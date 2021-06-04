TRAVERSE CITY — John Sowerby in 2019. The Dormouse in 2020. Prince Robert just a few weeks ago.
Xavier Hack has taken on several roles in plays at Traverse City West Senior High School. When he’s on stage, Hack said he is painting a blank canvas with the different personas he takes on.
But the most important role Hack plays isn’t someone from “The Secret Garden” or “Alice in Wonderland” or “Snow White.” It is simply himself.
Hack, a senior at West who is set to graduate Sunday, falls on the autism spectrum. Bright lights and noises used to push Hack to the brink. The sensory overload would be too much, and Hack would have to leave to regain his composure.
That still happens at times, but Hack doesn’t shy away from the stage lights or the spotlight, especially when it comes to being an advocate for himself and others living with autism. Hack said his brain “just thinks of things differently” — sometimes good, sometimes not so good.
“I can carry myself to a whole other place,” Hack said. “I have to admit that I’ve faced some challenges in the past, but my goal is to stand up for whatever I believe in and not be afraid to put myself out there and say how I really feel.”
Hack uses the arts to do just that. They’re the way he expresses himself through a platform that allows his creativity to shine.
Although he wasn’t able to tie his shoes until he was 11 years old because of dexterity issues, Hack now plays the piano and ukulele. He has a solid portfolio of his drawings and graphic design work from his last two years at the Career-Tech Center. He also sings, which sometimes includes lunchtime karaoke in the West cafeteria.
But theater is where Hack found his “home away from home.” He found greater courage, too.
“Just standing out there and bonding with the people you see in class, that really gives you the strength to embrace your true self,” Hack said.
Theater was the best part of Hack’s day, so it should come as no surprise that the senior’s farewell speech to the cast and crew brought down the house and made sure there wasn’t a dry eye in it.
Hack wrote his speech down, but he couldn’t find his papers when it came time to step up and deliver. So Hack went off script, improvised and went with what he felt in his “heart and gut.” Hack spoke of friendship and love, kindness and support, a true feeling of belonging. He experienced all of those because of theater.
“These are people who are like a family to me,” Hack said. “This whole cast of creative and quirky and unique individuals ... I really enjoyed being with my friends and being our craziest true selves, not being afraid to express who we really are.”
Minda Nyquist, West’s theater teacher and director, said Hack wasn’t trying to hide how he felt. His speech was genuine because it came from the whole of Hack’s heart — which is as genuine as it gets. Hack struggled to find who he was and where he fit in early in high school, but theater provided the answer, Nyquist said.
“Everybody adores that kid,” Nyquist said. “His speech just touched my heart in so many ways. Everybody could feel his love and joy.”
Hack’s mother, Holly Hack, said her son has grown more confident and comfortable talking about his autism and the obstacles it places in front of him. But Hack is also comfortable talking about the obstacles he left behind, which is what Holly said makes him so special.
“Xavier is an eternal optimist. I don’t think I’ve ever heard a mean word come out of his mouth — about anyone,” Holly said. “He’s the kindest, nicest soul I’ve ever met.”
Holly had Hack tested for autism when he was just 18 months old. Hack wasn’t talking. He would only point at things he wanted. He avoided eye contact, too — another telltale sign of autism.
As Hack grew older, he continued to struggle with social cues and could not get a haircut. Holly said she had to resort to cutting Hack’s hair while he was asleep. That’s just one of the countless challenges Hack has now risen above.
“He’s come a really, really long way,” Holly said. “I’m so proud of him and who he is.”
Figuring out who he’ll be for the rest of his life is Hack’s next step. He is set to leave for Western Michigan University in July to go through the acclimation program, which will help him adjust to college life before classes start.
Hack plans to study education with the hopes of becoming an elementary school teacher. He wants to pay forward what so many of his teachers gave him — confidence, care, love, hope and another place to call home.
“They’ve encouraged me to take up the mantle so I can do the same things they did for me for future generations of kids,” Hack said. “I really remember those people who lifted me up and helped me walk the steps and gave me the training wheels I needed to ride this bike of life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.