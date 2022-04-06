TRAVERSE CITY — Members of a county board’s ad-hoc committee on Tuesday interviewed eight of 10 people vying for two seats on Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority’s board.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners Betsy Coffia, Brad Jewett and Penny Morris are charged with interviewing applicants and making a recommendation to the full board, which is expected to happen early next month.
Two of the 10 applicants — Randy Kamps and Mary Marois — seek re-appointment and agreed leaders of the region’s largest provider of mental health services could do a better job of collaborating with those outside the organization.
“We didn’t do a good job with the jail,” Kamp said, of an agreement with the county to provide additional services to people incarcerated, but that came to “loggerheads” last year when cooperation broke down.
Kamp also said being open-minded and listening to community members explain issues, rather than assuming what the needs of people in crisis are, is a way for the organization to improve.
Marois, who chaired a recent Northern Lakes CEO search committee that has yet to find a permanent replacement for retired CEO Karl Kovacs, said she wants to stay to finish the job.
The search committee in January recommended the board hire Dave Pankotai, and in a split vote the full board agreed, though Pankotai ultimately declined the offer, citing unmet salary requirements.
Interim CEO Joanie Blamer was also a finalist for the job, board members later agreed to make her an offer, also in a split vote, and subsequent board actions sought to rescind that offer but two votes last month ended in a tie.
The issue is expected to be back on Northern Lakes agenda for the next regular board meeting April 21.
“We hear people in the community saying what they need and it’s not being responded to,” Marois said. “I also believe there has to be change in the leadership at the top of community mental health, in order to have a new direction and a new strategic plan that represents what the community wants.”
Kamp and Marois each have extensive experience in mental health service and administration, as do a number of the other applicants, records show.
Kamp previously chaired a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan HMO board, is a founding member of the Northern Michigan Regional Entity, which administers Medicaid funds and is the treasurer of Community Mental Health Association of Michigan.
Marois is a previous president of the local United Way board, worked for the state Department of Health and Human Services for nearly four decades and was a clinician in a Northern Lakes program for children.
Other applicants interviewed Tuesday include Tom Bratton, who works in veterans services; Tony Lentych, executive director of the Traverse City Housing Commission; Mollie DaBell, who retired from a California in-patient psychiatric hospital; David Freedman, with a long career working as a consultant, trainer and with the unsheltered community; Tim Meagher, an out-patient clinician with Pine Rest in Traverse City; and Ronessa Butler, an academic who has helped her children navigate available mental health services.
Ad-hoc committee members asked all applicants the same questions, including, “In your opinion, does Northern Lakes Community Mental Health currently meet our community’s mental health needs?”
Most applicants said the organization does not, adding that regulatory rules, earmarked funding sources and staffing issues are largely responsible for the shortfall.
“I don’t believe there are many mental health centers in the country that meet the current mental health needs of our community,” Freedman said. “That’s based on funding or lack thereof, that’s based on staffing right now because of COVID-19, and based on previous problems with getting people into the system.”
Meagher, who said he applied after reading stories about Northern Lakes in the media, agreed and said he believed the board could benefit from those with clinical experience.
“Public mental health is a really awkward, cumbersome thing to handle, particularly because it is really loaded with a lot of regulatory compliance stuff,” Meagher said. “That is in juxtaposition of trying to deliver a professional mental health service.”
Also at issue is meeting attendance; Kamp and Marois are rarely absent, board minutes show, though members appointed by other counties have racked up spotty attendance records in recent months, with some missing more meetings than they attend.
Attendance became an issue in February, when 10 of 16 board members attended a meeting where six voted to offer Blamer the job and prevailed. It was in part that spotty attendance that had some on the board, including Kamp and Marois, supporting a motion to rescind.
On April 25, the ad-hoc committee is scheduled to conduct final interviews in commission chambers beginning at 10 a.m., with their recommendation scheduled to be passed on to the full board shortly thereafter.
Kamp and Marois, whose terms were set to expire March 31, both said they will continue to serve in the meantime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.