EMPIRE — A two-year study documents the disappearance of Sleeping Bear’s open dunescapes. The iconic sandy bluffs are greening at a pace not before seen.
New findings raise more questions than answers about the dunes’ future.
The “Learning to Live in Dynamic Dunes” project is considered the most robust modern study of Michigan’s freshwater coastal dunes. It was forwarded by Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the nonprofit Michigan Environmental Council and Michigan State University scientists.
The project aims to inform dune conservation and management decisions. It compares historical Michigan coastal dune photos taken during the last century to photos shot in 2019 at the exact same sites. The series includes seven Sleeping Bear locations.
“I was really surprised at how much more plant cover there is at Sleeping Bear than even in the 1930s,” said Alan Arbogast, MSU geography department chair and core project team member. “Even the Dune Climb has more grass than 50 years ago. It’s a slow process not seen on a yearly basis, but over the decades.”
Arbogast said that while precipitation has increased over the past 30 years, a possible factor accelerating greening could be higher levels of CO2 in the atmosphere, which feeds plants. It’s among the issues to be understood in evaluating implications of climate change upon dune ecosystems.
Kate Madigan, director of the Traverse City-based Michigan Climate Action Network, pointed to federal and state temperature analysis which in 2019 showed the Grand Traverse region warming faster than almost anywhere else in the country. The region, at the time of the report, had already passed the critical threshold for global warming in terms of average temperature increases set at 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit in the 2015 international Paris accord.
“Warmer air can hold more water vapor, so we are seeing more intense storms and precipitation, and more fluctuations in lake levels,” Madigan said. “All this contributes to a greater risk of flooding and erosion of our coastal ecosystems, like our dunes.” She said as climate warms further, extreme events will intensify.
Scientists link warm winters to dramatic Sleeping Bear Point dune landslides occurring in 1914, 1977 and 1995. The 1995 event dropped more than 35 million cubic feet of sand into Lake Michigan, according to U.S. Geological Survey reports. Agency scientists theorize fluid pressure between grains of sand led to the landslides and connect it to unseasonably warm winters.
“It’s a time of big change,” said Julie Christian, chief of natural resources at the national lakeshore. “It’s difficult to recognize what’s unnatural because it can be difficult to tease that apart. It’s a little daunting.”
According to the park website, the Sleeping Bear “mother dune” for which the park is named, was the victim of serious erosion during the twentieth century. The dune once towered 234 feet above Lake Michigan. By 1961 erosion due to wave action reduced it to 132 feet and by 1980 it stood only 103 feet.
Arbogast said vegetation, while changing the face of Sleeping Bear’s open sand dunes, stabilizes the bluffs. Dune greening is occurring not only along Lake Michigan, but around the world. He said a century ago in Europe vegetation was planted on dunes to create stabilization, but current trends are reversing the course.
“In the UK in the last few decades they’ve placed value on the wild, active nature of dunes — which makes them a great landscape,” he said. “They’re now pulling out plants to reactivate them.”
In northern Michigan, Sleeping Bear dunes embody the region’s cultural, economic and environmental assets. “They’re a unique ecosystem that gives a sense of place to Michigan and the Great Lakes,” Christian said. “They have a lot of biodiversity. Protecting them protects the la rger ecosystem as well.”
Endangered Great Lakes piping plovers thrive within the dune’s ecosystem. About half of the recovering species nest along Sleeping Bear’s wide open sandy shores. Park wildlife biologist Vince Cavalieri said piping plovers prefer habitat providing 30 percent cover. Vegetation encroachment and increased invasive plant growth could jeopardized nesting.
While the dune study records Sleeping Bear’s evolution, how the region and Michiganders understand and define dune conservation can guide actions shaping the living dune system for generations to come.
