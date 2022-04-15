Bold and daring.
Those two words surface often when bassist Dominic John Davis discusses his boss Jack White and the innovative, adventurous and often-risky tack that the Detroit-bred rock icon takes in the studio and on the stage.
There’s White’s ability to play all the instruments on an album if need be, to perform every night without a set list and not even tell his bandmates what song is coming next, and to defy convention by insisting on phone-free concerts, with fans required to lock their cellphones away in pouches to eliminate distractions.
He’s a musician and producer who upholsters furniture, owns the Nashville-based Third Man Records that also runs a vinyl-pressing plant and collaborates enthusiastically with artists ranging from country legend Loretta Lynn to rapper Q-Tip, who’s featured on White’s latest single.
Perhaps nothing says bold more than proposing to your girlfriend on stage at last week’s kickoff to a highly anticipated U.S. tour – and then actually getting married to singer-guitarist Olivia Jean on that same Masonic Temple stage in Detroit several minutes later.
Oh, and how about releasing not one, but two, albums within a three-month period that are polar opposites in terms of stylistic direction?
“The music kind of tells him where to go,” Davis suggests, noting there frequently are “blurred lines” in the studio as White develops songs and projects. “He’s a real problem-solver in the studio. It’s all process with him.”
Tracks from those much-buzzed-about new studio releases:
“Fear of the Dawn,” described by Davis as “heavy the entire way through” was released last week (April 8), with “Entering Heaven Alive,” dropping July 22, an album that’s mostly acoustic and “more on the gentle side.”
Songs from both albums are among more than 100 songs that White and his band have been rolling out on tour, including last weekend’s show at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.
“He sends us sort of a list of what he might want to do, but then in rehearsal he might start with something not on the list. So then we add it to the list and it just keeps getting bigger and bigger,” said Davis, who grew up with White in Detroit and serves as the tour’s music director.
That means fans will hear everything from old White Stripes classics to songs from The Dead Weather to just about anything else White might decide to roll out on the spur of the moment during shows. It’s the sort of creative spontaneity that’s long propelled White’s approach in rehearsals, in the studio and on stage.
It also means Davis and his fellow bandmates have to react quickly on the fly.
“There’s something he might start on piano and he’ll start it on guitar or vice versa or whatever,” the bassist points out. “He’ll play songs we’ve never played before sometimes. He’s just feeling it and he goes for it. So, there’s always a moment where you have to think to yourself, ‘Do I know this song?’
“It’s interesting. It’s really daring. And I don’t think people realize how much off the cuff it is.”
Working as a four-piece band on this tour — “the smallest band we’ve ever gone out with” — Davis says the overall performance vibe is actually “heavier in a way. It’s almost more concise. It’s a lot tighter, so it is heavy, but we are doing a lot of the acoustic stuff (from the upcoming ‘Entering Heaven Alive’). That’s what’s great about this band where you kind of do it all.”
The band includes another Michigander, drummer Daru Jones from Flint, so they were more than excited to not only launch the tour in Detroit but tickled to get a chance to play an instrumental version of the National Anthem at the Detroit Tigers’ opening day at Comerica Park.
“It feels great,” Davis says of getting back on the road. “In (the pandemic lockdown) I realized how much I need it or look forward to it.”
While touring the United States and Europe with White will occupy Davis for much of 2022, the Nashville-based Michigan native who frequently performs with his wife, singer-songwriter Rachael Davis, and regional favorite Steppin’ In It, also is now a go-to producer.
He co-produced Greensky Bluegrass’ latest, acclaimed album, “Stress Dreams,” and handled recent projects for fellow Michigan natives Luke Winslow-King, G’itis Baggs, Aspen Jacobsen and others.
“My strength is helping other people,” Davis says of his move toward engineering and production. “They are different worlds and it’s a lot of work. That’s pretty much all I’ve been doing since the last Jack tour.”
For now, though, it’s all about directing traffic and supporting his lifelong pal during those bold and daring Jack White spectacles at diverse and historic concert halls across the globe. Every night, he says, will be unique and distinctive.
“That’s what great about this tour. They’re all going to be different,” he says. “There’s a lot of happenstance, like, you know letting things breathe, letting things happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.