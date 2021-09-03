TRAVERSE CITY — A growing number of Michigan concert venues and touring artists are now demanding that concertgoers and media personnel be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative COVID test for entry into their shows.
With an upswing in COVID-19 cases sparked by the delta variant, the requirement is also pushing many venues to find high-tech means of providing faster, more foolproof methods of confirming that information.
In Michigan, Bell’s Brewery Eccentric Café in Kalamazoo recently joined the likes of Comerica Park and Detroit Metropolitan Airport in adopting the CLEAR Health Pass technology as a way of confirming vaccination status.
Users upload the CLEAR app on their smartphones to enter COVID vaccination information, with facial recognition technology used to confirm their identification.
Val Nelson Walters, Bell’s event and concert manager, said it’s “important to us to continue to support the live music scene in Kalamazoo and adhering to safety-first policies like this will help us continue that effort.”
When Bell’s first researched the possibilities earlier this year, CLEAR was “the only company available that had a simple system we could share with the concertgoers at no cost to them. Consumer privacy and security are Clear’s top priorities and that aligns with our values as well.”
It’s likely many more concert halls and live music venues will adopt this sort of methodology as they scramble to adjust to changing conditions sparked by the delta variant’s affect on COVID cases — even though the move comes with some controversy and resistance from anti-vaxxers and certain skeptical fans.
Rather than checking paper vaccination cards — which can easily be falsified, with a burgeoning black market for fake cards — and matching them with photo IDs, this touchless technology automatically confirms the vaccination and identity of those concert attendees with an app on their smartphones.
Within the past two weeks, numerous venues including Grand Rapids’ St. Cecilia Music Center and Listening Room and Kalamazoo’s State Theatre have adopted vaccinated-only policies for concert attendees or proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Others are enforcing the policy for specific shows as requested by performers.
City Opera House in Traverse City remains in the “wait-and-see mode,” according to executive director Diana Baribeau.
“Honestly, we are thinking of requiring masks for shows. With the number of people unvaccinated and the amount of forged vaccination cards, I don’t see where that would do much (to require vaccinated-only attendees),” she said.
“We have been sending out notices to our ticket buyers letting them know masks may be required to enter, and they will be notified prior to the event date.”
The City Opera House’s Sept. 9 event featuring Pam Houston has been relocated to the outdoor amphitheater at the Civic Center. Traverse City singer-songwriter May Erlewine is set to play City Opera House on Sept. 16.
Another national company, Bindle, also promotes “a secure wallet for your health records” with users similarly adding test results and vaccine certificates to the app.
It’s something that Tami VandenBerg, co-owner of The Pyramid Scheme in Grand Rapids, said the venue is eyeing for the future with help from the National Independent Venue Association.
“NIVA is currently pursuing a deal with Bindle. We are waiting to see how that partnership may work and will likely use Bindle once deals are all in place,” she said.
“We are still allowing promoters and artists to decide on a show-by-show basis for now what they want to require.”
Scott Hammontree, talent buyer and partner in The Intersection, called Bindle a “great app, less hackable, all your medical information is stored on your phone.”
He said The Intersection likely will be using the Bindle app with NIVA soon announcing a deal with that company. “It will speed up lines and there is an option to scan a code to contact trace as well,” he added.
The Irving S. Gilmore International Piano Festival in Kalamazoo already has announced that it will require attendees to be vaccinated, and is encouraging concertgoers to download the Bindle app “to make verification easier.”
Users sign up for free. For businesses, the Bindle website proclaims that it’s “priced so even the smallest business can afford it.” The pricing is based on the number of entry passes scanned by a venue.
For those using CLEAR, signing up for the basic health pass is free via the mobile app; more advanced features that allow access to dedicated CLEAR lanes at airport security checkpoints cost $15 per month.
Representatives for CLEAR could not be reached for comment, but the business’ website indicated that it has now processed 61 million “individual verifications” through its app.
The biometric screening company was launched in 2010 by Caryn Seidman-Becker, a University of Michigan alumnus, and Ken Cornick.
While some detractors on Facebook labeled Bell’s new policy and vaccination requirement as “ridiculous discrimination” and “ludicrous,” others defended the move as a show of “caring about our community.”
“While we did have some negative feedback online,” Walters said, “overall, the response has been very positive, with customers voicing they will feel safer at shows. We are happy to see our peers at the State Theatre announce the same policy this week.”
Bell’s insisted in an online statement that “safety will always be our No. 1 priority for our staff and guests” and added: “Listening to our fans, artists and entertainment venues around us, we feel this next step is the safest environment for all staff, guests and performers.”
blockquote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.