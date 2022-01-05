TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West Middle School canceled classes Wednesday morning as a result of staffing issues.
Without enough teachers to supervise students and fill classrooms, Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner made the decision early Wednesday morning to cancel classes at TC West Middle.
He said the school was short six substitutes to fill in for absent teachers.
It is unclear at this point whether or not the absences are COVID-related.
“Some may have vacations, some call in sick, but those reasons are confidential,” VanWagoner said.
The canceled day at TC West Middle uses up one of the school’s snow days and will not factor into TCAPS's overall district attendance.
On Dec. 31, the TCAPS Board of Education expired its universal masking mandate, a decision which was unpopular among teachers. According to an email sent to the board by TCEA president Mike Livengood, a recent TCEA survey taken by 85 percent of TCAPS teachers found that 75 percent wanted universal masking to continue.
VanWagoner said he cannot say for sure whether or not these teacher absences are related to the mask mandate dropping. Staff shortages are an issue that TCAPS — and many schools throughout Michigan — has seen since the beginning of the pandemic.
“We've been short on subs for the last year and a half,” VanWagoner said. “Every day, to be honest, I wake up at 5:30 in the morning to get an update, and on pins and needles, whether we're able to run certain buildings or the entire district, for that matter. We've been razor thin many, many times over the last year and a half.”
VanWagoner said that in the past, TCAPS has typically been able to fill in the gaps using the teaching staff that they have as well as school administrators, including himself. A new bill signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Dec. 27 temporarily allows school districts to employ non-teaching staff — such as library aides, bus drivers and cooks — as well.
However, because staffing shortages are seen across most departments in the school district, that bill has not been particularly helpful in getting more people at the front of classes at TCAPS, VanWagoner said.
“You're taking people out of their jobs, and we're short in a lot of those other areas, too,” VanWagoner said. “So it's like you're robbing Peter to pay Paul.”
Many schools in northern Michigan have struggled with staffing shortages this school year as well as a dearth of qualified applicants to open teaching positions. Coupled with the pandemic, staffing shortages have pushed other school districts — such as Elk Rapids Public Schools and Northwest Education Services — to close for days at a time with high numbers of COVID cases among students and too many teachers and staff absent for COVID-related reasons.
VanWagoner said staffing shortages will likely remain a top concern of his for the rest of the year.
"I have concerns (about it) every day and probably will the rest of the school year every day," VanWagoner said. "We do not have enough substitute teachers across the state ... we're just struggling with staff and I know that I will be tomorrow and every day next week and every day of every month of the rest of the school year."
