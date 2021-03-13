We all desire better sleep, especially as we age, right? In his book “Why We Sleep,” Matthew Walker, PhD, says that the shorter your sleep, the shorter your lifespan. The results of less than seven to eight hours of sleep a night cause what Walker calls “crippling, noxious harm.” The harms are astounding: lowered physical resilience and repair from inflammation, chronic pain, depression, heart attack, infertility, cancer, weight gain, mental health instability, weakened immunity, reduced alertness and impaired memory.
Just to name a few.
Anxiety, poor sleep habits, poor dietary choices or poor digestion can disrupt sleep. Dr. Youlan Tang, a BronxCare Health System physician and research scholar at Columbia University, explains that during sleep body functions slow, body temperature drops; pulse, breathing and blood pressure slow and muscles relax, but the brain stays active.The brainstem and the hypothalamus produce gamma aminobutyric acid (aka GABA), an amino acid that calms the nervous system. The stress hormone cortisol dips, while ghrelin and leptin, which regulate hunger and satiety, balance out. Insulin levels spike, regulating blood sugar while melatonin and serotonin synchronize circadian rhythm, the sleep/wake cycle.
A sleep-deprived body produces more ghrelin (a hormone that tells you to eat more) and less leptin (it signals your body to stop eating). Eating a balanced healthy diet calms your nervous system and triggers a sleep-inducing hormonal response with less fragmented sleep.
Your diet can help to regulate hormonal functions for a sound sleep.The best foods are easy to digest, high in fiber, calm the nervous system and brain, lower body temperature and maintain a low glucose metabolism. Consider foods rich in omega-3, vitamin B and D like salmon, sardines, herring and anchovy. Tart cherries, oatmeal, walnuts are high in melatonin. Turkey, tofu, miso, bananas, chicken, eggs, almonds and milk are high in tryptophan, a known snooze-maker. Foods associated with increased GABA are miso, kimchi; chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm tinctures or teas plus reishi and shiitake mushrooms. As usual, sugar is a bad actor. All sugars, but not most fruit, are tied to worse sleep.
Kiwi fruit have the ability to elevate serotonin synthesis. Instead of avocado toast, try kiwi toast before bed. Sleep researchers found that two kiwis one hour before bed increased total sleep time more than 13 percent and the kiwi-eaters fell asleep 35 percent faster. There is some evidence that rice consumption can improve sleep. A study of Japanese adults found that those who regularly ate rice reported better sleep than those who ate more bread or noodles.
When you eat is as important as what you eat. A nonstandard sleep/wake cycle can lead to diabetes. Caffeine has a six- to nine-hour half-life and our liver takes two hours to metabolize alcohol. Taken too late in the day, both disrupt sleep and circadian rhythms and increase sleepiness the next day. Eating too late causes the digestive system to labor while it should be resting. This causes the body temperature to rise and blood sugar to drop too low, disrupting sleep. Restricted eating, eating in an 8- to 10-hour window, can balance circadian rhythms: breakfast at 8 a.m. and finish dinner by 5 to 6 p.m., three to four hours before bed.
Food is less effective if you have poor sleep hygiene. A noisy, bright bedroom and electronic devices in bed suppress your body’s melatonin production and counteract the benefits of sleep-promoting food. You can avoid Walker’s “crippling, noxious harms” by making a few adjustments and becoming mindful of your diet. Your reward will be a sweeter, deeper sleep.
Happy Sleep GABA Rice Pilaf
Mr. Bouley recommends this pilaf as a calming accompaniment for salmon, halibut, turkey or shrimp. This dish is rich in B6, which helps support melatonin and tryptophan, essential for a good night’s sleep. GABA brown rice can be purchased online.
— Adapted from Chef David Bouley
Yields 4 servings
2 C. quick cooking GABA Rice (100 percent pure whole grain sprouted brown rice)
Lemon balm, chamomile, red clover, nettle or passionflower tea
1½ to 2 T. olive oil
2 T. chopped walnuts
2 T. sliced almonds
2 T. diced dried tart cherries or diced prunes
Boil water and make 4 cups of tea. Follow the package instructions to make the GABA rice, substituting tea for water in soaking and cooking. Alternatively, rinse and strain 2 cups white basmati rice. Pour into a saucepan with 4 cups tea. Bring to a boil, lower the heat to a simmer, cover pan and cook rice 15 minutes. Remove pan from heat, allow it to rest 15 minutes and fluff rice. Cover and set rice aside until ready to use, up to 2 hours ahead.
Heat olive oil in a separate pan over medium heat. Stir in walnuts, sliced almonds and dried tart cherries, and cook until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove nut-cherry mixture from heat and fold/toss into rice. Serve in a warmed serving bowl.
Grapefruit and Kiwi Salad
Kiwi, red grapefruit and fennel are a flavorful and colorful combination. Crumbled bacon is a great contrast to the fruit.
Yields 4 servings
1 T. grapefruit juice
1 T. white wine vinegar
Optional: 1 t. minced shallot
½ t. Dijon mustard
3 T. olive oil
4 C. washed, dried and torn red leaf or green oak lettuce
1 C. thinly sliced fennel bulb (about 1/2 bulb)
1 C. ruby red grapefruit sections
2 medium kiwi, peeled and sliced, about 1 cup
2 slices bacon, crisp-cooked, drained and crumbled
Prepare vinaigrette: In a small bowl, whisk together grapefruit juice, white wine vinegar, optional shallot, mustard and salt. Drizzle in olive oil, whisking to combine. Alternatively, pour ingredients into a small jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well until combined. Set aside.
In a large bowl, toss together lettuce, fennel and half the vinaigrette. Transfer mixture to a large serving platter. Top with grapefruit sections and kiwifruit slices. Garnish with crumbled bacon. Drizzle with remaining vinaigrette as needed.
Kiwi Salsa
Boost the flavor by adding a peeled and diced avocado.
Yields about 2-1/2 cups
4 kiwis, peeled
1 C. peeled and diced jicama
1⁄2 C. seeded and diced red bell pepper
1 medium orange, peeled and sectioned
1⁄4 C. sliced cilantro
Optional: chopped green chilies or pickled jalapeños, to taste
1 T. lime juice, more to taste
1 T. olive oil
Diced kiwi, jicama, bell pepper and orange sections into 1/4- to 1/2-inch cubes. In large bowl, combine all ingredients. Toss. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Chill briefly before serving with grilled chicken or fish, tacos or with chips.
Kiwi Granita
Add sweetener to taste and/or 1/4 to 1/2 C. coconut milk to transform this granita into a sorbet
Yields 2 servings
8 whole kiwis peeled and halved
2 T. freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice
Optional: 1 to 2 T. maple syrup
Pulse-purée ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour into a container. Freeze until almost firm, about 2 hours. Scrape and fluff with a fork. Refreeze 20 minutes and serve.
