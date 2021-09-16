TRAVERSE CITY — Authorities said a motorist struck a teen boy as he crossed the road to board a school bus Thursday morning on Old Mission Peninsula.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff's officials said a 17-year-old boy crossed Peninsula Drive near McKinley Road in Peninsula Township a few minutes before 7 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a pickup truck going north.
Emergency responders rushed the teen to Munson Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.
The teen seemed alert and remained conscious when emergency responders arrived, said Sheriff's Capt. Randy Fewless.
"So that was a good sign," he said.
Fewless said the teen crossed the road to board an approaching school bus going south in a straight section of road set at a 35-mph limit. Light was limited at the time, he said, since the collision happened more than 20 minutes before dawn.
Investigators will review school bus video footage to help determine whether the vehicle's stop sign was out at the time of the collision, Fewless said.
The pickup driver remained cooperative at the scene, he said, and reports from the currently open investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review.
Meanwhile, local school district officials said they wanted to remind the community to be "extremely aware" of students as they load and unload from buses both before and after their school day.
"Flashing yellow lights indicate drivers must prepare to stop. Red means stop," said John VanWagoner, Traverse City Area Public Schools superintendent.
"School is back in session and drivers are responsible for honoring school bus traffic laws to keep students safe. Today's incident is an unfortunate reminder about the critical importance of school buses and student safety," he said in a written statement.
This is the second student within three days to be struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in the region.
Manistee City Police officials said they investigated a truck and pedestrian collision that happened not long before 3 p.m. Monday near the Manistee Middle/High School. The high school student injured in the wreck was expected to be released from the hospital Thursday, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.