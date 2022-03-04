TRAVERSE CITY — When Sav Buist and Katie Larson of Traverse City’s The Accidentals reached out to collaborate with other highly regarded songwriters a couple of years ago, they soon realized they had tapped into a goldmine of talent — and a life-changing endeavor.
So, as one of the music business’ hardest-working recording and touring artists, they rolled up their sleeves and dove headlong into their “Time Out” project, co-writing songs with revered artists Kim Richey, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris, Dar Williams, Tom Paxton and Maia Sharp.
But they didn’t stop with 2021’s release of “Time Out: Session #1” – an EP that produced the single, “Wildfire,” that ended the year at No.1 on the nationwide FAI Folk Radio Charts.
Instead, the multi-instrumentalists moved to Nashville, co-wrote six more songs with the likes of Beth Nielsen Chapman, Peter Mulvey, Gary Burr and Gretchen Peters, actually built studio space in Buist’s Nashville house that they dubbed “Crooked Moon Studio,” and brought in their collaborators to record a follow-up EP.
The resulting “Time Out: Session #2” — officially released Friday (March 4) — continues the acoustic, lyrical charm of the initial EP, with Buist and Larson mounting a Midwest tour with fellow songwriters Kim Richey, Maia Sharp and Beth Nielsen Chapman to promote the new recording.
After playing Chicago, Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, the tour stops at the Old Art Building in Leland March 6 for a “homecoming” show. Regular admission seats are sold out for the 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. show; there are still VIP seats available for the 6:30 show, according to My North ticketing as of Wednesday.
Additional concerts take place March 9 at The Ark in Ann Arbor and March 10 at Acorn Theater in Three Oaks.
For the “Time Out” performances, Buist said they’re “stripping things down to an acoustically driven, intimate night of songs and stories. We’re taking our strings and mandolin with us, packing our van with tea, mugs, vinyl, CDs, suitcases and instruments” and creating “one of the most amazing songwriter rounds we’ve ever played.”
She called it “a little bit like therapy — a chance to take a load off, take a deep breath, laugh, cry, banter and relax.”
Added Larson: “We’ll take turns playing songs and telling the stories behind them. Beth, Maia and Kim are huge inspirations for us. They all live in Nashville and we’ve had the chance to co-write and play shows together. This is on a much bigger scale. We’re talking five-part harmonies, strings, piano and Maia bringing a saxophone. It’s going to be a night of heart-wrenching lyrics, hilarious stories and hope.”
Of course, penning lyrics and melodies with artists outside the band was an adjustment, but one that produced some magical music.
“Co-writes require sharing thoughts and stories and private moments with someone to find the common ground worth writing about. Terrifying,” Buist conceded.
“You get to know a person pretty quickly sharing that kind of stuff. We aren’t great at that, but we’re learning to be vulnerable and open.”
To help record the poignant songs, Buist and Larson enlisted bassist Dominic Davis, guitarist Jesse Isley, pedal steel guitarist Fats Kaplan, percussionist Eric Darken and pianist Rick Buist for the second EP, with The Accidentals’ Michael Dause flying in from Grand Rapids to add drums and harmonies.
Buist and Larson recorded, engineered and produced the entire album.
It’s the beginning of another hectic year for The Accidentals, who also are recording a 12-song album titled “Reimagined” with Liza Grossman’s Kaboom Collective, a 35-piece youth orchestra, followed by an August tour.
They also plan to combine the first two “Time Out” EPs into “one big vinyl disc,” while also tackling a covers album featuring songs by some of their favorite writers.
