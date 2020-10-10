TRAVERSE CITY — A little stretching. Some lunges and pushups. And then a nice 45-minute walk up some steep hills, down some sandy dunes and winding through the woods.
All while getting a lesson in respect for nature.
Students at the Greenspire School are used to outdoor learning. The practice, which has been a part of the middle school since its inception, is buoyed by the 140 acres of the Grand Traverse Commons natural area that butts up against campus.
Kai Schweigert, a first-timer at Greenspire and a former Willow Hill Elementary student, said learning outside is “a big improvement.”
“At my old school, we were just inside all day,” he said. “We didn’t have much outdoor time there.”
Learning outside increased at Greenspire for the first few weeks of the year because of the executive-ordered restrictions and protocols put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schweigert said he wasn’t too worried about COVID. He was more concerned about making friends at a new school.
Greenspire Head of School Robert Walker is worried about COVID, however.
Walker said school officials chose to keep the maximum number of students in a classroom to 12. That caused an issue.
Greenspire usually operates with six pods of students. Dropping the class size to 12 meant 10 classrooms were needed. Greenspire only has eight indoor spaces that could function as learning spaces.
Classes usually held inside — math, literature and health — were moved outside, but it wasn’t as beneficial as the normal slate of outdoor classes. Instead of two hours of outside instruction, students were outside four hours a day.
“We were literally all over the place,” Walker said. “It was functional but not sustainable, and it was going to drive people to the brink.”
The weather was also an issue. Too hot. Too cold. Rain. Walker said they lucked out most days, but he knows how temperamental northern Michigan weather can be.
“We were on some serious borrowed time,” he said. “We knew it was going to come and get us.”
The decision was made to move from five days a week in person to a hybrid model, three days at school and two days learning virtually from home.
But some area teachers are embracing being outside with their students for as long as it lasts.
Leah Lawson, an art instructor who teaches Young Fives through fifth-graders at Glen Lake Community Schools, had her students pick up “natural drawing tools” — rocks, sticks, pine needles, acorns — to paint. The natural tools decreased the need to disinfect normal art supplies.
Lawson told them to find inspiration in nature and then create. They also discussed the cave paintings at Lascaux in southwestern France and whether or not people are taught to be artists or a naturally artists. Her students also did sun prints and talked about Charles Darwin
“We’re really being scientists and artists,” Lawson said. “A lot of what we’re doing is experimenting and scientific.”
Lawson said COVID pushed her in a new direction.
“It made me think in a different way,” she said. “If being inside won’t work, why don’t we just be in nature.”
Cathy Kangas, a math teacher at Glen Lake High School, said choir and public speaking classes are sometimes held outside. Portable white boards are taken outdoors to teach math and science. Students also collect data and conduct experiments.
Kangas said sometimes she’ll see students just sitting under the shade of a tree and doing their homework.
Laine Kyser and Brianna Rousos, fourth-grade teachers at Central Grade Elementary, found being outside gives students a break from all the necessary precautions inside.
“You can tell sometimes when the kids need a little mask break,” Kyser said. “We can go outside and still social distance.”
Rousos said teaching outside is already proven to decrease stress levels and increase engagement. She has only seen those benefits improve this school year.
Kyser has seen “absolutely no drawbacks.”
“The kids look forward to it,” she said. “They understand the expectations and are engaged. They want this privilege.”
Outside learning likely will continue for as long as Mother Nature allows it — but northern Michiganders know cold weather and snow could arrive much sooner than anyone wants.
