pumpkins, sunflowers, dandelion greens and nuts.
Native Americans preserved seeds and seed diversity so we may continue to delight in the many gifts of their wisdom and the sacred guardianship of their environment.
As Oglala Lakota chef-restaurateur and activist Sean Sherman says, “I’m hoping that people will open their eyes and really think about the land, the true mysteries of these lands and the roots around them that are barely touched by the Western diet.”
Sherman and chef-partner Dana Thompson opened their Minneapolis restaurant called Owamni to showcase sacred native foods and to “passively educate.” As Sherman notes: “If you can control your food, you can control your destiny.”
In our fast food society Native American foods may feel oddly foreign and exotic. There is much we can learn from our Native American neighbors. Stop and look when you’re on a walk and notice the native foods that grow above and underfoot, like juniper berries, grapes, black walnuts, rosehips, wild strawberries, chokecherries, hickory nuts, mushrooms, cedar sprigs, purslane, wood sorrel and fiddlehead ferns. Harvest a few and you might come to taste and venerate the land that sustains you.
Bison Pot Roast with Hominy
Native Americans of the Great Plains esteemed and celebrated the sacred American bison that once roamed their lands. Slow braise lean, mild bison until fork tender; the hominy adds substance and a delicate sweet nuttiness. Pair the dish with roasted turnips and winter squash.
— Adapted from Sean Sherman, featured in “The New York Times” 10 Essential Native American Recipes
Yields 6 to 8 servings
1 C. dried hominy (soaked overnight)
1 (3- to 4-lb) bison chuck roast
Coarse salt
3 T. sunflower oil
3 to 4 C. bison or vegetable stock
2 fresh sage sprigs, plus more sage leaves reserved for garnish
1 (4-inch) branch wild white cedar, or 2 t. dried juniper berries
¼ C. light agave nectar or 2 T. local honey
1 to 2 C. packed, sliced dandelion greens or other dark greens, like as spinach or baby kale
Add hominy to a bowl and cover with 3 inches water. Soak overnight at room temperature. Drain and discard soaking water.
Heat oven to 250 degrees F. Season bison generously on all sides with 2 tablespoons salt. Heat oil in a large Dutch oven or heavy pot over medium-high heat. Sear bison until browned on all sides; turn meat when it releases easily from pot, about 15 minutes in total. Remove meat to a plate. Stir in drained hominy, stock, sage sprigs, cedar or juniper and agave or honey to the pot.
Bring hominy mixture to a simmer over high heat. Scrape bottom of the pot. Return meat to the pot, cover and place in oven. Braise until meat is very tender, 3 to 3-1/2 hours. Turn bison over halfway through cooking time, about 1-1/2 hours. Discard sage sprigs, cedar or juniper berries, if using. Stir in the greens until wilted. Season liquid with salt to taste.
Slice meat into 1-inch-thick slabs. Place in warmed shallow bowls. Spoon sauce, hominy and greens over meat, and garnish with whole or torn sage leaves.
Salmon with Crushed Berries and Seaweed
Salty seaweed is a natural pairing with local blackberries or blueberries, a combination that is natural for the Muckleshoot and other tribes of the Pacific Northwest region.
— Adapted from Sean Sherman, featured in The New York Times 10 Essential Native American Recipes
Yields 4 servings
2 C. fresh blackberries or blueberries
Coarse salt
4 (5- to 6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, preferably wild-caught sockeye salmon
3 T. sunflower oil, plus more as needed
2 to 3 T. dried, torn wakame seaweed, soaked until softened, 5 minutes, and drained
Fresh chive stems or finely sliced green onion greens, for garnish
In a medium saucepan, with a fork, crush half the berries. Stir in remaining whole berries, and season to taste with salt; set aside. (You may wish to crush all the blackberries and strain out the pesky seeds.) Place saucepan on stove to heat later.
Pat salmon fillets dry with a paper towel. Season with salt on both sides. Heat a large, heavy sauté pan or cast-iron skillet over high heat. When the pan is hot, but not smoking, swirl in 3 tablespoons oil to coat bottom of the pan. When oil begins to shimmer, place fillets in the pan, flesh-side down and sear until salmon browns and releases easily from the pan, 1 to 2 minutes. For good browning don’t overcrowd pan; work in batches if necessary. Turn fish, reduce heat to medium and cook until cooked through, about 2 minutes more, depending on the thickness of the salmon.
Transfer fillets from pan to a warm plate and tent with foil. Scrape away skin that may stick to the pan and discard. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons more oil to the skillet before searing the second batch. Keep fillet warm. Heat berry mixture until just warm.
