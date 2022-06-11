From Staff Reports
RAPID CITY — A teenager fell out of a row boat and drowned in Elk Lake.
Divers found Sendy Grettenberger, 18, at 8:35 p.m. on Friday, more than five hours after the young man disappeared under the water, according to a statement from the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office.
Grettenberger, from Grand Haven, was vacationing with his family and went out on the small row boat to read his book. Shortly afterward his sisters heard him yelling for help, and at 2:54 p.m., deputies and rescue personnel went to the public access on Easley Road near Cherry Avenue.
Antrim County Marine Patrol, South Torch Lake Fire and Rescue, Elk Rapids Fire and Rescue and Milton Township Fire and Rescue immediately put emergency boats in the water and started the search, the statement read. Dive Teams from Charlevoix and Grand Traverse County, a Coast Guard helicopter and boat and Northflight/AeroMed from Munson also responded to the search.
Grettenberger, when found, was not wearing a life jacket and it is unknown how he fell out of the boat, according to the statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.