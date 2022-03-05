TRAVERSE CITY — Some schools in the region have not seen the predicted mass exodus of retirement-age educators, but they are gearing up for that bubble to pop as more teachers inch towards retirement age and fewer people enter the profession.
As previously reported, data released from the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System in 2021 showed a 44 percent jump in mid-year retirements from August through February, as compared to the 2019-20 school year. The upheaval from the pandemic contributed to the increase.
In Michigan, teachers qualify for their pensions when they are at least 55 and have completed 30 or more years teaching. More than 18,000 Michigan K-12 public school teachers can retire at any point and collect a full pension, according to MPSERS data.
So far this school year, some school districts in the Grand Traverse region haven’t experienced a mass exodus of retirement-age teachers.
Cindy Berck, executive director of human resources at Traverse City Area Public Schools, said TCAPS has received notice that nine teachers plan to retire at the end of the school year. There will likely be “a few more” retiring this year, she said.
Last year, TCAPS had just seven teachers retire, but between the 2015-16 school year and the 2019-20 school year, the average was 20 teacher retirements per year, Berck said.
VanWagoner said he is proud that there are so many people who are eligible for retirement continuing to work at TCAPS because of how valuable veteran educators are. He credited the past two years’ low retirement numbers to the culture at TCAPS.
With the dismal reality of the teacher shortage, VanWagoner said TCAPS is always in “recruitment mode.”
“We do know that we have a bubble of people that are eligible (for retirement) or close to being eligible, and knowing that there are not as many college students that are entering the pipeline and teaching, it is concerning and something we’re keeping an eye on,” VanWagoner said.
At Kalkaska Public Schools, the number of teachers who have handed in their notice of retirement this year is a whopping zero, Superintendent Rick Heitmeyer said.
While it is still only March, Heitmeyer said he thinks Kalkaska will likely not see many more people resigning this year.
Kalkaska has a “very veteran” staff, Heitmeyer said, with many people closing in on retirement age, so he expects the school district will see more retirements in the coming years. With the shortage of trained teachers where it is, Heitmeyer said that may make future years difficult.
“It’s gonna get tough somewhere down the road,” Heitmeyer said.
At Kingsley Area Schools, just two teachers will be retiring this year, Superintendent Keith Smith said. He does not expect that number to change much through the end of the school year.
The pandemic didn’t do much to alter retirement numbers at Kingsley, Smith said. Despite the many difficulties the pandemic presented educators, many held tight.
“When the pandemic hit, I think people, instead of embracing retirement and going into it, I think people just kind of batten the hatches and stayed put,” Smith said. “We didn’t see a big mass exodus out of Kingsley. … I think people were just kind of waiting to see what was going to happen.”
More of a concern is the number of people flowing into the profession that will replace veteran educators once they do retire.
Schools across northern Michigan have faced their share of staffing and substitute shortages that have, at times, shuttered classrooms for days at a time and pushed some school districts to hire non-certified applicants.
The shortage is caused in part to a waning number of college-age students entering education programs and certification programs to become future teachers.
While exacerbated by the pandemic, teacher recruitment was an issue long before the pandemic.
In early February, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released her proposed budget for the state, which included $600 million towards educator recruitment programs, including scholarships and stipends for student teachers.
Kingsley has a teaching staff of about 86 teachers, Smith said. In recent years, they have hired teachers with a number of years under their belt who, in the coming years, will likely hit a retiring age.
Kingsley has the benefit of being in a naturally beautiful area that is enticing for young people to move to, Smith said, but still faces challenges in hiring teachers with the right certifications.
“We’re lucky up here in the Traverse City area … but it still poses significant challenges,” Smith said. “Like, oh jeez, if it’s this tough for us to recruit up here, how hard is it for people who live in areas of the state that might not have as much to offer outside of work?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.