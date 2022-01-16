TRAVERSE CITY — While many schools have the day off for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, students at The Pathfinder School have a full day.
Pathfinder teachers take MLK day to educate their students about King and the civil rights movement. Middle school social studies and language arts teacher Duncan Moran said his students’ day is particularly packed.
Moran’s students will learn about inherent bias, confirmation bias and other biases, take the Myers Briggs personality test and the Harvard Implicit Association Test, look at literary historical documents about bias and stereotyping and do an exercise with contemporary art by primarily African American creators.
“Middle school children are cognitively quite capable of understanding these concepts when they’re presented in the right way,” Moran said.
In his 30 years as an educator at Pathfinder, Moran has found that the school — and therefore his curriculum — maintains a focus on teaching students about cultural and social issues. Outside of the months and days dedicated to certain figures or histories, Moran makes sure to integrate lessons that incorporate diverse perspectives throughout the school year.
“The language arts and social studies curriculum, we have always worked very hard to be inclusive of the literature that we look at, as well as directly helping kids understand the history of American racial conflicts and resolutions,” Moran said.
King was a central figure and a leader in the American civil rights movement whose work and message to the American public is commemorated each year on the third Monday of January. His name and his work are deeply important to history curricula in American schools. Schools typically commemorate his legacy around this day through lessons on the civil rights movement and King’s work.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent Dr. John VanWagoner said TCAPS students will be learning about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. per state standards.
“Many of the parts of our history of what had gone through early on with the Civil War, with 1965 and the Civil Rights Act and all those elements and, obviously, Dr. King’s speech at the Lincoln Memorial, those are all things that are a part of our social studies curriculum from our state standards that we follow very, very strictly,” VanWagoner said.
TCAPS teachers and administrators encourage students to take part in volunteer opportunities, including United Way’s “MLK Day of Service” on their day off from school as well, VanWagoner said.
At Leland Public School, High School World History and Contemporary Issues teacher Paula Kelly said that learning about the struggle for American civil rights and figures such as King, students can better understand the current state of the U.S.
“By learning about courageous activists like Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we know how precious and hard-won our liberties are, and protecting them is an ongoing responsibility in a democratic society,” Kelly said in an email.
While King’s legacy is commemorated every year, this year MLK Day follows a wave of concerns and parent interest in how race and racism is taught in schools in the U.S. This summer and into the fall, concerns about Critical Race Theory gripped American boards of education across the country — including northern Michigan.
CRT is a graduate-level legal theory that examines systemic racism and the intersection of race and law in the United States. CRT, for the most part, is not taught in K–12 schools, but it has, in many ways, become a catch-all term for teaching about race and systemic racism, and the national debate about CRT has touched on the fears that some parents have about such things being taught in the classroom.
This touchpoint prompted concerns that teachers would face backlash for speaking about how they teach about the history of race and racism in the classroom, according to some school district administrators who were also wary their districts would face an onslaught of commentators concerned about CRT in their schools.
Other requests for comment were unanswered.
TCAPS board of education trustees watched CRT debates play out in their own boardroom. However, VanWagoner said he is not concerned for TCAPS teachers teaching about King in their classrooms.
“They are very good at knowing what their standards are and what that content is,” VanWagoner said. “And so I think that they’re very confident in that and recognizing that we’ve had conversations on civil rights and racism throughout the creation of our country, and it’s continuing on.”
At Leland, Kelly said the events of the past few months does not give her any more pause when teaching her students lessons about King and the civil rights movement. Controversial issues provide opportunities in the classroom to exercise research skills and practice civil discourse, she said.
Kelly added that she tries to teach her students how to develop their own understandings of these topics based on credible evidence.
“Students want to be informed. They want to have discussions in the classroom, with their peers, and their families at home,” Kelly said. “As far as teaching, self-reflection is always good. Thinking about my own career, it has been more about what has been left out. Who’s story is being told and whose has been left out.”
While some Pathfinder parents were concerned about CRT during the height of the debate, most have pushed for the independent school to address race and racism in the classroom, and the faculty and the school have aligned with the latter, Moran said. Because of this, he is not concerned about backlash regarding his teaching on bias around MLK day.
However, Moran expressed concern for his students. Growing up is always confusing and difficult, but the added layer of political divisiveness and the tense environment leaves them questioning even more.
“I, personally, am terrified by the climate of finger-pointing and blaming,” Moran said. “And as a professional teacher, who has spent my entire career working with families and children, I think we are spending so much energy which is taking away from the actual needs of children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.