Divide salmon among four plates. Top with warm berry mixture. Garnish each plate with seaweed and chive stems or sliced green onion greens.
Three Sisters Bowl with Hominy, Beans and Squash
Native Americans call corn, beans and squash “The Three Sisters.” Ancient and advanced tribal farming techniques yielded numerous strains of The Three Sisters, in many sizes, colors and flavors. These seeds connect Native Americans to the past and symbolize their resistance to the destruction of their culture.
— Adapted from Sean Sherman, featured in The New York Times 10 Essential Native American Recipes
Yields 4 servings
½ C. dried hominy, soaked overnight
½ C. dried brown tepary beans, soaked overnight
1 small, unpeeled acorn squash (about 1-1/4 pounds), halved, seeds and membranes scraped away, then cut into 1-inch chunks
3 T. sunflower oil
Coarse salt
1 small yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
1 t. to 1 T. Hatch chili powder or mild smoked red chili powder
2 t. finely sliced fresh sage
Smoked salt, optional
1 C. chopped dark greens, such as dandelion, baby kale, arugula or spinach
Place hominy and beans in separate medium bowls. Stir 1 teaspoon salt into beans. Add water to cover hominy and beans by 4 inches, and soak overnight at room temperature.
About 3 hours before serving, drain hominy and beans. Pour into separate 3- to 4-quart pots. Cover each withcold water by 4 inches. Set each over high heat, bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer. Stir occasionally and skim foam on the surface. Cook until tender, about 1-1/2 to 2 hours. Reserve 1-1/3 cups bean cooking liquid then drain both hominy and beans. Set aside.
Meanwhile, heat oven to 425 degrees F. On a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, toss squash with 1 tablespoon oil and a sprinkling of salt. Arrange squash in an even layer and roast until golden and very tender, stirring halfway through, about 45 minutes.
In a large Dutch oven or wide soup pot, heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Stir in onion, chili powder, sage and a salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in reserved bean cooking liquid. Bring to a simmer.
Add cooked hominy and beans to the skillet, and stir in roasted squash and greens. Season to taste with coarse sea salt and serve.
Wild Rice and Berries with Popped Rice
“As delicious simmered until tender as it is popped until puffy and crisp, real hand-harvested wild rice, available from a few vendors online, is unlike any commercial paddy rice. Nutty and woodsy, it cooks in half the time of commercial wild rice and tastes of the piney forests and clear northern lakes. In the Anishinaabe language, wild rice is “manoomin,” or “good berry,” and is served at many ceremonies in the Great Lakes region, from holiday celebrations to weddings and funerals. I often garnish this dish with fresh or dried ramp leaves, depending on the time of year, but chive stems or sliced scallions are a simple substitute. Top with roasted turnips and winter squash or serve with sautéed vegetables, roast meat or pan-seared fish,” says chef Sean Sherman.
— Adapted from Sean Sherman, featured in The New York Times 10 Essential Native American Recipes
Yields 4 servings
1 ¼ C. long-grain wild rice (about 8 ounces), rinsed
½ C. mixed dried berries (any combination of cranberries, blueberries or sour cherries)
3 T. maple syrup
¼ C. whole hazelnuts
2 T. hazelnut oil
Fine salt
Whole chive stems (or scallions, thinly sliced on the diagonal), for garnish
Heat oven to 350 degrees F.In a large saucepan, bring 3 cups cold water to a boil over high heat. Stir in 1 cup wild rice, dried berries and maple syrup. When rice comes back to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook until grains open slightly, are tender and quadrupled, 20 to 40 minutes. Check doneness after 20 minutes.
Drain and reserve any excess liquid from rice. (It is sweet and nutty and may be drunk on its own, reserved for use in sauce or used as stock.)
Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Arrange hazelnuts in a single layer on a baking sheet and roast until the skin blisters and cracks, and they begin to smell nutty, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer nuts to a clean dish towel and rub them to remove as much of the skin as possible. Discard skins from towel. Place nuts back in clean towel, cover and crush lightly with a mallet, flat side of a knife or the bottom of a small skillet.
Add remaining 1/4 cup rice to a dry medium skillet and cook over high heat. Shake pan until rice darkens and half the kernels have popped, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat.
Drizzle cooked rice with hazelnut oil. Season to taste with salt. Divide among bowls and garnish with popped rice, hazelnuts and chives.
Hand-harvested wild rice that has been gathered by tribal members according to traditional methods is available for order online from Native Harvest.
